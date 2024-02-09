Coffee Creamer Market to record USD 2.88 billion from 2022 to 2027, ALMER Malaysia SDN BHD and Barry Callebaut AG emerge as Key Contributors to growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The coffee creamer market is set to grow by USD 2.88 billion from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 4.68% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. ALMER Malaysia SDN BHD, Barry Callebaut AG, CAFEA GmBH, Califia Farms LLC, Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Custom Food Group, Danone SA, DreamPak LLC, Dunkin Brands Group Inc., Fujian Jumbo Grand Food Co. Ltd., Hiland Dairy, Jiangxi Weierbao Food Biological Co. Ltd., Laird Superfood Inc., Nestle SA, nutpods, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, TURM Sahne GmBH, Viceroy Holland BV, Wenhui Food Industry Co. Ltd., and WhiteWave Services Inc. are some major companies. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download a Sample Report in minutes!

Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.68% Growth 2023-2027 USD 2.88 Billion Structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.88 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, India, France, and UK

The primary driver fueling the growth is the increasing prominence of online retailing. E-commerce platforms provide vendors with opportunities to boost profits and revenues, facilitating both B2C and B2B transactions. Online channels offer a diverse range of coffee creamers, catering to consumer preferences and driving expansion globally. This trend, particularly prominent in developing countries, is expected to significantly increase sales through online channels during the forecast period.

The increasing preference for nutritional and healthy coffee creamers is an emerging trend fueling the growth, however, challenges such as the low market penetration may hamper the growth.

The analysis includes Type, Application, and Geography landscape.

The liquid segment will be significant during the forecast period.

North America will hold a share of 32% by 2027.

Applications

The Coffee Creamer industry offers a diverse range of options including dairy-free and non-dairy creamers in liquid and powdered forms. Flavored varieties such as hazelnut and vanilla, along with plant-based options like almond milk, cater to diverse consumer preferences. These coffee enhancers provide flexibility and customization, reflecting the evolving demands of coffee aficionados.

