Coffee for a Cure Gives Back at The Human Bean on Friday, October 20

MEDFORD, Ore., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Bean drive-thrus across the U.S. are inviting customers to "drink pink" on Friday, October 20th for the company's annual Coffee for a Cure breast cancer giveback event. All food and beverage proceeds on this day — at The Human Bean locations throughout the country — will be donated to local breast cancer foundations. 

The Human Bean baristas celebrating last year's Coffee for a Cure Giveback Day.
This is the coffee company's largest nationwide fundraiser of the year, held each October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In 2020, the latest year with complete statistics available, there were 239,612 new cases of female breast cancer reported in the United States, resulting in 42,273 deaths (according to CDC data).

"Since we started this giveback program, The Human Bean family has lost a barista, a franchise owner, and family members and friends to breast cancer," says Rhonda Hawkins, co-founder of The Human Bean. "With each year's Coffee for a Cure event, the aim is to help reduce these numbers and show our unwavering support."

Since 2005, The Human Bean's Coffee for a Cure giveback program has raised over $3 million. The Human Bean locations will each donate 100% of food and beverage sales to local foundations that a drive-thru owner has chosen to partner with. These funds can be used to help with preventive scans, education, and patient support while going through treatment. 

The Human Bean drive-thrus are also adding flavor to the cause this year with Cherry Blossom themed specialty drinks:

Cherry Blossom Cold Foam
This cold brew shines bright with an infusion of rich vanilla and creamy cherry cold foam on top.

Cherry Blossom Latte 
A classic, creamy latte warmed with velvety vanilla and sweet cherry flavor — because everything tastes better with cherry on top!

Cherry Blossom Smoothie 
Premium vanilla and luscious cherry swirl together in a creamy, thick smoothie. It's an extra-sweet twist on a timeless classic.

There will also be limited edition Coffee for a Cure merchandise available for sale at drive-thru locations, and additional donations from online purchases will be tallied toward the cause. Customers are invited to spread awareness by tagging #CoffeeForACure on Instagram while sharing their own stories and photos.

About The Human Bean
With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee, and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 260 locations open or under development in 21 states. 

