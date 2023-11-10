Coffee for a Cure Raises Record Funds Again in 2023

MEDFORD, Ore., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Bean held its 18th annual breast cancer giveback event, Coffee for a Cure, on Friday, October 20, 2023. All food and beverage sales from The Human Bean locations throughout the United States were collectively counted towards a record-breaking $540,264 raised for local breast cancer foundations — following a record-breaking year in 2022 as well.

This is the drive-thru coffee company's largest nationwide fundraiser each year, held annually in October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"We love that we can participate in this fundraiser to help those affected by cancer," says Matt Lockhart, owner of The Human Bean in Laramie, WY. "Our donation not only helps the cancer patients, but also their loved ones in the process. We are approached all the time about how people love this giveback, and many share their personal stories with us."

To date, The Human Bean's Coffee for a Cure giveback program has raised over $3.6 million. The Human Bean locations are forwarding 100% of food and beverage sales from October 20th to foundations in their communities that help with preventive scans, education, and patient support for those going through breast cancer treatment. 

The Human Bean drive-thrus highlighted three new specialty drinks for the occasion, the Cherry Blossom Cold Foam, Cherry Blossom Latte, and Cherry Blossom Smoothie — all of which are still available for anyone who found their new favorite flavors that day.

"Coffee for a Cure is not just a fundraiser," says Vikki Mitchell, part-owner of nine locations in California. "It represents our communities' support to making a positive impact on the lives of our neighbors and friends battling breast cancer. We are proud to participate in such a worthy cause."

With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee, and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 260 locations open or under development in 21 states. 

