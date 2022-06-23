Coffee Labs Wins Two Shorty Awards And Five FCS Portfolio Awards in May 2022

Prestigious awards include the Shorty Award for Best Shoppable Campaign, the Bronze Shorty Award for Best Mobile Campaign plus one Gold, two Silver, and two Bronze awards from the FCS Portfolio Awards

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immersive digital agency, Coffee Labs, owned by parent company Lagardere Group, has announced several prestigious industry award wins received in recognition of their creative vision and team execution.

At the 14th Annual Shorty Awards, which honor the best people and organizations on social media and digital, Coffee Labs won the top award for Strategy & Engagement in the Shopping category for the Chewy Halloween Fur-tual Boutique for client Chewy.com, and a Bronze Award in the Mobile Campaign category for the Invesco QQQ 2021 March Madness for client Invesco QQQ.

Additionally, the prestigious Financial Communications Society, which presents the annual FCS Portfolio Awards in recognition of creative excellence in financial markets and communications, honored Coffee Labs with five awards including the following:

Gold Award in the Branding & Advertising Category for Best Corporate Image in Email for the Spot the Changes Holiday Campaign for client American Century Investments.

Silver Award in the Public Relations, Event Marketing & Media Strategy Category for Media Strategy: Innovation in B2B for the Guide to the Markets® in Augmented Reality for client J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Silver Award in the Digital Media & Integrated Marketing category for Apps & Tools in B2B for the Guide to the Markets® in Augmented Reality for client J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Bronze Award in the Public Relations, Event Marketing & Media Strategy Category for Sponsorship Marketing in Consumer Retail for #ACCFantasyGolf for client American Century Investments

Bronze Award in the Digital Media & Integrated Marketing category for Apps & Tools in Consumer Retail for Invesco QQQ Hoops AR Game for client Invesco QQQ.

And just today, Coffee Labs was nominated for the "Best Use of AR or VR" by the Hashtag Sports Award for its "Pepsi x Made For Football Watching" campaign.

"We are so honored to have our strategic thinking and creative immersive work yield great results for our clients. Equally important to us is having the hard work of our talented team be recognized by our esteemed leaders in our industry. With each project, we push the envelope to drive engagement, innovation, and collaboration and it's paying off," stated Al Silvestri, Chief Marketing Officer, Coffee Labs.

Synopsis of the campaigns recognized include:

Chewy Halloween Fur-tual Boutique | Chewy.co

Coffee & Chewy developed a virtual try-on WebAR mobile experience which is the first of its kind full-body-try-on enabling pet parents to visualize their dogs and cats of ALL SIZES in seven of Chewy's top Frisco Halloween costume styles. The "Fur-tual Boutique" Campaign was hosted on Chewy.com where exclusive digital content was supported by social media and QR codes to help drive Chewy fans to the frictionless mobile WebAR experience. Chewy's Fur-tual Boutique Campaign became one of the largest AR campaigns ever launched in the pets category.

Invesco QQQ 2021 March Madness | Invesco QQQ

Coffee Labs worked with Invesco to adapt the Invesco QQQ's creative campaign 'Agents of Innovation' to create compelling and engaging content for the college sports audience and leverage the massive brand reach of March Madness. Coffee Labs created a WebAR-enabled basketball game hosted by former NBA legend Grant Hill and sponsored by Invesco QQQ. The Augmented Reality experience allowed users to bring Grant Hill and the basketball hoop into their living room through their smartphones, where they can swipe to shoot baskets. For each basket scored, players earned digital dough and through AR data visualization could see just how much it would grow if invested in QQQ over 10 years.

Spot the Changes Holiday Campaign | American Century Investments

Coffee Labs developed an interactive landing page that allowed clients of American Century Investments to participate in a fun, engaging "spot the change" game as part of a holiday campaign. An email message invited their clients to a website with the "spot the change" interactive game where they were tasked with clicking on 10 differences between the side-by-side illustrations. The differences contained a pop-up message about how to incorporate sustainability, health/safety, kindness, and diversity/equity/inclusion into our everyday lives.

Guide To The Markets® in Augmented Reality | J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management commissioned Coffee to develop a way to help the brand "Be Bold" by bringing renowned strategist Dr. David Kelly and the Guide to the Markets® to life in a unique way through Augmented Reality. Coffee created an interactive WebAR experience featuring a holographic version of Dr. Kelly that delivered insights from each quarter's latest Guide to the Markets. The initial experience in 4th Quarter 2021 included elements from the Guide within the AR experience such as graphs, photos, and videos. The second version in 1st Quarter 2022 went further and used creative 3D models to help explain the data from Guide to the Markets. Coffee enhanced this program by creating customized standard and rich media advertising units that match the AR experience.

#ACCFantasy Golf | American Century Investments

For 23 years, American Century Investments has been the title sponsor of the American Century Championship (ACC), a premier celebrity charity golf tournament. Due to the pandemic and the inability to gather in public, Coffee worked with American Century to design and build an interactive microsite to activate Fantasy Golf. The site divided the 88 celebrity golfers into five ranked groups allowing fantasy players to build teams choosing one golfer from each. Leveraging past tournament footage, fans were invited to the site through ten social videos celebrating the event's impressive roster—each one carrying a unique theme specific to the featured celebrities. Over 3,000 Fantasy teams were built in less than two weeks and the buzz the campaign generated contributed to the highest tournament rating since 2009 with 6.6M viewers.

About Coffee Labs:

Coffee Labs is a New York-based creative and immersive agency owned by parent company Lagardere Group, headquartered in Paris, France. Coffee is equal parts creative thinkers, strategists, and technologists who use a multidisciplinary approach to bridge the digital and physical worlds, evolve the consumer experience, and create the unexpected for clients and brands across the globe. Coffee Labs approach combines innovation and storytelling to deliver groundbreaking solutions, that drive meaningful results. www.coffeeww.com

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Coffee Labs