Coffee Lovers Unite in a Not-To-Miss Spot

Educational and inventive components like classes conducted by some of the most renowned coffee experts as well as panel discussions and presentations from industry professionals will take place, with a select few also open to the public, journalists and influencers, all surrounding the art of caffeine.

An enchanting menu will be available with 16 rotating roaster offerings, prepared with a variety of different brewing methods from espresso to flash brew, along with a signature beverage for each week. All proceeds from prepared beverages will go to Coffee Kids, a non-profit organization empowering young coffee farmers to create thriving businesses and a sustainable livelihood.

Tastings and demonstrations will be focused around the FAEMA E71E, an iconic machine by Giugiaro Design that blends traditions with modern technological advancements.

The unique space will be curated by Mika Cali using the Magis Officina Collection. This prestigious partnership sets out to create a minimalist and unmistakably industrial design that sets the ultimate vibe and completes the experience.

The pop-up coffee shop, set to open today, is located at 198 Allen St. and open to the public from 10AM - 4PM.

For more information on the pop-up coffee shop and its complete schedule of events and registration, visit http://artandcaffeine.faema.it/en/nyc/.

