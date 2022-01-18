Coffee Machine Market - 34% of Growth to Originate from Europe| Commercial Segment to be Significant for the Revenue Generation| 17000+ Technavio Reports

Coffee Machine Market: Growing demand and availability due to organized retailing to drive growth

The rise in demand and availability due to organized retailers is one of the key drivers for the coffee machine market share growth. The rise in population is creating a significant demand for supermarkets. These supermarkets and hypermarkets worldwide have become important retailers for coffee machines. Supermarkets are occupied by retailers, which serve as distribution channels. Thus, the rising numbers of retail outlets have made suitable distribution channels for coffee market vendors, boosting the coffee machine market growth.

Coffee Machine Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the coffee machine market by End-user (commercial and non-commercial) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The coffee machine market share growth by the commercial segment will be significant for revenue generation. The rise in the number of specialty coffee shops across the world is primarily driving the commercial segment of the coffee machine market. Moreover, changing lifestyles and the increasing family incomes of consumers are rising their exposure to high-quality coffee experiences. Also, the increase in the variety of coffee flavors and tastes is expected to drive the commercial coffee segment, resulting in coffee machine market growth.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Coffee Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.95% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.89 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, UK, Canada, Italy, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Electrolux, DeLonghi Spa, Glen Dimplex Group, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Melitta Group, Nestle SA, Newell Brands Inc., and Panasonic Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

