Coffee Machine Market size is set to grow by USD 9.19 billion from 2024-2028, Growing demand and availability due to organized retailing to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global coffee machine market size is estimated to grow by USD 9.19 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.44% during the forecast period. Growing demand and availability due to organized retailing is driving market growth, with a trend towards incorporation of advanced technologies into coffee machines. However, environmental threats associated with coffee machines poses a challenge. Key market players include Bunn O Matic Corp., Caffe d Italia Srl, DeLonghi Group, Dualit Ltd., Electrolux Group, Glen Dimplex Group., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Illycaffe Spa, jacobs DOUWE EGBERTS B.V., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LUIGI LAVAZZA S.p.A., Magimix SAS, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group Spa, maxingvest AG, Melitta Group, Nestle SA, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and The J.M Smucker Co..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global coffee machine market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Commercial and Non-commercial), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Bunn O Matic Corp., Caffe d Italia Srl, DeLonghi Group, Dualit Ltd., Electrolux Group, Glen Dimplex Group., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Illycaffe Spa, jacobs DOUWE EGBERTS B.V., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LUIGI LAVAZZA S.p.A., Magimix SAS, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group Spa, maxingvest AG, Melitta Group, Nestle SA, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and The J.M Smucker Co.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global coffee machine market is experiencing significant growth due to the focus of manufacturers on creating innovative, smart, and automated coffee machines. R&D investments are being made to integrate Internet of Things (IoT) and advanced sensors into these machines, enabling consumers to control their coffee servings remotely. Smart coffee machines come with features such as touchscreens, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, user-friendly interfaces, and LED displays. IoT and smart sensors offer granular automation and control, including timed operations, smartphone app warnings, automated cleaning mechanisms, and computerized water volume control. Remote access via mobile devices is a key driving factor for market growth. Technological advancements increase customizability and efficiency, making coffee machines more appealing to consumers. Notable smart coffee machines include the Nespresso Expert Espresso Machine, Brewgenie Smart Coffee Maker, and Mr. Coffee Smart Wi-Fi-Enabled Coffeemaker. These technological advancements will continue to drive the growth of the global coffee machine market.

The coffee machine market is buzzing with trends that cater to diverse consumer preferences. Temperature control and pressure profiling are popular features, ensuring optimal brewing conditions. Adjustable brewing parameters allow users to customize their coffee experience. Smart technology, voice command functionality, and virtual assistants are making coffee machines more convenient. Fresh designs, compact and portable options, built-in grinders, and freshly ground coffee are key for home brewing. Environmental sustainability and energy-efficient brewing processes are essential for corporate offices and kitchenettes. Recyclable materials, reusable coffee capsules, milk frothers, and hot water dispensers are other trends. The coffee industry is focusing on millennials with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, instant non-alcoholic beverages, and smart coffee machines. Caffeine consumption remains high, driving demand for drip coffee makers, espresso machines, pod coffee machines, and capsule systems. Coffee culture continues to evolve, with a focus on innovation and convenience.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation- Book Here!

Market Challenges

The coffee machine market faces a significant challenge due to the environmental concerns surrounding the disposal of coffee machine waste. The EPA in the US and the Waste Framework Directive in the EU regulate waste management, including coffee machine waste. The increasing focus on sustainability is leading to stricter regulations, making it a major hurdle for market expansion. Coffee machines generate more waste per serving compared to traditional coffee packaging, with materials like plastic and aluminum used in their manufacturing contributing to environmental degradation. This issue requires immediate attention and innovative solutions to ensure the growth of the global coffee machine market.

The coffee machine market is thriving, catering to the demands of the working population for refreshing beverages. Energy-saving kitchen appliances, such as automated coffee machines and beverage vending machines, are popular choices for offices and workplaces. Technology advances like touchscreen features, programmable settings, and smart connectivity enhance the user experience. Filter coffee machines, traditional espresso machines, and bean-to-cup coffee machines cater to various consumer preferences. Specialty stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets stock a wide range of coffee bags and brewing techniques, including Nespresso Professional, Pepper, and drip brewers. Single-serve machines and innovative brewing methods like pour-over, cold brew, and AeroPress appeal to coffee lovers and consumers seeking hassle-free and high-quality brews. Energy efficiency and coffee quality remain key concerns for both businesses and households. Companies like Nespresso Professional and Pepper offer solutions for offices and workplaces, while household appliance retailers cater to individual consumers. Startups continue to innovate, introducing complex brewing methods like vertical integration and latte art. Worldwide coffee consumption continues to rise, driving demand for diverse and delicious coffee flavors.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This coffee machine market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Commercial

1.2 Non-commercial Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Commercial- The Coffee Machine Market has experienced consistent growth due to increasing consumer preference for convenient and high-quality coffee at home. Major players in this market include Nestle, Keurig Dr Pepper, and JAB Holding Company. They focus on product innovation, pricing strategies, and distribution networks to capture market share. Additionally, e-commerce platforms and technological advancements have expanded market reach and accessibility. The market is expected to continue growing due to these factors and evolving consumer trends.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Learn and explore more about Technavio's in-depth research reports

The global espresso coffee market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing consumer preference for premium coffee experiences. Rising urbanization and expanding coffee culture contribute to market expansion. Meanwhile, the global coffee pods and capsules market is booming, driven by convenience and innovative brewing technologies. Single-serve coffee options are becoming popular among consumers seeking quality and ease of use. Key players are focusing on sustainable and recyclable materials, catering to the eco-conscious demographic. Together, these markets are shaping the future of the coffee industry with quality and convenience at the forefront.

Research Analysis

The Coffee Machine Market is experiencing significant growth in the dynamic coffee industry, driven by the increasing popularity of instant non-alcoholic beverages among millennials. Smart coffee machines with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity are leading the trend, allowing users to control their machines remotely and customize their caffeine intake. Drip coffee makers, espresso machines, pod coffee machines, and capsule systems cater to various preferences in the coffee culture. Corporate offices and kitchenettes are major consumers, providing refreshing beverages to the working population. Home appliance retailers are capitalizing on this trend, offering energy-saving kitchen appliances. Startups and innovative brewing methods, such as Pour-over, cold brew, and AeroPress, add complexity to the market. Vertical Integration of coffee production and machine manufacturing is also a significant factor. Temperature control and specialty coffee are key features driving the market forward.

Market Research Overview

The Coffee Machine Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing popularity of coffee culture and the demand for refreshing, energy-saving kitchen appliances among the working population, particularly millennials. Instant non-alcoholic beverages, including coffee, are in high demand, leading to the development of smart coffee machines with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. These machines offer programmable settings, touchscreen features, and even voice command functionality through virtual assistants. Drip coffee makers, espresso machines, pod coffee machines, filter coffee machines, and bean-to-cup coffee machines are popular choices for both households and corporate offices. Coffee lovers and consumers seek hassle-free brewing, adjustable brewing parameters, and innovative brewing methods such as pour-over, cold brew, and AeroPress. Technology plays a crucial role in the coffee industry, with capsule systems, Nespresso Professional, Pepper, and other brands leading the way. Energy efficiency and environmental sustainability are key considerations, with energy-efficient brewing processes, recyclable materials, and reusable coffee capsules becoming increasingly important. Milk frothers and hot water dispensers are also popular add-ons for coffee machines. Specialty stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, home appliance retailers, and startups are all contributing to the growth of the coffee machine market. With the worldwide consumption of coffee continuing to rise, the market is expected to remain strong for the foreseeable future.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Commercial



Non-commercial

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio