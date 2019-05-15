Coffee Machine Market to Register Remarkable Growth on Account of Rising Usage From Working Class End-users by 2028 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global coffee machine market is expected to witness strong growth in the upcoming years. A coffee machine is a one-stop solution for several brewing processes and is preferred in commercial complexes and workplaces as it saves time.

Factors driving the market include consistency in terms of brewing results and easy usage. The working class forms one of the most prominent end-user segments, giving the market a significant boost. In recent years, it has been observed that consumption of coffee is directly proportional to the number of working hours. Moreover, it has been noted that the youth prefer coffee over any other hot beverage. However, growing awareness about the side effects of caffeine has driven a significant number of consumers to opt for healthier beverages such as green or herbal tea. This is likely to act as a restraint to coffee consumption, thereby impacting the installation of coffee machines.

The coffee machine market is segmented based on type, application, sales channel, and geography. Commonly available types of coffee machines include capsule, steam, drip, and others. By application, the market is bifurcated into commercial and household. Distribution sales and direct sales are the two main sales channel in the market.

By geography, the coffee machine market is divided into North America (Mexico, Canada, and U.S.), Asia Pacific (Australia, India, Korea, Japan, China, and Southeast Asia), Latin America (Chile, Columbia, Argentina, and Brazil), MEA (Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Egypt, and South Africa), and Europe (Spain, Russia, Italy, France, U.K., and Germany).

Brazil is the largest producer of coffee across the globe. North America follows suit, led by Mexico. Asia Pacific comes in third, with Vietnam and Indonesia being prominent producers and India being a major exporter. North America is the torchbearer with respect to coffee machines, thanks to significant demand stemming from Silicon Valley. Europe comes second, followed by Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace due to rapid urbanization and industrialization, especially in developing economies like India and China.

The latest trend catching up is that of smart coffee makers. They are connected through Wi-Fi and/or Bluetooth and can be monitored through smartphones. Features such as scheduling options and temperature control, beverage varieties such as strong brew to iced, and integration with voice assistants like Alexa and Google are some of the key benefits of these smart devices.

Players contributing to the coffee machine market include Jarden, Morphy Richards, Electrolux, Hamilton Beach, Bosch, Delonghi, Nestle Nespresso, Panasonic, Fashion, Schaerer, and Tsann Kuen. Organic growth strategies have worked in favor of these companies, with innovation being the driving force. For instance, Electrolux's PrecisionBrew Air Heated Model uses Encapsulair and Java-tate technology, the first of its kind, which helps retain the beverage's flavor.

