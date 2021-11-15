Coffee Market in the United States to 2024: Volume Trends for Leading Companies and Brands for the Total Coffee Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coffee in the U.S. Through 2024" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This U.S. coffee market research report puts the U.S. market into global context and delivers data on coffee production and consumption, quarterly growth, imports and exports, advertising and demographics. The industry research also covers the ready-to-drink coffee market, specialty coffee, coffee pods and single-cup coffee machines.



The report presents the data in Excel spreadsheets, which it supplements with a concise executive summary highlighting key developments including impact of the coronavirus as well as a detailed discussion of the leading coffee companies.



The report provides in-depth data, shedding light on various aspects of the market.

Questions answered in this comprehensive market report include:

How many gallons of coffee per person were consumed in 2019 and how did that change in 2020?

Which segments of the coffee market grew the fastest? Which segments are losing the battle for market share in the U.S.? How did these segments perform in 2020?

How does global green coffee growth compare with growth patterns for the U.S.? Which are the leading exporters of coffee to the U.S.?

What are the principal distribution channels for coffee? Which sales channels have gained share in 2020? Which will gain market share to 2024? Which will lose share points?

How did the foodservice channel fare in 2020 and how will it perform over the next few years? What are the growth expectations for coffee in the drug store and vending channels? What are the prospects for future growth in the coffee market?

This coffee report examines the total United States coffee market, with coverage of ready-to-drink (RTD), specialty, fair-trade and organic coffee. Get perspective on wholesale and retail sales, volume and per capita consumption.

The reliable, all-sales-channel-inclusive data includes:

Data on volume, sales and growth and putting the U.S. market in a global perspective. Includes global and select country data on green coffee as well as fair trade coffee.

Break-outs of volume, share and growth of coffee sub-segments including roast/ground, pods, whole bean, instant, mixes and ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee.

Quarterly coffee market growth data.

Detailed profiles and analysis of the leading companies and brands, discussions of their marketing activities and distribution strategies as well as company and brand sales volume data. Coverage includes The J.M. Smucker Company (Folgers), The Kraft Heinz Company (Maxwell House), Nestle S.A., Starbucks Corporation, JAB Holdings (Keurig Dr Pepper, Peet's, etc.) and others.

Volume trends for leading companies and brands for the total coffee market and by type, including whole bean, roast/ground, coffee mixes, instant coffee, coffee pods and coffee syrups.

Advertising expenditures of the leading coffee companies and a look at category spending is broken out by 18 media types (including Internet and Spanish-language advertising).

Consumer demographic profiles comparing consumers of specialty coffee.

Data on green, roasted, caffeinated and decaffeinated imports.

Five-year compound annual growth projections (CAGRs) for the coffee market and its sub-segments, including RTD coffee through 2024.

Leading Company Profiles

The J. M. Smucker Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

JAB Holding Company/Keurig Dr Pepper

Nestle S.A.

Starbucks Corporation

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

