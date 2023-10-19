COFFEE MATE COLLABS WITH NESTLÉ® ABUELITA® TO BRING BACK MEXICAN HOT CHOCOLATE FLAVORED CREAMER FOR DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS

The collaboration celebrates the Mexican holiday with its beloved flavor and limited time offer for fans to win a bottle while supplies last**

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans asked and Coffee mate delivered – the brand's ABUELITA® Mexican Hot Chocolate Flavored Creamer is coming back for a limited time-only to celebrate Día de los Muertos! This offering, created in partnership with Nestlé® ABUELITA®, the #1 Mexican Hot Chocolate brand*, infuses coffee with rich Mexican flavors and will be available by sweepstakes-only.  

This indulgently sweet chocolate creamer is crafted with notes of cinnamon spice and cocoa, taking fans on a journey through the heart of Mexico. Delivering an authentic taste experience as Día de los Muertos approaches, fans can once again savor the distinctive flavors that made this creamer a previous fan favorite.

"We're thrilled to reunite with Abuelita, a beloved Mexican hot chocolate brand, to celebrate a key moment when Mexicans in the US embrace their own heritage," said Leonardo Aizpuru, Nestlé Vice President of Brand Marketing for the Beverage Division and Business Unit. "By launching ABUELITA® Mexican Hot Chocolate Flavored Creamer during Día de los Muertos, a time when family, roots and traditions are both remembered and celebrated, we hope to make fans' cafecito moments even more heartwarming." 

How to Enter for a Chance to Win
From Thursday, October 19 through Sunday, October 22, fans can prepare to celebrate the traditional Mexican holiday, Día de los Muertos, by visiting the @coffeemate Instagram handle and following the directions to enter for a chance to win their own Abuelita bundle. The bundle will include COFFEE MATE® ABUELITA® Mexican Hot Chocolate Flavored Creamer, NESTLE® ABUELITA® Mexican Style Instant Hot Chocolate Mix, NESTLE® ABUELITA® Authentic Mexican Chocolate Granulated, NESCAFÉ® Clásico Dark Roast Instant Coffee and more.**

To keep up with the latest news from the brand, follow @coffeemate on Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) and follow Abuelita on Instagram and Facebook.

 *Based on total dollar sales by brand (within the Mexican Hot Chocolate sub-segment).
** No purchase necessary. Open to residents of the 50 US & DC 18+. Ends 11:59pm ET,10/22/23.  See official rules at http://spr.ly/6005uVJ1c.

About Nestlé USA
Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company's food and beverage portfolio include some of the most recognizable brands in the United States including Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House as well as category disruptors such as Sweet Earth, and are in nearly every home in the country. Nestlé USA also boasts the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S., including Nescafé and Nestlé Starbucks Coffee. Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A. headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food and beverage company, which has been named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" by Fortune magazine for twenty-five consecutive years. For more information, visit nestleusa.com

SOURCE Coffee mate

News Releases in Similar Topics

