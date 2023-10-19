COFFEE MATE COLLABS WITH NESTLÉ® ABUELITA® TO BRING BACK MEXICAN HOT CHOCOLATE FLAVORED CREAMER FOR DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS

The collaboration celebrates the Mexican holiday with its beloved flavor and limited time offer for fans to win a bottle while supplies last**

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans asked and Coffee mate delivered – the brand's ABUELITA® Mexican Hot Chocolate Flavored Creamer is coming back for a limited time-only to celebrate Día de los Muertos! This offering, created in partnership with Nestlé® ABUELITA®, the #1 Mexican Hot Chocolate brand*, infuses coffee with rich Mexican flavors and will be available by sweepstakes-only.

This indulgently sweet chocolate creamer is crafted with notes of cinnamon spice and cocoa, taking fans on a journey through the heart of Mexico. Delivering an authentic taste experience as Día de los Muertos approaches, fans can once again savor the distinctive flavors that made this creamer a previous fan favorite.

"We're thrilled to reunite with Abuelita, a beloved Mexican hot chocolate brand, to celebrate a key moment when Mexicans in the US embrace their own heritage," said Leonardo Aizpuru, Nestlé Vice President of Brand Marketing for the Beverage Division and Business Unit. "By launching ABUELITA® Mexican Hot Chocolate Flavored Creamer during Día de los Muertos, a time when family, roots and traditions are both remembered and celebrated, we hope to make fans' cafecito moments even more heartwarming."

How to Enter for a Chance to Win

From Thursday, October 19 through Sunday, October 22, fans can prepare to celebrate the traditional Mexican holiday, Día de los Muertos, by visiting the @coffeemate Instagram handle and following the directions to enter for a chance to win their own Abuelita bundle. The bundle will include COFFEE MATE® ABUELITA® Mexican Hot Chocolate Flavored Creamer, NESTLE® ABUELITA® Mexican Style Instant Hot Chocolate Mix, NESTLE® ABUELITA® Authentic Mexican Chocolate Granulated, NESCAFÉ® Clásico Dark Roast Instant Coffee and more.**

*Based on total dollar sales by brand (within the Mexican Hot Chocolate sub-segment).

** No purchase necessary. Open to residents of the 50 US & DC 18+. Ends 11:59pm ET,10/22/23. See official rules at http://spr.ly/6005uVJ1c.

