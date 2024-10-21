COFFEE MATE® GOES BEYOND THE BREW WITH NEW COLD FOAM OFFERINGS

And because everything Coffee mate does is for the love of coffee, it only makes sense to go for the cold foam "W" during one of the largest events of the year — the Big Game. So, bring your coffee obsession and biggest cup because Coffee mate is getting the Cold Foam party started with their first-ever Big Game ad.

With more than 7B #CoffeeTok views on TikTok, real ones know topping your cup with velvety smooth cold foam just hits different. Now you can kick every homemade bevvy up a notch to get that first sip feeling every time in three luscious foam flavors inspired by fan-favorite Coffee mate creamers:

Coffee mate® Italian Sweet Crème Flavored Cold Foam: The perfect amount of sweet crème flavor is a classic for a reason.

The perfect amount of sweet crème flavor is a classic for a reason. Coffee mate® Nestle® Toll House® Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Flavored Cold Foam: Never-before seen in a cold foam format, semi-sweet chocolate flavor and buttery, caramelized brown sugar notes is a whole vibe.

Never-before seen in a cold foam format, semi-sweet chocolate flavor and buttery, caramelized brown sugar notes is a whole vibe. Coffee mate® French Vanilla Flavored Cold Foam: Tried and true, you can't go wrong with adding a hint of fan-favorite vanilla to any coffee beverage.

When it comes to cold foam, Coffee mate said, "bet." With a proprietary mess-free dispensing tip for light and fluffy foam every time, 25% less sugar than the leading cold foam creamer and 25% more servings than competitors, Coffee mate® Cold Foam can add flavor to just about anything, creating a perfectly smooth balance of both creamy texture and flavor. No matter where you stand on the hot vs. iced coffee debate, this cold foam has you covered.

"For the first time in 60+ years, Coffee mate is making its debut on the world's biggest stage – the Big Game this February! We've been leveling up modern coffee drinkers' cups for decades with our broad selection of coffee creamers, and now we're pioneering fun, flavor and texture with our newest innovation, Coffee mate® Cold Foam. With 1 in 5 coffee drinkers craving whipped topping on their beverages, and cold coffee on the rise, we couldn't think of a better way to introduce our most experimental product yet," said Daniel Jhung, President of Nestlé USA's Beverage Division. "We're calling on all beverage lovers to go get their hands on our iconic coffee creamer flavors, now available in delicious cold foam."

Coffee mate® Cold Foam will be available beginning in January 2025 at select retailers nationwide for an MSRP of $4.68-$5.49 (varies by retailer) for a 14 fl. oz. cannister.

To find Coffee mate near you and keep up with the latest from the brand, visit www.goodnes.com/coffeemate/ and follow @coffeemate on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X. Keep an eye out for a sneak peek in the new year and be sure to tune into the Big Game on Sunday, February 9 to experience Coffee mate in a way you've never seen before.

About Nestlé USA

Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company's food and beverage portfolio includes some of the most recognizable brands in the United States, including Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House. Nestlé USA also boasts the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S., including Nescafé, Nestlé Starbucks Coffee and Seattle's Best. Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A., headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland — the world's largest food and beverage company, which has been named among "The World's Most Admired Food Companies" by Fortune magazine for more than 25 consecutive years. For more information, visit nestleusa.com.

