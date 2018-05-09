COFFEE-MATE® natural bliss® Brings the Coffeehouse Experience to the Fridge with New Cold Brew Coffee

As with all COFFEE-MATE® natural bliss® products, Cold Brew Coffee is crafted with all-natural ingredients to provide the perfect pick-me-up at home or at work. To make an exceptional beverage, COFFEE-MATE® natural bliss® Cold Brew Coffee is crafted using an intensive brewing process: 100% Arabica Beans are slowly steeped in cool water for 12 hours to create a smooth, not bitter, taste.

"Cold brew consumption has risen 80 percent in the last year1 and we saw a great opportunity to expand our product portfolio into the ready-to-drink space to further meet consumer demands and lifestyles," said Avantika Chakravorty, Manager of Marketing for Ready-to-Drink Coffee. "We first introduced our Cold Brew Coffee to the West Coast last year to great success and are looking forward to sharing it with consumers nationwide. Increased consumer demand partnered with our all-natural ingredient list gives consumers the premium coffeehouse experience they can enjoy anywhere."

Both varieties of COFFEE-MATE® natural bliss® Cold Brew Coffee deliver a smooth, bold taste due to the combination of all-natural ingredients including nonfat milk, cold brew coffee, cane sugar, heavy cream, natural flavor and baking soda (to prevent settling). The Mocha flavored offering also contains sea salt and cocoa. The ingredients are all-natural, non-GMO, Kosher and gluten-free, with real milk and cream that come from California cows that are not treated with the growth hormone rBST2.



For consumers looking for a cold version of their favorite cup of coffee, COFFEE-MATE® also offers COFFEE-MATE® natural bliss® Caramel Iced Coffee, available nationwide.

COFFEE-MATE® natural bliss® Cold Brew and Iced Coffees can be found in 46-ounce multiple-serving carafe containers at retailers nationwide in the refrigerated section.

For recipes and more information on new natural bliss® products, please visit NaturalBliss.Coffeemate.com and visit natural bliss® on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

1 According to estimates from Cedarhurst, New York-based researcher StudyLogic

2 No significant difference has been shown between milk from rBST treated and non-rBST treated cows.

