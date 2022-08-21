Coffee Packaging Market to exceed US$ 991.6 million by 2027: TMR Study

Shift toward sustainable packaging materials to open up new frontiers especially to meet rising consumption of ready to drink (RTD) coffee products; paper and metals to gather traction in coffee packaging market

Rise in consumption of coffee in Generation Z especially in developing countries in Asia Pacific underpins vast profitable avenues to packaging companies

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Various coffee packaging types are utilized in bags and pouches that have been widely used for coffee packaging. The demand for high-performance barrier-coated paper has gathered traction in the coffee packaging market. The global market is forecast to advance at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2027, and surpass value of US$ 991.6 Mn by the end of 2027.

In various industrialized nations, rise in sales of ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee has steered revenue generation in the coffee packaging market. Packaging companies are leaning on developing cost-efficient sustainable packaging materials. Of note, coffee packaging companies aim to capture profits from rapidly increasing adoption of paper packaging to coffee brands.

Rise in inclination of stakeholders notably consumers to adopt recyclable packaging has reduced the use of conventional plastics. Many players have garnered value-grab opportunity here. On the other hand, the demand for metals and paper combined is expected to stay lucrative during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Coffee Packaging Market Study

Growing Launch of Coffee in New Flavors to Expand Revenue Streams: Over the past few years, coffee is gathering steam as a non-alcoholic drink among millennial and Generation Z as a is expected to rise remarkably in industrialized nations. Especially, the need for packaging for ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee products will spur lucrative opportunities in the coffee packaging market.

Over the past few years, coffee is gathering steam as a non-alcoholic drink among millennial and Generation Z as a is expected to rise remarkably in industrialized nations. Especially, the need for packaging for ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee products will spur lucrative opportunities in the coffee packaging market. Widespread Use of Bags and Pouches in Coffee Packaging Generated Abundant Opportunities: Rise in demand for bags and pouches in coffee packaging market is reinforced by several benefits including being lightweight, flexible, and less space. More importantly, such packaging use significantly less raw material. The demand is expected to proliferate in developing economies notably in Asia Pacific , thus propelling the coffee packaging market expansion.

Rise in demand for bags and pouches in coffee packaging market is reinforced by several benefits including being lightweight, flexible, and less space. More importantly, such packaging use significantly less raw material. The demand is expected to proliferate in developing economies notably in , thus propelling the coffee packaging market expansion. Paper and Paperboard Segment to Gather Massive Adoption: The study found that robust push toward adoption of renewable packaging materials will help the paper segment of the coffee packaging market to expand substantially. During the forecast period, it is estimated to grow as much as 1.3X. Paper coffee packaging with valves and with windows are gaining high preference among companies in coffee packaging market. The overall paper and paperboard segment is estimated to clock CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Coffee Packaging Market: Key Drivers

Booming coffee sales, fuelled by rise in consumption of coffee among millennials and Gen Z, is a key driver of the coffee packaging market. Increased preference of coffee packaging bags among them will shape the contours of the market evolution.

Inclination toward ready-to-drink beverages has also spurred the demand for ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee. This is generating new revenue possibilities for players in the coffee packaging market.

Coffee Packaging Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific is a remarkably lucrative regional market, and is projected to advance at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. China and India have emerged as potentially lucrative with rising production and export of coffee from these countries. All emerging economies will combine will account for more than half of the shares of the Asia Pacific coffee packaging market.

is a remarkably lucrative regional market, and is projected to advance at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. and have emerged as potentially lucrative with rising production and export of coffee from these countries. All emerging economies will combine will account for more than half of the shares of the coffee packaging market. Meanwhile, Europe is estimated to hold a leading coffee packaging market share during the forecast period. The region is projected to account for about 30% market share by 2027-end.

Coffee Packaging Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the coffee packaging market are Syntegon, Huhtamäki Oyj, Swiss Pack, Glenroy, Inc., PBFY Flexible Packaging, Goglio Spa, Winpack Ltd., Novolex Holdings, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, ProAmpac LLC, DS Smith plc, Mondi plc, and Amcor plc.

Coffee Packaging Market Segmentation

Packaging Type

Pouches



Stand Up Pouches





Flat Pouches



Side Gusseted Bag



Block Bottom Bag



Stick Pack



Bag in Box



Bottles



Cans



Containers & Boxes



Sacks



Others

Material Type

Plastic



Polyethylene





Polypropylene





PET





Other



Metal



Paper and Paper Board



Glass



Others

Distribution Channel

Retail Sales



Institutional Sales

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Countries

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

