Coffee Pods And Capsules Market size to grow by USD 9.46 billion from 2022 - 2027| Convenience in using coffee pods to drive the market growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

23 Nov, 2023, 20:30 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coffee Pods and Capsules market size is projected to increase by USD 9.46 billion from 2022 to 2027. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the coffee pods and capsules market will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.16%. The coffee pods and capsules market is experiencing substantial growth, largely due to the convenience they offer. Since 2008, there has been a significant rise in demand for convenient products, driven by rapid urbanization and infrastructure development in developing economies. Urban consumers, particularly in North America and Western Europe, increasingly prefer ready-packaged food and beverages, leading to the growing popularity of coffee pods. These single-serving containers are favored in cafes and restaurants for their simplicity, convenience, and time-saving attributes, eliminating the need for extensive barista training or high labor costs. Consequently, the market for coffee pods and capsules is projected to expand during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for time-efficient and convenient solutions. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Buy the full report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market 2023-2027

Coffee Pods and Capsules Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

  • Product 
    • Capsule And Plastic Cup-based Coffee Pods
    • Foil
    • Paper-wrapped Coffee Pods
  • Type 
    • Coffee Capsules
    • Coffee Pods
  • Geography 
    • Europe
    • North America
    • APAC
    • Middle East And Africa
    • South America

The segment focusing on coffee pods based on capsules and plastic cups is projected for substantial market share growth during the forecast period. Coffee capsules, akin to coffee pods, consist of pre-packaged, measured doses of coffee enclosed in a capsule that is disposed of after a single use. These capsules typically feature a foil top and are made of aluminum or plastic materials. The rising demand for instant non-alcoholic beverages has led to significant consumer adoption of coffee capsules. These factors are expected to contribute to the increased growth of this segment between 2022 - 2027.

Detail Insights on impact of each segment and make informed business decisions, download the sample report now

Coffee Pods and Capsules Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 companies operating in the market. Some of these companies include Luigi Lavazza SpA, The J.M Smucker Co., Nestle SA, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., JDE PEETs NV, Starbucks Corp., Inspire Brands Inc., Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., Bestpresso Inc., McDonald Corp., Emeril Lagasse Foundation, and Coffee Capsules Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

The coffee pods and capsules market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate. The convenience in using coffee pods will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the High price of coffee pods and capsules and availability of cheaper substitutes will hamper the market growth.

Coffee Pods and Capsules Market 2023 – 2027: Market dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • Technological integration and packaging advancements drive innovation in the coffee pods and capsules market, responding to evolving demand and competitive pressures from instant coffee and RTD variants.
  • Key players introduce inventive products like CoffeeB's seaweed-based coffee ball, Tim Hortons' Nespresso-compatible espresso capsules, and Starbucks by Nespresso's Nespresso Vertuo, launched in October 2021.
  • Anticipated launches of compostable coffee capsules during the forecast period are set to further stimulate growth within the coffee pods and capsules market.

Download the sample report now for information on the Coffee Pods and Capsules Market challenges.

Download now to uncover successful business strategies deployed by Companies of coffee pods and capsules market - Download Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

Related Reports:                              
Coffee Machine Market: The coffee machine market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 8,728.19 million.

Roast and Ground Coffee Market: The global roast and ground coffee market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.89% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 27.84 billion.

TOC

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Size
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Product
  7. Market Segmentation by Type
  8. Customer Landscape
  9. Geographic Landscape
  10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
  11. Company Landscape
  12. Company Analysis
  13. Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market size to grow by USD 364.55 billion from 2022 -2027 | The increasing demand for AR and VR technology to drive the market growth - Technavio

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market size to grow by USD 364.55 billion from 2022 -2027 | The increasing demand for AR and VR technology to drive the market growth - Technavio

The Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market size is projected to increase by USD 364.55 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 52.37% during...
ENT Laser Devices Market to grow by USD 119.6 million from 2022 to 2027; North America to account for 40% of market growth - Technavio

ENT Laser Devices Market to grow by USD 119.6 million from 2022 to 2027; North America to account for 40% of market growth - Technavio

The ENT laser devices market is expected to grow by USD 119.6 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.