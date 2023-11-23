Coffee Pods And Capsules Market size to grow by USD 9.46 billion from 2022 - 2027| Convenience in using coffee pods to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coffee Pods and Capsules market size is projected to increase by USD 9.46 billion from 2022 to 2027. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the coffee pods and capsules market will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.16%. The coffee pods and capsules market is experiencing substantial growth, largely due to the convenience they offer. Since 2008, there has been a significant rise in demand for convenient products, driven by rapid urbanization and infrastructure development in developing economies. Urban consumers, particularly in North America and Western Europe, increasingly prefer ready-packaged food and beverages, leading to the growing popularity of coffee pods. These single-serving containers are favored in cafes and restaurants for their simplicity, convenience, and time-saving attributes, eliminating the need for extensive barista training or high labor costs. Consequently, the market for coffee pods and capsules is projected to expand during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for time-efficient and convenient solutions. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Buy the full report

Coffee Pods and Capsules Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Capsule And Plastic Cup-based Coffee Pods



Foil



Paper-wrapped Coffee Pods

Type

Coffee Capsules



Coffee Pods

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

The segment focusing on coffee pods based on capsules and plastic cups is projected for substantial market share growth during the forecast period. Coffee capsules, akin to coffee pods, consist of pre-packaged, measured doses of coffee enclosed in a capsule that is disposed of after a single use. These capsules typically feature a foil top and are made of aluminum or plastic materials. The rising demand for instant non-alcoholic beverages has led to significant consumer adoption of coffee capsules. These factors are expected to contribute to the increased growth of this segment between 2022 - 2027.

Coffee Pods and Capsules Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 companies operating in the market. Some of these companies include Luigi Lavazza SpA, The J.M Smucker Co., Nestle SA, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., JDE PEETs NV, Starbucks Corp., Inspire Brands Inc., Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., Bestpresso Inc., McDonald Corp., Emeril Lagasse Foundation, and Coffee Capsules Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

The coffee pods and capsules market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate. The convenience in using coffee pods will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the High price of coffee pods and capsules and availability of cheaper substitutes will hamper the market growth.

Coffee Pods and Capsules Market 2023 – 2027: Market dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

Technological integration and packaging advancements drive innovation in the coffee pods and capsules market, responding to evolving demand and competitive pressures from instant coffee and RTD variants.

Key players introduce inventive products like CoffeeB's seaweed-based coffee ball, Tim Hortons' Nespresso-compatible espresso capsules, and Starbucks by Nespresso's Nespresso Vertuo, launched in October 2021 .

Nespresso-compatible espresso capsules, and Starbucks by Nespresso's Nespresso Vertuo, launched in . Anticipated launches of compostable coffee capsules during the forecast period are set to further stimulate growth within the coffee pods and capsules market.

