Coffee Pods and Capsules Market Valued at USD 9,460.13 million from 2022 to 2027. The incorporation of technology and packaging innovations to emerge as key trend

NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Share Along with Major Challenges and Upcoming Trends

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market 2023-2027

The two main factors that are anticipated to increase coffee capsule sales globally are product innovation and the growing number of vendors offering compostable coffee capsules. However, during the forecast period, the coffee pods and capsules market is set to decelerate at a CAGR of 6.16% between 2022 and 2027.

In addition to knowing about the market's growth potential, it's important to address the challenges faced in the coffee pods market that may impact its growth and hinder profitability in the long run. The market is currently valued at USD 9,460.13 million

Learn more about the coffee pods and capsules market. Stay informed and seize opportunities – Get our Industry report at your fingertips.

Here are some of the challenges faced in the coffee pods and capsules market:

High price of coffee pods and capsules and availability of cheaper substitutes: Traditional whole-bean coffee is still preferred by consumers in developing nations in Asia , Eastern Europe , and Latin America because it is less expensive than coffee pods. Consumers still favor traditional coffee products in highly populous countries like India , China , Indonesia , the Philippines , Japan , and Nigeria . This is so that they can make more cups of coffee than a package of coffee pods while also being more effective. Therefore, it becomes crucial for the players to lower the cost of coffee capsules and pods in order to draw customers from developing countries.

Traditional whole-bean coffee is still preferred by consumers in developing nations in , , and because it is less expensive than coffee pods. Consumers still favor traditional coffee products in highly populous countries like , , , , , and . This is so that they can make more cups of coffee than a package of coffee pods while also being more effective. Therefore, it becomes crucial for the players to lower the cost of coffee capsules and pods in order to draw customers from developing countries. Distribution challenges

Adverse effects of coffee pods on Environment

Here are the highlights on the Trends to overcome challenges.

Technology-forward products are being introduced by competitors, such as the seaweed-based coffee ball from CoffeeB and the new Nespresso-compatible espresso capsules from Tim Hortons. In October 2021, Starbucks by Nespresso also debuted Nespresso Vertuo. During the forecast period, the market is anticipated to witness the introduction of new compostable coffee capsules, which will spur growth in the coffee pods and capsules sector.

Incorporation of technological and packaging innovations: Players are able to launch new coffee pods and capsules due to shifting consumer demand for these products and advancements in packaging. The popularity of other coffee options like instant coffee and RTD coffee puts a serious threat to coffee pods and capsules. The introduction of technologically innovative products by numerous new vendors has started.

Players are able to launch new coffee pods and capsules due to shifting consumer demand for these products and advancements in packaging. The popularity of other coffee options like instant coffee and RTD coffee puts a serious threat to coffee pods and capsules. The introduction of technologically innovative products by numerous new vendors has started. Increasing coffee consumption among millennials

Increased adoption of sustainable manufacturing by vendors

The report also provides major insights on consumer base and new product launches that help vendors establish long-term relationships with end-users and consumers.

Unveil the untapped potential of such emerging challenges and trends Click & get Latest Sample Report!

Information on Vendor Analysis of Coffee Pods and Capsules Market 2023-2027:

The full report consists detailed analysis of Top 15 vendors operating in the coffee pods and capsules Market, including :

Luigi Lavazza SpA

The J.M Smucker Co.

Nestle SA

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

JDE PEETs NV

Starbucks Corp.

McDonald Corp.

Emeril Lagasse Foundation

Coffee Capsules Inc.

The report is backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, and are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Insights of Coffee Pods and Capsules Market-

Due to the presence of numerous regional and international vendors, the capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods market is moderately fragmented. Some of the largest suppliers of capsules and coffee pods made from plastic cups include Nestle, JAB Holding, The Kraft Heinz Co. (Kraft Heinz), Melitta Group Co. (Melitta Group), and Luigi Lavazza.

K-Cups, RealCups, Tassimo T-Discs, and Nespresso Capsules are a few of the most widely used coffee capsule variations. Roasted coffee is typically found in coffee capsules that are wrapped in plastic and aluminum cups, both of which are either non-recyclable or require processing before being recycled.

To know about all major vendor offerings and insights – Download a FREE sample Now!

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Coffee Pods Market: The coffee pods market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.22% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 9,996.33 million.

Roast and Ground Coffee Market: The roast and ground coffee market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.89% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 27.84 billion.

Coffee Pods And Capsules Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.16% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,460.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.97 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 45% Key countries US, Canada, France, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Luigi Lavazza SpA, The J.M Smucker Co., Nestle SA, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., JDE PEETs NV, Starbucks Corp., Inspire Brands Inc., Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., Bestpresso Inc., McDonald Corp., Emeril Lagasse Foundation, and Coffee Capsules Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Don't waste any more time on searching for answers, buy our report now

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global coffee pods and capsules market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global coffee pods and capsules market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Foil and paper-wrapped coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Foil and paper-wrapped coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Foil and paper-wrapped coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Foil and paper-wrapped coffee pods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Foil and paper-wrapped coffee pods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Coffee capsules - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Coffee capsules - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Coffee capsules - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Coffee capsules - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Coffee capsules - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Coffee pods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Coffee pods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Bestpresso Inc.

Exhibit 108: Bestpresso Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Bestpresso Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Bestpresso Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Coffee Capsules Inc.

Exhibit 111: Coffee Capsules Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Coffee Capsules Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Coffee Capsules Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. - Segment focus

12.6 Emeril Lagasse Foundation

Exhibit 118: Emeril Lagasse Foundation - Overview



Exhibit 119: Emeril Lagasse Foundation - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Emeril Lagasse Foundation - Key offerings

12.7 Inspire Brands Inc.

Exhibit 121: Inspire Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Inspire Brands Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Inspire Brands Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 JDE PEETs NV

Exhibit 124: JDE PEETs NV - Overview



Exhibit 125: JDE PEETs NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: JDE PEETs NV - Key offerings

12.9 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Exhibit 127: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Luigi Lavazza SpA

Exhibit 132: Luigi Lavazza SpA - Overview



Exhibit 133: Luigi Lavazza SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Luigi Lavazza SpA - Key offerings

12.11 McDonald Corp.

Exhibit 135: McDonald Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: McDonald Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: McDonald Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 138: McDonald Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: McDonald Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Nestle SA

Exhibit 140: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 141: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 143: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Nestle SA - Segment focus

12.13 Starbucks Corp.

Exhibit 145: Starbucks Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Starbucks Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Starbucks Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 148: Starbucks Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Starbucks Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 The J.M Smucker Co.

Exhibit 150: The J.M Smucker Co. - Overview



Exhibit 151: The J.M Smucker Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: The J.M Smucker Co. - Key news



Exhibit 153: The J.M Smucker Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: The J.M Smucker Co. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 155: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 156: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 157: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 158: Research methodology



Exhibit 159: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 160: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 161: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio