Coffee Pods Market size to grow by USD 8.53 Billion| Rising Number of Mergers & Acquisitions is a Major Trend Fueling Market|Technavio

Coffee Pods Market: Major Growth Drivers

The coffee pods market growth is expected to be driven by the following factors:

Convenience in using coffee pods

The increasing number of new product launches

Growing demand and availability due to organized retailing

Coffee Pods Market: Regional Analysis

45% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period.

France, Germany, and The Netherlands are the key markets for coffee pods in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American and MEA regions.

, , and are the key markets for coffee pods in . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American and MEA regions. The rising household expenditure on food and beverages in the region, coupled with product launches will facilitate the coffee pods market growth in Europe over the forecast period

Coffee Pods Market: Revenue Generating Segment

The coffee pods market share growth in the capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods segment will be significant for revenue generation.

will be significant for revenue generation. Product innovation and a rising number of vendors offering compostable coffee capsules are the major drivers that will boost the sales of coffee capsules worldwide. This will have a positive impact on the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Coffee Pods Market: Vendor Analysis

The coffee pods market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological advances to compete in the market.

and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological advances to compete in the market. The coffee pods market report also offers information on several market vendors, including illy cafe Spa, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Luigi Lavazza Spa, Melitta Group Co., Nestle SA, Starbucks Corp., The J.M. Smucker Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co. among others.

Coffee Pods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 8.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.00 Performing market contribution Europe at 45% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Dunkin' Brands Group Inc., illycaffe Spa, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Luigi Lavazza Spa, maxingvest AG, Melitta Group Co., Nestle SA, Starbucks Corp., The J.M. Smucker Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Packaged foods and meats market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Foil and paper-wrapped coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Foil and paper-wrapped coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Foil and paper-wrapped coffee pods - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.

Exhibit 43: Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 44: Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 45: Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 46: Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 47: Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 illycaffe Spa

Exhibit 48: illycaffe Spa - Overview



Exhibit 49: illycaffe Spa - Product and service



Exhibit 50: Illycaffe Spa - Key news



Exhibit 51: Illycaffe Spa - Key offerings

10.5 JAB Holding Co. Sarl

Exhibit 52: JAB Holding Co. Sarl - Overview



Exhibit 53: JAB Holding Co. Sarl - Product and service



Exhibit 54: JAB Holding Co. Sarl - Key news



Exhibit 55: JAB Holding Co. Sarl - Key offerings

10.6 Luigi Lavazza Spa

10.7 maxingvest AG

Exhibit 60: maxingvest AG - Overview



Exhibit 61: maxingvest AG - Business segments



Exhibit 62: maxingvest AG - Key news



Exhibit 63: maxingvest AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: maxingvest AG - Segment focus

10.8 Melitta Group Co.

Exhibit 65: Melitta Group Co. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Melitta Group Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 67: Melitta Group Co. - Key offerings

10.9 Nestle SA

Exhibit 68: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 69: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 71: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Nestle SA - Segment focus

10.10 Starbucks Corp.

Exhibit 73: Starbucks Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Starbucks Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Starbucks Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 76: Starbucks Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Starbucks Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 The J.M. Smucker Co.

Exhibit 78: The J.M. Smucker Co. - Overview



Exhibit 79: The J.M. Smucker Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: The J.M. Smucker Co. - Key news



Exhibit 81: The J.M. Smucker Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: The J.M. Smucker Co. - Segment focus

10.12 The Kraft Heinz Co.

Exhibit 83: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview



Exhibit 84: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 85: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key news



Exhibit 86: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 89: Research Methodology



Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 91: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations

