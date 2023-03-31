Coffee pods market size to grow by USD 9,996.33 million between 2022 and 2027; Technological and packaging innovations identified as key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the coffee pods market , and it is expected to grow by USD 9,996.33 million between 2022 and 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.22% during the forecast period. This report aid business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. Download Latest Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coffee Pods Market 2023-2027

Technavio identifies technological and packaging innovations as the key trend in the market. Vendors are continuously innovating their product offerings to remain competitive in the market. They are launching technologically advanced products. For instance, in November 2022, Nestle launched paper-based Nespresso compostable coffee pods. The product is made primarily from paper and has very less impact on the environment compared to the ones made from aluminum or plastic. Similarly, many vendors have started offering new compostable coffee pods amid widespread criticism for the environmental hazards associated with the use of plastic coffee pods. Such product innovations are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alois Dallmayr KG, Baronet Coffee Inc., Beantown Roasters Inc., Dualit Ltd., Illycaffe SpA, Inspire Brands Inc., Iris Group Pte. Ltd., JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Luigi Lavazza SpA, maxingvest AG, Nestle SA, Rogers Family Co., Starbucks Corp., Strauss Group Ltd., The J.M Smucker Co., Trilliant Food and Nutrition LLC, White Bear Coffee Co., WP Coffee, Puro Gusto Ltd., and The Kraft Heinz Co. are some of the major market participants. Although the convenience of using coffee pods will offer immense growth opportunities, the high price of coffee pods and availability of cheaper substitutes will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The market is driven by the convenience of using coffee pods. Rapid urbanization, coupled with the influence of international trends, has inculcated new food habits among consumers. Urban consumers are increasing the consumption of ready-packed food and beverage products. This has increased the popularity of convenient forms of food products, including coffee pods. Coffee pods do not involve the manual work of grinding beans, dosing, and tamping the ground coffee. This makes the coffee-making process simpler, more convenient, and more time-efficient. Also, many food service providers prefer coffee pods to save money, as it eliminates the need for experienced and professional baristas. Many such benefits are driving the growth of the global coffee pods market.

Coffee Pods Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product type

Soft pods



Hard pods

Type

Regular



Decaffeinated

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

Based on the product type, the market growth will be significant in the soft pods segment during the forecast period. Soft pods are lightweight and flexible. They can be used in brewers with tight clearance, thus providing better extraction. Soft pods are environmentally friendly, as they are mostly made of paper. They are also free of harmful materials such as plastic and metal and typically cost less. Such benefits are increasing the adoption of soft pods among end-users.

Coffee Pods Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our coffee pods market report covers the following areas:

Coffee Pods Market size

Coffee Pods Market trends

Coffee Pods Market industry analysis

Coffee Pods Market five forces analysis

Coffee Pods Market competitive landscape

This study identifies the high price of coffee pods as one of the prime reasons challenging the coffee pods market growth during the next few years.

Coffee pods cost high compared to traditional coffee products. Consumers in developing regions such as Asia, Eastern Europe, and Latin America still prefer the traditional way of making coffee, as it is cheaper than using coffee pods. Also, conventional coffee products are more efficient and produce more cups of coffee than a package of coffee pods. Such challenges compel vendors to scale down the price of their products to attract customers in developing regions. All these products are reducing the growth potential of the market.

Coffee Pods Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the coffee pods market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the coffee pods market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Baronet Coffee Inc. - The company offers coffee pods such as Cappuccino, Cinnamon Hazelnut, and Chocolate Babka.

- The company offers coffee pods such as Cappuccino, Cinnamon Hazelnut, and Chocolate Babka. Beantown Roasters Inc. - The company offers coffee pods such as k-cups.

- The company offers coffee pods such as k-cups. Dualit Ltd. - The company offers coffee pods such as House Blend.

- The company offers coffee pods such as House Blend. Illycaffe SpA - The company offers coffee pods such as K-cup pods Classico Roast, K-cup pods Intenso Roast, and Brasile.

- The company offers coffee pods such as K-cup pods Classico Roast, K-cup pods Intenso Roast, and Brasile. Inspire Brands Inc.

Iris Group Pte. Ltd.

JAB Holding Co. Sarl

Luigi Lavazza SpA

maxingvest AG

Nestle SA

Rogers Family Co.

Starbucks Corp.

Strauss Group Ltd.

The J.M Smucker Co.

Trilliant Food and Nutrition LLC

Coffee Pods Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist coffee pods market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the coffee pods market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the coffee pods market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coffee pods market vendors

Coffee Pods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.22% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9996.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 5.13 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 40% Key countries US, China, Germany, Italy, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alois Dallmayr KG, Baronet Coffee Inc., Beantown Roasters Inc., Dualit Ltd., Illycaffe SpA, Inspire Brands Inc., Iris Group Pte. Ltd., JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Luigi Lavazza SpA, maxingvest AG, Nestle SA, Rogers Family Co., Starbucks Corp., Strauss Group Ltd., The J.M Smucker Co., Trilliant Food and Nutrition LLC, White Bear Coffee Co., WP Coffee, Puro Gusto Ltd., and The Kraft Heinz Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

