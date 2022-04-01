Coffee Pods Market to record USD 8.53 Bn growth | Europe to emerge as major market | Technavio

Request a Free Sample Report to know more about the report coverage.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The convenience of using coffee pods and the increasing number of new product launches are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the high price of coffee pods and the availability of cheaper substitutes will challenge market growth.

The coffee pods market report is segmented by product (capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods and foil and paper-wrapped coffee pods) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

In 2021, the capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods segment generated maximum revenue in the market. Product innovation and a rising number of vendors offering compostable coffee capsules are the major factors driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Europe will be the leading region, occupying 45% of the global market share. The rising household expenditure on food and beverages in the region and new product launches are driving the growth of the coffee pods market in Europe. France and Germany are the key markets for coffee pods in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and North America.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

illycaffe Spa: The company offers a wide range of coffee pods and capsules under the product categories of ESE PODS, ILLY K-CUP PODS, IPERESPRESSO & COFFEE CAPSULES, and IPER COFFEE CAPSULES.

Luigi Lavazza Spa: The company offers a wide array of coffee capsules compatible with Nespresso machines. It also offers a range of ESE pods.

maxingvest AG: The company offers a wide variety of coffee pods and capsules through its Tchibo brand.

Melitta Group Co.: The company offers a wide range of coffee pod products such as Medium Roast Soft Pods, Dark Roast Soft Pods, Buzzworthy Coffee Pods, Parisian Café Coffee Pods, and Breakfast Blend Coffee Pods.

Nestle SA: The company offers a wide range of capsules and pods through its major brands such as Nespresso and Dolce Gusto.

The company offers a wide range of capsules and pods through its major brands such as Nespresso and Dolce Gusto. JAB Holding Co. Sarl

Starbucks Corp.

The J.M. Smucker Co.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Coffee Pods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 8.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.00 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 45% Key consumer countries US, France, Germany, The Netherlands, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Business Segments, Key Offering, Key Customers, Segment Focus, illycaffe Spa, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Luigi Lavazza Spa, maxingvest AG, Melitta Group Co., Nestle SA, Starbucks Corp., The J.M. Smucker Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

