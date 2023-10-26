Coffee Shops Global Market to 2030: Coffee Shops Resort to Novel Promotional Strategies

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coffee Shops - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Coffee Shops estimated at US$165.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$229.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Coffee, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$142.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Other Products segment is estimated at 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $37.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR

The Coffee Shops market in the U.S. is estimated at US$37.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 269 Featured) -

  • Barista Coffee Company Limited
  • Dutch Bros. Coffee
  • Cafe Coffee Day
  • Caffe Nero Group Ltd.
  • Coffee Beanery
  • Caribou Coffee Company
  • Gloria Jean`s Coffees International Pty Ltd.
  • Peet`s Coffee & Tea
  • Starbucks Corporation
  • Tim Hortons, Inc.

What`s New?

  • Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
  • Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and research platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year
  • Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • COVID-19 Crisis Leaves Coffee Shops Struggling to Contain Operating Losses
  • YoY Growth in Seated Diners in Restaurants Worldwide (In %)
  • Starbucks Monthly Sales Growth in US and China: January 2020-May 2020
  • Strategies Adopted by Coffee Shops to Remain Relevant
  • Retail Chain Demand Ebbs following Spike in First Quarter Sales
  • Coffee Shops: An Overview
  • Coffee Industry Dynamics
  • Coffee: Fast Facts
  • Noteworthy Coffee Facts of Major Coffee Markets
  • An Insight into Origins of Coffee
  • Coffee Varieties
  • Types of Coffees
  • Coffee Waves: Tracking the Evolution of Coffee Industry
  • Coffee Production Landscape
  • Global Coffee Production (in Thousand 60Kg Bags) by Crop Year: 2015-16 to 2019-20
  • Brazil Dominates Global Coffee Production
  • Leading Coffee Producing Countries Worldwide by Production Volume (1000, 60kg bags) for the Year 2018-2019 and 2019-2020
  • Leading Coffee Producing Countries Worldwide by Production Volume Share for the Crop Year 2019-2020
  • Surging Output & Receding Demand amid COVID-19 Jolts Coffee Industry
  • Major Coffee Producing Regions/Countries: Snapshot Profiles
  • Europe Leads Global Coffee Consumption
  • Top Coffee Consuming Regions/Countries Worldwide (2019-20): Consumption of Coffee in Thousands of 60-Kilogram Bags
  • Coffee Shops - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Global Coffee Chains Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Leading Coffee Chain for 2019
  • Leading Coffee Shops Worldwide Ranked by Number of Stores: 2019
  • Recent Market Activity
  • World Brands
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Coffee Shops Shift to Drive-thru & Contactless Pick-up Options to Re-Energize Business and Stay Viable during COVID-19
  • Online Orders Gain Traction
  • Hygiene Trends Redefine Coffee Shop Business
  • Contact-less Machines and Robots Address the Shifting Consumer Mindset
  • Emergence of Innovative Coffee Brewing Methods
  • Coffee Experience to be Redefine Designs
  • Changing Consumption and Spending Patterns
  • Coffee shops to Remain Workplaces for Digital Nomads
  • Going forwards Working Customers to Drive More Traffic to Coffee Shops
  • Youngsters and Millennials Alter the Growth Patterns at Coffee Shops
  • Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators
  • Global Millennials Population Spread by Region (in %): 2019
  • Generation Z Emerge as Influential Coffee Buying Demographic
  • Working Age Population by Generation: 2010, 2020, and 2030
  • Coffee Tourism, Gourmet Coffee and Preference for Specialty Coffee Stay Unmuted
  • Consumer Preference for Premium Products Fuels Growth in Specialty Coffee Shops Market
  • New Beverage Concepts Influence Coffee Shops
  • Snapchilled & Healthy Coffees
  • Brands Focus on Innovations in Foam Art
  • Non-Dairy Milk Alternatives Take Center Stage
  • Emergence of Innovative Coffee Brewing Methods
  • Coffee Shops Resort to Novel Promotional Strategies
  • Impact of Rising Popularity of Tea & Efforts to Alienate from Disposable Cups
  • Coffee Shops Eye Waste Reduction Strategy to Earn Customer Loyalty
  • Recycling Paper Cups Remains Formidable Challenge
  • Efforts to Engage in Circular Economy through Waste Reduction
  • Encouraging Use of Reusable Cups
  • Using Spent Coffee Grounds
  • Targeting Energy Savings

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

News Releases in Similar Topics

