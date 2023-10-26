Coffee Shops Global Market to 2030: Coffee Shops Resort to Novel Promotional Strategies

26 Oct, 2023, 12:30 ET
The global market for Coffee Shops estimated at US$165.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$229.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Coffee, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$142.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Other Products segment is estimated at 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $37.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Coffee Shops market in the U.S. is estimated at US$37.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 269 Featured) -
- Barista Coffee Company Limited
- Dutch Bros. Coffee
- Cafe Coffee Day
- Caffe Nero Group Ltd.
- Coffee Beanery
- Caribou Coffee Company
- Gloria Jean`s Coffees International Pty Ltd.
- Peet`s Coffee & Tea
- Starbucks Corporation
- Tim Hortons, Inc.
