Coffee Shops Global Market to 2030: Coffee Shops Resort to Novel Promotional Strategies

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coffee Shops - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Coffee Shops estimated at US$165.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$229.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Coffee, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$142.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Other Products segment is estimated at 3.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $37.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Coffee Shops market in the U.S. is estimated at US$37.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 269 Featured) -

Barista Coffee Company Limited

Dutch Bros. Coffee

Cafe Coffee Day

Caffe Nero Group Ltd.

Coffee Beanery

Caribou Coffee Company

Gloria Jean`s Coffees International Pty Ltd.

Peet`s Coffee & Tea

Starbucks Corporation

Tim Hortons , Inc.

What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Crisis Leaves Coffee Shops Struggling to Contain Operating Losses

YoY Growth in Seated Diners in Restaurants Worldwide (In %)

Starbucks Monthly Sales Growth in US and China : January 2020- May 2020

: January 2020- Strategies Adopted by Coffee Shops to Remain Relevant

Retail Chain Demand Ebbs following Spike in First Quarter Sales

Coffee Shops: An Overview

Coffee Industry Dynamics

Coffee: Fast Facts

Noteworthy Coffee Facts of Major Coffee Markets

An Insight into Origins of Coffee

Coffee Varieties

Types of Coffees

Coffee Waves: Tracking the Evolution of Coffee Industry

Coffee Production Landscape

Global Coffee Production (in Thousand 60Kg Bags) by Crop Year: 2015-16 to 2019-20

Brazil Dominates Global Coffee Production

Leading Coffee Producing Countries Worldwide by Production Volume (1000, 60kg bags) for the Year 2018-2019 and 2019-2020

Leading Coffee Producing Countries Worldwide by Production Volume Share for the Crop Year 2019-2020

Surging Output & Receding Demand amid COVID-19 Jolts Coffee Industry

Major Coffee Producing Regions/Countries: Snapshot Profiles

Europe Leads Global Coffee Consumption

Top Coffee Consuming Regions/Countries Worldwide (2019-20): Consumption of Coffee in Thousands of 60-Kilogram Bags

Coffee Shops - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Global Coffee Chains Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Leading Coffee Chain for 2019

Leading Coffee Shops Worldwide Ranked by Number of Stores: 2019

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Coffee Shops Shift to Drive-thru & Contactless Pick-up Options to Re-Energize Business and Stay Viable during COVID-19

Online Orders Gain Traction

Hygiene Trends Redefine Coffee Shop Business

Contact-less Machines and Robots Address the Shifting Consumer Mindset

Emergence of Innovative Coffee Brewing Methods

Coffee Experience to be Redefine Designs

Changing Consumption and Spending Patterns

Coffee shops to Remain Workplaces for Digital Nomads

Going forwards Working Customers to Drive More Traffic to Coffee Shops

Youngsters and Millennials Alter the Growth Patterns at Coffee Shops

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators

Global Millennials Population Spread by Region (in %): 2019

Generation Z Emerge as Influential Coffee Buying Demographic

Working Age Population by Generation: 2010, 2020, and 2030

Coffee Tourism, Gourmet Coffee and Preference for Specialty Coffee Stay Unmuted

Consumer Preference for Premium Products Fuels Growth in Specialty Coffee Shops Market

New Beverage Concepts Influence Coffee Shops

Snapchilled & Healthy Coffees

Brands Focus on Innovations in Foam Art

Non-Dairy Milk Alternatives Take Center Stage

Emergence of Innovative Coffee Brewing Methods

Coffee Shops Resort to Novel Promotional Strategies

Impact of Rising Popularity of Tea & Efforts to Alienate from Disposable Cups

Coffee Shops Eye Waste Reduction Strategy to Earn Customer Loyalty

Recycling Paper Cups Remains Formidable Challenge

Efforts to Engage in Circular Economy through Waste Reduction

Encouraging Use of Reusable Cups

Using Spent Coffee Grounds

Targeting Energy Savings

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w4dgts

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets