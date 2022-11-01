Coffee Substitute Market to grow by 1.84 Bn in 2022, Segmentation by Distribution Channel and Geography -Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the coffee substitute market, operating under the Consumer Staples industry. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 1.84 billion, at a CAGR of 9.46% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coffee Substitute Market 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Growing demand for green tea has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the rising popularity of coffee among millennials might hamper the market growth. Request the Latest Free sample report

Coffee Substitute Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, 35% of the market's originated from APAC during the forecast period. In addition, the offline category will lead the growth under the Distribution Channel segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

Distribution Channel

Offline



To boost sales and revenues, vendors are putting their efforts into strengthening their formalized distribution networks. By providing deals and shopping packages, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores hope to attract customers. In order to draw in more customers, vendors concentrate on marketing and promotional tactics. These promotional and marketing techniques include the use of signage to promote brands, the distribution of samples, and the offering of discounts on product kits.



Online

Geography

North America



APAC will account for 35% of market growth. The two biggest markets in APAC for coffee alternatives are China and Japan. Another region with significant market growth in North America . Green tea consumption is rapidly increasing due to increased consumer awareness of its health benefits. This will help the APAC coffee substitute market grow over the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Coffee Substitute Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The coffee substitute market report covers the following areas:

The rising demand for green tea and energy drinks is one of the main factors fueling growth in the market for coffee alternatives. The discovery of distinctive and flavorful green tea will fuel the demand for coffee substitutes and, in turn, drive the market in focus due to health benefits. However, the market for coffee substitutes will face significant challenges during the forecast period due to the growing popularity of coffee among millennials.

Coffee Substitute Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist coffee substitute market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the coffee substitute market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the coffee substitute market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coffee substitute market, vendors

Coffee Substitute Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.46% Market growth 2022-2026 $1.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.71 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anthonys Goods, Dandy Blend, drink nuJo, Flying Embers, Hand Family Companies, Mondelez International Inc., Mud Wtr Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Postum, Remedy Organics, Rishi Tea and Botanicals, Slate Craft Goods LLC, So Good Brand Inc., Tattvas Herbs LLC, Teeccino Caffe Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., World Finer Foods LLC, and World Matcha Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Dandy Blend

Exhibit 89: Dandy Blend - Overview



Exhibit 90: Dandy Blend - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Dandy Blend - Key offerings

10.4 Mud Wtr Inc.

Exhibit 92: Mud Wtr Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Mud Wtr Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Mud Wtr Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 95: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 96: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 97: PepsiCo Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 98: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Postum

Exhibit 100: Postum - Overview



Exhibit 101: Postum - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Postum - Key offerings

10.7 Rishi Tea and Botanicals

Exhibit 104: Rishi Tea and Botanicals - Product / Service

Exhibit 105: Rishi Tea and Botanicals - Key offerings

10.8 Tattvas Herbs LLC

Exhibit 106: Tattvas Herbs LLC - Overview



Exhibit 107: Tattvas Herbs LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Tattvas Herbs LLC - Key offerings

10.9 Teeccino Caffe Inc.

Exhibit 109: Teeccino Caffe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Teeccino Caffe Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Teeccino Caffe Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Exhibit 112: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 World Finer Foods LLC

Exhibit 117: World Finer Foods LLC - Overview



Exhibit 118: World Finer Foods LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: World Finer Foods LLC - Key offerings

10.12 World Matcha Inc.

Exhibit 120: World Matcha Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: World Matcha Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: World Matcha Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

food allergy among consumers: There is an increase in the number of people suffering from food allergies globally. Food allergy is caused when the immune system reacts to the ingestion of certain foods. Ingredients of packaged foods and meats that can create allergic reactions in some people include (but are not limited to) milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish (e.g., crab, lobster, and shrimp), tree nuts (e.g., almonds, walnuts, and pecan), peanuts, wheat, and soybeans. Even consumption of small amounts of food allergens can trigger signs and symptoms such as digestive problems, hives, and swollen airways. In some people, a food allergy can cause severe symptoms, or even a life-threatening reaction is, known as anaphylaxis. For example, in the US, nearly 3% of the adult population suffers from shellfish allergy.

