'Coffee with America' Lifestyle Series Debuts on WFLD-TV (FOX) in Chicago July 6

ATLANTA, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX owned and operated station WFLD-TV in Chicago begins airing COFFEE WITH AMERICA ("CWA") on Saturday, July 6. In addition to WFLD (FOX) Chicago, CWA has added three new network affiliate stations and an additional seven new affiliate stations in the fall.

This will bring the number of local full-power affiliates running CWA to more than 50 stations, including WNYW (FOX) New York and WAGA (FOX) Atlanta. The show also airs nationally in every market in the country through the YouToo America Network and The Walk Network.

Sasha Rionda hosts Coffee with America, coming to WFLD-TV in Chicago July 6

CWA is a variety show featuring lifestyle interviews, health and entertainment stories. The show provides an outlet for many non-profit organizations and often uses B-roll packages and satellite media tours provided by public relations companies. The show also provides integrated marketing opportunities for Fortune 500 companies, reaching all 210 U.S. TV markets.

"Adding a major network affiliate in the number three market is a very important step for the show," said Meredith Callan, senior executive producer and director of brand integration for CWA. "With WNYW in New York, WFLD in Chicago, WAGA in Atlanta and KDOC in Los Angeles, Coffee with America is airing in the top four markets and on three of the top Fox Network affiliates in the nation. The future for our show is extremely bright. We're excited to be able to provide a growing audience for brands as our national syndication continues to add top stations around the country."

Coffee with America is hosted by Sasha Rionda, a familiar face in the television industry. Sasha Rionda is a multilingual correspondent perhaps most recognized for hosting CNN International's "The Music Room." She's interviewed top recording artists Britney Spears, Usher and Moby, among others. Follow Sasha on social media: @sasharionda

Other current CWA affiliates include WADL (IND) Detroit; WWSB (ABC) Tampa; KFMB (CBS) San Diego; KSAT (ABC) San Antonio; WFLX (FOX) West Palm Beach; KSBI (FOX) Oklahoma City; KOAT (ABC) Albuquerque; WDRB (FOX) Louisville; WDSU (NBC) New Orleans; WTVQ (ABC) Lexington; WNEM (CBS) Flint-Saginaw Bay City; KOLD (FOX) Tucson; KRGV (ABC) Harlingen; WAAY (ABC) Huntsville; KMSS (FOX) Shreveport; WBRZ (ABC) Baton Rouge; WFFT (FOX) Fort Wayne; WTXL (ABC) Tallahassee; KTTW (FOX) Sioux Falls; WFMJ (NBC) Youngstown; KCBA (FOX) Monterey; WLTZ (NBC) Columbus, GA; WWAY (ABC) Wilmington; WAOW (ABC) Wausau; WBOC (CBS) Salisbury; KTVA (ABC) Anchorage; KIMT (CBS) Rochester, MN; WVVA (NBC) Bluefield; KVHP (ABC) Lake Charles; WGEM (NBC) Quincy; KJNB (CBS) Jonesboro; WVIR (NBC) Charlottesville; KOHD (ABC) Bend; WPBI (FOX) Lafayette, IN; WMDN (CBS) Meridian; KYOU (FOX) Ottumwa; KXLJ (CBS) Juneau; KCWX (MYTV) San Antonio; WOIL (IND) Birmingham; KCTU (ION) Wichita; WMNT (MYTV) Toledo; WKTC (CW) Columbia, SC; WBUW (CW) Madison; WBCB (CW) Youngstown and KXMA (CW) Minot.

www.coffeewithamerica.com

Contact: meredith@coffeewithamerica.com

