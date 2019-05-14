Coffee With Cops Promises Candid Conversations With DPD

DALLAS, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to local communities, McDonald's of Greater North Texas and the Dallas Police Department will partner to host its annual Coffee with Cops events at restaurants throughout Dallas. The signature event will provide residents the opportunity to engage with local officers and strengthen community relations - while enjoying complimentary McDonald's McCafé Coffee.

During the events, officers of all levels – including Sergeants, Deputy Chiefs and Neighborhood Patrol Officers - will sit down with residents to answer questions, discuss public safety and build relationships with those they serve.

"We're grateful for our partnership with McDonald's of Greater North Texas. The Coffee with Cops events give us the opportunity to strengthen relationships with the communities we both serve each day," said Joli Angel Robinson, Manager of Community Affairs at Dallas Police Department. "As a police department, we're able to answer questions, hear comments, and address concerns throughout all seven patrol divisions. We're looking forward to this year's events and our continued partnership with McDonald's of Greater North Texas."

Coffee with Cops will be held at the following McDonald's restaurants on Saturday, May 18, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the below McDonald's restaurants:

5403 Ross Ave , Dallas, TX 75206

, 75206 4439 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75219

75219 125 West Camp Wisdom, Dallas, TX 75232

75232 4223 West Illinois Avenue, Dallas, TX 75211

75211 8608 Skillman Street , Dallas, TX 75242

, 75242 17250 Preston Road, Dallas, TX 75252

"McDonald's is committed to building relationships with local communities, so we're honored to continue our partnership with the men and women in blue to do just that," said Jeffery Smith, local McDonald's Owner/Operator. "Since its inception in 2013, Coffee with Cops has grown to become a well-known event that both Owner/Operators and McDonald's crew members look forward to each year. We're proud to have a hand in helping create these valuable relationships throughout our great city."

Residents are invited to stop by the participating restaurants for complimentary coffee and conversation with Dallas Police Officers. During the event, attendees are encouraged to join the conversation on social media using #DPDCoffeewithCops.

