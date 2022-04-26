Coffee with Style -- JURA Expands Color Palette with Contemporary Whites

MONTVALE, N.J., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As white ascends as a contemporary color choice in kitchen décor, JURA presents some of its most innovative automatic coffee machines in new white hues. JURA brings the coffee café experience home with superior design and technology, making it easy to brew trendy coffee specialties at the touch of a button – always freshly ground, not capsuled.

JURA E8 Piano White and JURA ENA 4 Full Nordic White JURA Z10 Aluminum White

White is a color of simplicity, with maximum versatility to complement other colors and enhance a variety of styles. It can create a fresh look and turn a room into a clean canvas, with poetic connotations of pearls, alabaster, ivory, lace, linen, snow and moonlight. This classic color is both timeless and timely.

The JURA Z10 in Aluminum White is a masterpiece of Swiss engineering that prepares the full spectrum of hot drinks at the touch of a button – from intense espresso to trendy flat white – plus, it opens a new dimension in coffee enjoyment with genuine cold brew specialties. JURA's exclusive Product Recognizing Grinder (P.R.G.®) recognizes the chosen specialty and adjusts the fineness of the grind accordingly, instantly and precisely. JURA's new Cold Extraction Process features cold water slowly pulsed through fresh, coarse ground coffee under high pressure. The result is a completely new way of experiencing coffee – refreshing energizing, with a wonderfully balanced aroma.

A new generation of JURA's best-selling coffee machine, the JURA E8 is now available in Piano White. A perfect combination of pleasure, versatility and luxury, it is packed with premium features, such as the new Professional Aroma Grinder for flawless results. It brews up to 17 specialties, with an Extra Shot function for pepping up cappuccino, flat white or latte macchiato for those who like their coffee more intense. The design is intuitive an incredibly easy to operate, with a customizable display.

The JURA ENA 4 in Full Nordic White is a compact one-touch machine ideal for coffee lovers. Its suite of features includes the Aroma G3 grinder for fully preserved aroma, and Pulse Extraction Process (P.E.P.®) to optimize extraction time for short specialties. There are three coffee strengths to choose from, to personalize the taste. Standard JURA features include intelligent preheating, a thermoblock heating system, programming options, Intelligent Water System (I.W.S.®) and more. JURA's passion for simply excellent coffee and smart design are evident in every detail.

For more information, visit jura.com.

