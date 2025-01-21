CoffeeTree Group Establishes Partnership with AI-enabled Manufacturing Optimization Platform Leader BEET

TROY, Mich., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CoffeeTree Group (CTG) has reached an agreement with AI-enabled manufacturing optimization platform leader, BEET Inc., to provide Advisory, Implementation, Reseller, and Managed Services for the BEET Platform as a Master Certified Systems Integrator. CTG is an expert in Manufacturing Optimization, with extensive plant floor and Operational Technology (OT) experience.

BEET leverages device-level machine data, AI, and industrial engineering machine learning IP to baseline and optimize production at the machine, line, plant and enterprise level in near real time. CTG and BEET will enable clients to improve asset utilization, increase Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE), reduce scrap, and improve labor utilization.

"This partnership brings together BEET's cutting-edge AI and machine learning capabilities with CTG's proven expertise in manufacturing optimization," said BEET CEO Mike Minelli. "Together, we're unlocking the future of smarter, more efficient production lines for our clients."

CTG Founder & COO, David Wiechmann added, "Our partnership with BEET will add significant value to the capabilities we bring to our manufacturing clients, allowing data-driven insights and decision making, and further optimization of their plant floor to achieve bottom line results."

About CoffeeTree Group : www.coffeetreegroup.com is a Veteran-run company that provides business and technology services for companies across all verticals including manufacturing, aiming to deliver business value through transformation, technology enablement and business process optimization.

About BEET : www.beet.com, headquartered in Michigan, is a leading AI-powered global industrial IoT platform that specializes in intelligent manufacturing and streamlines intricate discrete and continuous manufacturing operations. BEET revolutionizes operations by providing real-time, data-driven insights to teams, machines, and processes, thus boosting operational efficiency and productivity. BEET, renowned for its strong partnerships and accolades like Automation Alley's Entrepreneur of the Year, has built a reputation for driving production excellence and delivering rapid return on investment.

