Coffey Anderson to Headline Nashville's Newest Veterans Day Event

Star-studded concert to benefit The Mission Continues, a national veteran service organization

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Mission Continues, a veteran service and volunteer organization that deploys veterans across the US to help under-resourced communities, announced that the organization will be the main charitable partner for the upcoming Salute to Service event hosted at the Skydeck on Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee on Veterans Day, November 11, 2024. Coffey Anderson, country singer-songwriter, will be headlining the event, and will also participate in the Nashville Veterans Day parade as the grand marshal. Josh Mancuso, a Nashville-native and award-winning actor, comedian, and filmmaker known for viral comedy videos centered around sports, especially football, will serve as emcee for the event.

Salute to Service was named the official after-party of the parade and will honor the bravery and sacrifice of veterans, active-duty military personnel, and their families while raising funds for The Mission Continues and the Veteran Corporate Council, a coalition of veteran ERGs (employee resource groups) with a vision to be the premier national professional network among top companies.

The Nashville Veterans Day parade is the fifth largest parade honoring veterans in the United States with more than 60,000 attendees and more than 50 floats, bands, and other entertainment. The parade route runs down Broadway, in the heart of Nashville, from 13th to 1st Avenue.

Tickets for the Salute to Service event are $15 and free for any service member with a military ID. The event is taking place at Skydeck on Broadway at the end of the parade route. To purchase tickets, visit https://fanimal.com/fanimal-event/skydeck-on-broadways-salute-to-service-253807285598154048.

Salute to Service will feature live performances from headliner, Coffey Anderson, as well as the BoomTown Saints, Grayson Russell, Cody Jacobs, Jordan Roberts, Kate Kristine, High Rise Hooligan, The Air Force Band: Wild Blue Country, and the Milele Dance Academy. There will also be keynote addresses by The Mission Continues' Chief Programs Officer, Annie Hudson, and a local veteran, LTC Daniel Williams (ret.).

"We're so excited to be a beneficiary of this amazing Salute to Service event on Veterans Day in Nashville this year," said Annie Hudson, Chief Programs Officer, The Mission Continues. "The funds raised will directly support our programs, providing veterans with connectedness, purpose, training, and opportunities they need to thrive in their communities. We're honored to give back to those who've given so much."

Schedule for Salute to Service

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. CT : Parade through Nashville

– : Parade through 1 p.m. CT : Josh Mancuso begins event and holds a Presentation of Colors with the local VSO Unit along with a Moment of Silence and opening remarks will be given by Young Grey

: begins event and holds a Presentation of Colors with the local VSO Unit along with a Moment of Silence and opening remarks will be given by 1:15 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Concert programming Jordan Roberts Kate Kristine Wild Blue Country Cody Jacobs Grayson Russell BoomTown Saints High Rise Hooligan Milele Dance Academy Coffey Anderson

– Concert programming

David "Young Grey" Marone, a multi-genre artist with a unique style, focusing on social issues and family while still creating music for the club, and SFC Joseph James (ret.), Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and Meritorious Service Meda award recipient, are producing the event to honor veterans through entertainment and community service.

"We did not put this together for ourselves; we did it for our veterans and for Nashville, the city that has given us so much love and support," said music artist, Young Grey. "Salute to Service is giving back to the community via The Mission Continues and their veteran volunteers who make a real difference around Nashville."

For more information, visit https://www.veteranscorporatecouncil.org/salute-to-service.

About The Mission Continues

The Mission Continues is a national veterans organization dedicated to empowering veterans as community-based leaders. We invest in veterans and under-resourced communities, developing new skill sets and equipping a growing veteran volunteer movement with the tools to drive positive change. We deploy veteran volunteers in more than 40 cities nationwide alongside nonprofit partners and community leaders to improve educational resources, address food insecurity, increase access to parks and green spaces, foster neighborhood identity, and more. Through this unique model, veterans are provided opportunities for personal connection and professional growth while generating visible community impact. To learn more, visit www.missioncontinues.org.

About Skydeck on Broadway

Skydeck on Broadway is a premier entertainment venue in the heart of Nashville. Known for its panoramic views of the city skyline, Skydeck offers a vibrant atmosphere for live music, community events, and special celebrations. The venue is dedicated to creating unique experiences that unite the Nashville community, with a particular focus on supporting veterans and military personnel through its annual Salute to Service event.

SOURCE The Mission Continues