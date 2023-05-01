Coffey Modica O'Meara LLP Names Karl MacGibbon Director of New Quality Assurance and Control Branch

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coffey Modica O'Meara LLP, a progressive, cutting-edge law firm focused on insurance defense, has created CMO Quality Assurance and Control, acronym CMOQAC.

CMOQAC will help ensure compliance with client guidelines and assist with insurance company interaction and streamlining reports on processes. CMOQAC will also support the training and gaining of an inside understanding of insurance companies and how to increase insurance IQ. This new program will ensure we continue to deliver a superior work product for our clients while enabling our firm to continue to grow and prosper seamlessly.

Fast Growing Law Firm Coffey Modica O'Meara LLP Names Karl MacGibbon Director of New Quality Assurance & Control Branch Tweet this

Karl MacGibbon has joined CMO as the Director of CMOQAC. He has been an insurance industry thought leader for the past 30 years. He has spent his insurance career at Swiss RE/North American Specialty Insurance, becoming their Senior Vice President for Specialty and MGA Claims. He was overseeing in excess of 20,000 casualty, construction defect, marine and aviation claims.

About Coffey Modica O'Meara LLP

Coffey Modica O'Meara LLP is a New York-based defense litigation firm with eight offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Philadelphia and is among the fastest-growing firms in the nation. The firm represents defendants in high-profile, high-exposure matters across many disciplines and industries around the country. Known for being aggressive trial attorneys and litigators, Coffey Modica O'Meara Capowski resolves matters on behalf of its clients with the most cost-effective resolutions aligned with their short- and long-term business goals and culture.

SOURCE Coffey Modica O'Meara LLP