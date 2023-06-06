Coffey Modica O'Meara Welcomes Joseph A. D'Avanzo

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coffey Modica O'Meara LLP, a leading law firm specializing in insurance defense, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joseph A. D'Avanzo as Senior Member of the National Excess Trial Team and Chair of Complex Litigation. He joins from Pashman Stein Walder Hayden PC, where he was a Managing Partner in their New York office.

Joseph A. D'Avanzo
D'Avanzo has a distinguished career spanning more than two decades, during which he has earned a reputation as a tenacious and skilled litigator. He is a former law secretary to a New York State Supreme Court Justice in Manhattan and is known by his clients and fellow members of the bar as an innovator, problem solver and trusted advisor. Mr. D'Avanzo practice includes insurance coverage and defense, personal injury, products liability, securities, toxic tort, wrongful death claims, antitrust, breach of contract civil rights, and defamation.

"We are very pleased and excited to welcome Joe to our team," Michael Coffey, founding partner of CMOC. "I have personally worked with Joe on high stakes bet the company matters and he is one of the best trial attorneys in the country."

Mr. D'Avanzo's broad-based practice experience comprises of complex commercial and civil liability litigation in both state and federal courts, with trial verdicts in high-exposure cases and sought-after judgments. Joe has met his clients' needs through cost-effective resolution strategies derived from vast experience. In addition, Joe has acted as lead trial and national coordinating counsel for Fortune 500 corporations and lead and liaison counsel in mass tort litigation.

About Coffey Modica O'Meara LLP

Coffey Modica O'Meara LLP is a New York-based defense litigation firm with eight offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Philadelphia and is among the fastest-growing firms in the nation. The firm represents defendants in high-profile, high-exposure matters across many disciplines and industries around the country. Known for being aggressive trial attorneys and litigators, Coffey Modica O'Meara resolves matters on behalf of its clients with the most cost-effective resolutions aligned with their short- and long-term business goals and culture.

