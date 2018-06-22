Coffman and Himes Named Inaugural Spirit of America Award Recipients

The Spirit of America Award honors the late Mount Union alumnus, Congressman Ralph Regula '48, by celebrating the values of bipartisanship and cooperation that he exemplified. The honorary co-chairs of the Spirit of America Award are Alan Simpson, former Republican U.S. Senator from Wyoming, and Lee Hamilton, former Democratic U.S. Representative from Indiana.

During his 36-year career in the U.S. House of Representatives, Regula was well-known for seeking bipartisan cooperation in order to achieve important legislative goals. The inaugural Spirit of America Awards will be presented to Coffman and Himes for working in that same bipartisan spirit.

Coffman is a representative from the state of Colorado and has been a member of Congress since 2009. He has provided leadership in the legislative areas of health care, veterans affairs, immigration reform and border security. Himes is a representative from the state of Connecticut and has been a member of Congress since 2009. He is a member of the House Committee on Financial Services, serves as a ranking member of the NSA and Cybersecurity Subcommittee of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and is chair of the New Democrat Coalition.

Coffman and Himes will be recognized during the Spirit of America Award reception and presentation on Wednesday, July 25 in Washington, DC. For more information regarding the event or to purchase tickets, visit mountunion.edu/spirit-of-america.

