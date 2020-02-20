Coffman Engineers Launches New Website

SEATTLE, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coffman Engineers, Inc., a multidiscipline engineering consulting firm, is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at www.coffman.com. Coffman's new website was built with clients and job applicants in mind. It also features a new look consistent with Coffman's brand refresh which includes contemporary design elements, video, and new photography.

"The new website is the backbone of our online presence and as Coffman focuses on strategic growth, this is a critical tool that is equally important for marketing and recruiting," said Skip Bourgeois, VP of Marketing.

Unique site features include an enhanced careers area that integrates an online applicant tracking platform, better navigation and filtering of Coffman's many services, industries, and portfolio, and an area that highlights the company's advantages and differentiators.

"Our website visitors will enjoy mobile functionality, easy navigation, and filtering to view our services, industries, and project portfolio. Job seekers will also find a comprehensive careers area that allows them to have all the information to apply online or be notified about potential positions," said Bourgeois.

Coffman's new website allows us to scale as we grow and will be updated on a regular basis with company news, projects, and new services. Visitors are encouraged to explore the new website at www.coffman.com.

About Coffman Engineers

Coffman Engineers is a multidiscipline engineering consulting firm. Our services include civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, fire protection, commissioning, process piping, instrumentation and controls, corrosion control, alternative and renewable energy, and land surveying. Coffman's nearly 600 employees serve clients across the U.S. and overseas from offices in Anchorage, Alaska; Atlanta, Georgia; Bay Area, Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego, California; Bozeman, Montana; Charleston, South Carolina; Fulton, Maryland; Hagatna, Guam; Honolulu, Hawaii; Hood River, Oregon; Burlington, Seattle, and Spokane, Washington. For firm information, visit coffman.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

