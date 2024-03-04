Coffman Stair Parts Expands Operations with Acquisition of Manufacturing and Distribution Business

ATLANTA, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coffman Stair Parts ("Coffman" or the "Company"), a national distributor of residential stair parts for 150 years, announces the successful acquisition of Ideal Stair Parts ("Ideal"), a prominent regional stair part manufacturer and distributor. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Coffman's growth strategy and strengthens its position in the stair part industry.

The acquisition of Ideal complements Coffman's existing distribution operations, broadens its product portfolio, and expands its geographical reach along the East Coast. Furthermore, the addition of Ideal's manufacturing operations will be leveraged to deliver even greater value and service excellence to customers.

Coffman's President, Derek Barksdale, stated, "We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Ideal Stair Parts. This strategic move strengthens our market position and diversifies our offerings in the stair part industry. With the combined strengths of both organizations, we are confident in our ability to unlock synergies, drive innovation, streamline operations, and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

Ideal's owner, Joe Plourde added, "Me and my brother are thrilled to partner with Coffman as we've gotten to know Derek and the broader team over the past several years. We look forward to leveraging Coffman's resources and expertise to drive further success for our existing customers and customers within Coffman's network."

The acquisition underscores Coffman's commitment to strategic expansion and long-term value creation. Leveraging its strong financial position and operational capabilities, Coffman remains dedicated to pursuing growth opportunities that enhance its competitive advantage.

About Coffman Stair Parts

Founded in 1874, Coffman Stair Parts is the oldest and one of the largest distributors of residential stair parts in the United States. From its headquarters in Plano, TX and additional facilities in Austell, GA and Edison, NJ, Coffman supplies a complete collection of wood and iron stair parts and related accessories required to assemble staircase systems to a highly diversified customer base.

