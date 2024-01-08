Coffman Stair Parts welcomes Michael Gambrell as Director of Operations

ATLANTA, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WM Coffman Resources, LLC ("Coffman"), a national leader in residential stair parts distribution for more than 149 years, announced today the addition of Michael Gambrell as Director of Operations. Gambrell brings over 12 years of experience as an accomplished operations leader with a successful track record of driving operational excellence at high performing manufacturing and specialty distribution companies. Gambrell led teams at Sany, Kenco Group, and AGCO Corporation and has a degree from the College of Charleston. Gambrell is a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.

"I'm excited to join the Coffman team as the Director of Operations during this exciting phase of growth. I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance operational efficiency, optimize processes, and contribute to the company's continued success. Together with the talented team at Coffman, we will continue to strive for excellence, driving innovation and exceeding the expectations of our valued customers," said Gambrell.

Derek Barksdale, Coffman's President expressed enthusiasm about this addition, stating, "we are delighted to welcome Michael Gambrell as the newest member of our leadership team. As we continue to push our strategic initiatives, Gambrell will play a pivotal role in enhancing efficiency, streamlining processes, and ensuring our customers receive unparalleled service. We are confident that his experience will contribute significantly to the continued success of Coffman Stair Parts."

Founded in 1874, Coffman Stair Parts is the oldest and one of the largest distributors of residential stair parts in the United States. From its headquarters in Plano, TX and additional facilities in Austell, GA and Edison, NJ, Coffman provides a highly diversified customer base a one stop shop for residential, interior stairway design and construction, supplying a complete collection of wood and iron stair parts and related accessories required to assemble staircase systems.

