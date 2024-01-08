Coffman Stair Parts welcomes Michael Gambrell as Director of Operations

News provided by

WM Coffman Resources

08 Jan, 2024, 15:00 ET

ATLANTA, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WM Coffman Resources, LLC ("Coffman"), a national leader in residential stair parts distribution for more than 149 years, announced today the addition of Michael Gambrell as Director of Operations. Gambrell brings over 12 years of experience as an accomplished operations leader with a successful track record of driving operational excellence at high performing manufacturing and specialty distribution companies. Gambrell led teams at Sany, Kenco Group, and AGCO Corporation and has a degree from the College of Charleston. Gambrell is a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.

"I'm excited to join the Coffman team as the Director of Operations during this exciting phase of growth. I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance operational efficiency, optimize processes, and contribute to the company's continued success. Together with the talented team at Coffman, we will continue to strive for excellence, driving innovation and exceeding the expectations of our valued customers," said Gambrell.

Derek Barksdale, Coffman's President expressed enthusiasm about this addition, stating, "we are delighted to welcome Michael Gambrell as the newest member of our leadership team. As we continue to push our strategic initiatives, Gambrell will play a pivotal role in enhancing efficiency, streamlining processes, and ensuring our customers receive unparalleled service. We are confident that his experience will contribute significantly to the continued success of Coffman Stair Parts."

About WM Coffman Resources, LLC

Founded in 1874, Coffman Stair Parts is the oldest and one of the largest distributors of residential stair parts in the United States. From its headquarters in Plano, TX and additional facilities in Austell, GA and Edison, NJ, Coffman provides a highly diversified customer base a one stop shop for residential, interior stairway design and construction, supplying a complete collection of wood and iron stair parts and related accessories required to assemble staircase systems.

Contact:
Derek Barksdale
[email protected]

SOURCE WM Coffman Resources

Also from this source

Coffman Stair Parts welcomes Mike Reasons as Director of Sales & Marketing

Coffman Stair Parts welcomes Mike Reasons as Director of Sales & Marketing

WM Coffman Resources, LLC ("Coffman"), a national leader in residential stair parts distribution in the United States for more than 149 years,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.