Coffman Stair Parts welcomes Mike Reasons as Director of Sales & Marketing

News provided by

WM Coffman Resources

03 Aug, 2023, 12:27 ET

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WM Coffman Resources, LLC ("Coffman"), a national leader in residential stair parts distribution in the United States for more than 149 years, announced today the addition of Mike Reasons as Director of Sales & Marketing. Reasons brings over 20 years of experience as an accomplished sales leader with a successful track record of leading sales and managing sales teams for manufacturing and specialty distribution companies. Reasons led sales teams at Trex, Boise Cascade, and Bluelinx and has a degree from Samford University.

"I'm honored and excited to lead sales and marketing at WM Coffman Resources. This is an outstanding business with a rich history and differentiated value proposition. Working together with our highly skilled teams, we will continue to deliver great customer experiences and unparalleled value while building a culture rooted in accountability, continuous improvement, and ease of doing business," said Reasons.

"We are very excited to have Mike leading our sales and marketing teams. He is a dynamic leader and specialty distribution veteran that brings expertise that will guide our customer-focused approach that differentiates us as a leader in the stair parts' industry. His experience at other large-scale distribution businesses honed the broad-based, enterprise building skillset we sought, and I look forward to his imprint on the continued legacy of Coffman Stair Parts," said Derek Barksdale, President of Coffman Stair Parts.

Based in Atlanta, this role will play in integral part to Coffman's continued growth. In his role, Mike will be responsible for revenue achievement, customer service and support, sales strategy, business development, marketing, and leading the sales team in support of Coffman's strategy.

About WM Coffman Resources, LLC

Founded in 1874, Coffman Stair Parts is the oldest and one of the largest distributors of residential stair parts in the United States. From its headquarters in Plano, TX and additional facilities in Austell, GA and Edison, NJ, Coffman provides a highly diversified customer base a one stop shop for residential, interior stairway design and construction, supplying a complete collection of wood and iron stair parts and related accessories required to assemble staircase systems.

Contact:
Derek Barksdale
[email protected]

SOURCE WM Coffman Resources

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.