Cogensia Terminates President and CEO Brad Rukstales After Arrest in U.S. Capitol Unrest

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogensia President and CEO Brad Rukstales has been terminated by the company's Board of Directors effective immediately. Joel Schiltz, senior vice president and Chief Operating Officer of Cogensia has been named Acting CEO, providing business and operational continuity. Schiltz has more than 20 years of industry experience delivering data-driven marketing results to companies.

Schiltz noted, "This decision was made because Rukstales' actions were inconsistent with the core values of Cogensia. Cogensia condemns what occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, and we intend to continue to embrace the values of integrity, diversity and transparency in our business operations, and expect all employees to embrace those values as well."

