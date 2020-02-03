Cogent Bank Expands Presence in Tampa With a Banking Center in the Westshore Business District

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogent Bank continues its expansion into Hillsborough County with the opening of its new banking center in Tampa. Located at 1715 N. Westshore Blvd., Suite 150, Tampa, Florida, the banking center is conveniently positioned to serve residents of Tampa Bay.

Wade Faircloth, President, Tampa Bay

Wade Faircloth, a lifelong resident of Tampa with over 30 years of commercial banking experience, leads the Tampa team. "Commercial banks like Cogent Bank are an important resource for business owners. We have local decision-making authority with less bureaucracy to meet commercial banking needs," says Faircloth. "We are positioned to be a different type of financial institution — one that is responsive, committed, and innovative."

The banking center will be led by Miranda Zavala, VP, Banking Center Manager, and Business Development Officer. The Tampa Banking Center will host an inaugural reception on March 4, 2020.

Cogent Bank is committed to helping businesses achieve greater success and has positioned the products, services, and experts to help expand with ease. Cogent Bank also has resources dedicated to the private and specialty lending needs of its commercial clients. As mid-size banks get larger and less personal, there is a niche for specialized banks like Cogent that offer high-touch services, faster decision-making, capabilities, knowledge, and experience to their commercial clients.

The bank began its expansion into Tampa Bay in October 2018 with the presence of a local team in Hillsborough County. Another banking center is anticipated in Pinellas County this year.

Cogent Bank centers in Jacksonville, Orlando, Orange City, and Tampa, Florida. The bank offers clients an experienced relationship management team with deep roots in the communities it serves. With robust lending and depository capabilities, along with sophisticated treasury management and property management services, the bank focuses on delivering excellent customer care.

For more information, visit Cogent Bank at www.cogentbank.net. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Contact:

Lee Hanna, Chairman, lhanna@cogentbank.net or Wade Faircloth, Market President, wfaircloth@cogentbank.net

