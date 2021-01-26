Cogent Bank selects Input 1’s servicing platform for its insurance premium finance business

"With Input 1, we have an extremely modern and customer-centric solution that provides tremendous scalability in the marketplace", said Suzanne Rodman, EVP and Chief Operating Officer of Cogent Bank. "Our bank has achieved rapid growth since its inception due largely to our innovative technology and progressive solutions. Once we decided to enter the premium finance space, we very quickly identified Input 1 as the premier solutions provider with significant capabilities to help us meet the needs of our organization and our customers. The Input 1 servicing solution takes the complexities out of the process, permitting us to focus on enhancing the customer experience and growing our business."

"We are extremely pleased to partner with the team at Cogent Bank and are grateful for the trust that they have placed in Input 1 to enhance their servicing offering. The Cogent team's high-touch focus on its customers is aligned incredibly well with Input 1's customer culture. Together we will be able to deliver an exceptional experience to agents and policyholders," said Chris Farfaras, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Input 1.

"The Input 1 platform will assist Cogent Bank to quickly deploy a mature and technologically rich premium finance offering to the marketplace, allowing them to compete with confidence on day 1. The Bank and their customer base will get a best-in-class service right out of the box."

About Cogent Bank

Cogent Bank is a state-chartered bank that has operated as a full service commercial and retail bank since its inception as Pinnacle Bank in 2001. We offer a broad range of lending, depository, treasury management, and mobile banking services designed to meet our clients' complex and diverse needs while staying focused on the local communities we serve. It goes without saying that we are not your average community bank. We believe banking is personal and requires high touch, innovative services designed to make managing financial transactions easier. We look forward to pairing our financial expertise with a passion for learning more about our clients' goals and objectives. www.cogentbank.net

About Input 1, LLC

Since 1984, Input 1 has provided digital billing and payment solutions to insurance carriers, MGAs, banks, agencies, and premium finance companies located throughout North America. The company's insurance software and cloud billing and payment solutions provide online access to more than one million agents, brokers, and policyholders annually.

