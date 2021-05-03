Cogent Biosciences Appoints Evan Kearns as Chief Legal Officer

"I am excited to welcome Evan to the Cogent team as our Chief Legal Officer," said Andrew Robbins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogent Biosciences. "Evan's expert counsel and proven leadership in advising life science companies will be invaluable as we initiate multiple clinical studies of CGT9486 this year while building a research pipeline of novel targeted therapies designed to help patients fighting genetically driven diseases."

Mr. Kearns joins Cogent with nearly 15 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. Prior to joining Cogent, Mr. Kearns served as Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer at Agenus Inc., where he guided the global biopharmaceutical company through multiple clinical and preclinical programs. Previously, Mr. Kearns worked at the Boston office of Goodwin Procter LLP, where he advised both public and private companies in domestic and international transactions including corporate and securities law matters, merger, acquisition and financing transactions, and corporate governance.

"I am thrilled to join the Cogent Biosciences team," said Evan Kearns, Chief Legal Officer of Cogent Biosciences. "It is an exciting time for the company as we take CGT9486 into three clinical trials this year and expand our discovery pipeline with the recent establishment of the Cogent Research team in Boulder. I look forward to working closely with and advising our talented team as we drive these programs forward to deliver precision therapies for patients with genetically-driven diseases."

Cogent remains on track with three late-stage clinical trials beginning in 2021, including Advanced Systemic Mastocytosis (1H21), Non-Advanced Systemic Mastocytosis (2H21) and Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (2H21). Cogent has a strong existing cash position to support the company's goals into 2024.

About Cogent Biosciences, Inc.

Cogent Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Our most advanced clinical program, CGT9486, is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. KIT D816V is responsible for driving systemic mastocytosis, a serious disease caused by unchecked proliferation of mast cells. KIT exon 17 mutations are also found in patients with advanced Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST), a type of cancer with strong dependence on oncogenic KIT signaling. In addition to CGT9486, the newly formed Cogent Research team is developing a portfolio of novel targeted therapies to help patients fighting serious, genetically-driven diseases. Cogent Biosciences is based in Cambridge, MA and Boulder, CO. Visit our website for more information at www.cogentbio.com. Follow Cogent Biosciences on social media: Twitter and LinkedIn. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: discussion of the company's business and operations; projected cash runways; future product development plans and clinical development timelines; upcoming results from clinical trials including from its lead program, CGT9486 and future research development plans. The use of words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" and similar words expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, our clinical results and other future conditions. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. We may not actually achieve the forecasts disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties including but not limited to those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Cogent Biosciences' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Neither we, nor our affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

