Cogent Biosciences to Present Preclinical Data on Bezuclastinib at AACR-NCI-EORTC Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced that the Company will present preclinical data on bezuclastinib at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics held October 7-10, 2021.

Poster Presentation Details for Bezuclastinib:

Title: Preclinical data identifies bezuclastinib as a differentiated KIT inhibitor with unique selectivity to KIT D816V and minimal evidence of brain penetration

Virtual Poster Number: P257

Date/Time: All poster presentations are made available by the conference at the opening of the meeting on October 7, 2021, at 9:00 am ET.

The presentation will be available on October 7, 2021 shortly after 9:00 am ET on the Cogent Biosciences website at https://investors.cogentbio.com/events.

About Cogent Biosciences, Inc.

Cogent Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The most advanced clinical program, bezuclastinib, is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. KIT D816V is responsible for driving systemic mastocytosis, a serious disease caused by unchecked proliferation of mast cells. Exon 17 mutations are also found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), a type of cancer with strong dependence on oncogenic KIT signaling. In addition to bezuclastinib, the newly formed Cogent Research team is developing a portfolio of novel targeted therapies to help patients fighting serious, genetically driven diseases. Cogent Biosciences is based in Cambridge, MA and Boulder, CO. Visit our website for more information at www.cogentbio.com. Follow Cogent Biosciences on social media: Twitter and LinkedIn. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.

