Cogent Communications CEO to Present at Three Upcoming Conferences

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.("Cogent") (NASDAQ: CCOI), one of the largest Internet service providers in the world, today announced that Dave Schaeffer, Cogent's Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following conferences:

The Raymond James & Associates' 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference is being held at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes in Orlando, FL. Dave Schaeffer will be presenting on Monday, March 2nd at 2:50 p.m. ET.

The J.P. Morgan 2026 Global Leveraged Finance Conference is being held at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, FL. Dave Schaeffer will be presenting on Tuesday, March 3rd at 3 p.m. ET.

The 2026 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference is being held at The Palace Hotel in San Francisco, CA. Dave Schaeffer will be presenting on Wednesday, March 4th at 5:35 p.m. PT.

Investors and other interested parties may access live audio webcasts of the conference presentations by going to the "Events" section of Cogent's website at www.cogentco.com/events. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the presentations.

About Cogent

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ: CCOI) is a multinational, Tier 1 facilities-based ISP. Cogent specializes in providing businesses with high-speed Internet access, Ethernet transport, and colocation services. Cogent's facilities-based, all-optical IP network backbone provides services in 305 markets globally.

Cogent is headquartered at 2450 N Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20037. For more information, visit www.cogentco.com. Cogent can be reached in the United States at (202) 295-4200 or via email at [email protected].

Information in this release may involve expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. as of the date of the release, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. The statements in this release are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences. Some of the factors and risks associated with our business are discussed in Cogent's registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in its other reports filed from time to time with the SEC.

