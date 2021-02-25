Cogent Communications Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Increases its Regular Quarterly Dividend on its Common Stock by $0.025

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Financial and Business Highlights

Cogent approved an increase of $0.025 per share to its regular quarterly dividend for a total of $0.755 per share for Q1 2021 as compared to $0.730 per share for Q4 2020 – Cogent's thirty-fourth consecutive quarterly dividend increase.

, or $$2.780 per share, with 63.1% treated as a return of capital and 36.9% treated as dividends for US federal income tax purposes. Service revenue increased by 1.1% from Q3 2020 to Q4 2020, increased from Q4 2019 to Q4 2020 by 2.6% and increased from full year 2019 to full year 2020 by 4.0%.

GAAP gross profit increased by 3.6% from Q4 2019 to $66.6 million for Q4 2020 and increased from full year 2019 to full year 2020 by 2.3% to $251.9 million . Non-GAAP gross profit increased by 5.6% from Q4 2019 to $89.4 million for Q4 2020 and increased from full year 2019 to full year 2020 by 7.0% to $350.2 million .

Net cash provided by operating activities was $37.6 million for Q4 2020, $33.0 million for Q3 2020 and $46.1 million for Q4 2019. Net cash provided by operating activities was $148.8 million for full year 2019 and $140.3 million for full year 2020.

EBITDA margin increased by 30 basis points from Q3 2020 to 38.7% for Q4 2020, increased by 110 basis points from Q4 2019 to Q4 2020 and increased from full year 2019 to full year 2020 by 150 basis points to 37.7%.

EBITDA increased by 2.0% from Q3 2020 to $55.7 million for Q4 2020, increased by 5.6% from Q4 2019 to Q4 2020 and increased from full year 2019 to full year 2020 by 8.1% to $214.0 million .

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) ("Cogent") today announced service revenue of $143.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 1.1% from the three months ended September 30, 2020 and an increase of 2.6% from the three months ended December 31, 2019. Service revenue was $568.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 4.0% from the year ended December 31, 2019. Foreign exchange positively impacted service revenue growth from the three months ended September 30, 2020 to the three months ended December 31, 2020 by $0.6 million, positively impacted service revenue growth from the three months ended December 31, 2019 to the three months ended December 31, 2020 by $1.9 million and positively impacted service revenue growth from the year ended December 31, 2019 to the year ended December 31, 2020 by $1.5 million. On a constant currency basis, service revenue increased by 0.7% from the three months ended September 30, 2020 to the three months ended December 31, 2020, grew by 1.2% from the three months ended December 31, 2019 to the three months ended December 31, 2020 and grew by 3.7% from the year ended December 31, 2019 to the year ended December 31, 2020.

On-net service is provided to customers located in buildings that are physically connected to Cogent's network by Cogent facilities. On-net revenue was $107.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020; an increase of 1.9% from the three months ended September 30, 2020 and an increase of 4.3% over the three months ended December 31, 2019. On-net revenue was $419.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020; an increase of 5.7% over the year ended December 31, 2019.

Off-net customers are located in buildings directly connected to Cogent's network using other carriers' facilities and services to provide the last mile portion of the link from the customers' premises to Cogent's network. Off-net revenue was $36.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020; a decrease of 1.1% from the three months ended September 30, 2020 and a decrease of 2.2% from the three months ended December 31, 2019. Off-net revenue was $148.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020; a decrease of 0.5% from the year ended December 31, 2019.

Non-core services are legacy services, which Cogent acquired and continues to support but does not actively sell.

GAAP gross profit is defined as total service revenue less network operations expense, depreciation and amortization and equity-based compensation included in network operations expense. GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. GAAP gross profit increased by 3.6% from the three months ended December 31, 2019 to $66.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and increased by 0.7% from the three months ended September 30, 2020. GAAP gross profit increased by 7.9% from the year ended December 31, 2019 to $265.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. GAAP gross margin was 46.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, 45.8% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 46.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2020. GAAP gross margin was 46.7% for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 45.1% for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Excise taxes, including Universal Service Fund fees, recorded on a gross basis and included in service revenue and cost of network operations expense were $4.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, $4.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, $3.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, $15.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 and $14.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Non-GAAP gross profit represents service revenue less network operations expense, excluding equity-based compensation and amounts shown separately (depreciation and amortization expense). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as Non-GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. Non-GAAP gross profit increased by 5.6% from the three months ended December 31, 2019 to $89.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and increased by 1.4% from the three months ended September 30, 2020. Non-GAAP gross profit increased by 7.0% from the year ended December 31, 2019 to $350.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Non-GAAP gross profit margin was 62.1% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, 60.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 61.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Non-GAAP gross margin was 61.6% for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 59.9% for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Net cash provided by operating activities decreased by 18.5% from the three months ended December 31, 2019 to $37.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and increased by 13.9% from the three months ended September 30, 2020. Net cash provided by operating activities decreased by 5.7% from the year ended December 31, 2019 to $140.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 5.6% from the three months ended December 31, 2019 to $55.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and increased by 2.0% from the three months ended September 30, 2020. EBITDA increased by 8.1% from the year ended December 31, 2019 to $214.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. EBITDA margin was 38.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, 37.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 38.4% for the three months ended September 30, 2020. EBITDA margin was 37.7% for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 36.2% for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Basic and diluted net (loss) income per share was $(0.14) for the three months ended December 31, 2020, $0.16 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and $(0.11) for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Basic net income per share was $0.14 for the year ended December 31, 2020 and $0.82 for the year ended December 31, 2019. Diluted net income per share was $0.13 for the year ended December 31, 2020 and $0.81 for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Unrealized foreign exchange (losses) gains on Cogent's 2024 Senior Euro Unsecured Notes were $(19.2) million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, $(4.1) million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, $(17.3) million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, $(37.0) million for the year ended December 31, 2020 and $2.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Total customer connections increased by 3.5% from December 31, 2019 to 89,600 as of December 31, 2020 and increased by 1.2% from September 30, 2020. On-net customer connections increased by 3.7% from December 31, 2019 to 77,305 as of December 31, 2020 and increased by 1.3% from September 30, 2020. Off-net customer connections increased by 2.7% from December 31, 2019 to 11,970 as of December 31, 2020 and increased by 1.0% from September 30, 2020.

The number of on-net buildings increased by 113 from December 31, 2019 to 2,914 as of December 31, 2020 and increased by 30 from September 30, 2020.

Quarterly Dividend Increase Approved

On February 24, 2021, Cogent's Board approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.755 per common share payable on March 26, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 12, 2021. This first quarter 2021 regular dividend represents a 3.4% increase of $0.025 per share from the fourth quarter 2020 regular dividend of $0.730 per share and an annual increase of 14.4% from the Q1 2020 dividend of $0.660 per share.

The payment of any future dividends and any other returns of capital will be at the discretion of the Board and may be reduced, eliminated or increased and will be dependent upon Cogent's financial position, results of operations, available cash, cash flow, capital requirements, limitations under Cogent's debt indenture agreements and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends

Cogent paid four quarterly dividends in 2020 totaling $129.4 million, or $2.78 per share. The expected tax treatment of these dividends are generally that 63.1% are treated as a return of capital and 36.9% are generally treated as dividends for United States federal income tax purposes. While the above information includes general statements about the tax classification of dividends paid on Cogent common stock, these statements do not constitute tax advice. The taxation of corporate distributions can be complex, and stockholders are encouraged to consult their tax advisers to determine what impact the above information may have on their specific tax situation.

Impact of COVID-19

Cogent continues to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the accompanying responses by governments around the world. Cogent's workforce continues to work remotely with dedication.

The ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government restrictions on Cogent's business is unknown as a significant amount of uncertainty and volatility remains. Cogent does not know the ultimate scope and duration of the pandemic, the availability and efficacy of vaccines and therapeutic treatments, government actions that have been taken, or may be taken in the future in response to the pandemic and global economic conditions during and after the pandemic. While Cogent's workforce is working remotely, Cogent provides no assurance that this will be sufficient to protect its workforce or its key employees. Moreover, Cogent's results of operations may be adversely affected in the future as the pandemic and the related government restrictions continue. Cogent may also experience slowdowns in new customer orders, find it difficult to collect from customers who are experiencing financial distress, undergo an increase in customer churn, encounter difficulties accessing the buildings and locations where Cogent installs new services and serves existing customers, or have difficulties procuring, shipping or installing necessary equipment on its network. Cogent may also find that its largest customer base, which is served primarily in its multi-tenant office buildings, may be adversely affected by falling demand for commercial office space in central business districts as companies located in these buildings elect not to return to their office space either on a temporary or even permanent basis or slow the pace of opening new offices. In addition, Cogent's corporate customer base may reduce their overall number of locations due to adverse economic conditions or new working configurations which may adversely affect Cogent's number of corporate connections and service revenues. As a result, the global economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic may have prolonged effects that impact Cogent's business well into the future. These and other risks will be described in more detail in Cogent's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and are set forth in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020.

Conference Call and Website Information

Cogent will host a conference call with financial analysts at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on February 25, 2021 to discuss Cogent's operating results for the fourth quarter of 2020 and full year 2020 and to discuss Cogent's expectations for full year 2021. Investors and other interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the earnings call in the "Events" section of Cogent's website at www.cogentco.com/events. A replay of the webcast, together with the press release, will be available on the website following the earnings call. A downloadable file of Cogent's "Summary of Financial and Operational Results" and a transcript of its conference call will also be available on Cogent's website following the conference call.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ: CCOI) is a multinational, Tier 1 facilities-based ISP. Cogent specializes in providing businesses with high-speed Internet access, Ethernet transport, and colocation services. Cogent's facilities-based, all-optical IP network backbone provides services in over 200 markets globally.

Cogent Communications is headquartered at 2450 N Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20037. For more information, visit www.cogentco.com. Cogent Communications can be reached in the United States at (202) 295-4200 or via email at [email protected].



COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES Summary of Financial and Operational Results



Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Metric ($ in 000's, except share and per share data) – unaudited















On-Net revenue $97,183 $97,472 $99,416 $102,683 $103,457 $103,800 $105,091 $107,109 % Change from previous Qtr. 1.9% 0.3% 2.0% 3.3% 0.8% 0.3% 1.2% 1.9% Off-Net revenue $36,843 $37,191 $37,418 $37,479 $37,321 $37,044 $37,092 $36,672 % Change from previous Qtr. 0.8% 0.9% 0.6% 0.2% -0.4% -0.7% 0.1% -1.1% Non-Core revenue (1) $111 $126 $108 $130 $137 $146 $119 $120 % Change from previous Qtr. -24.5% 13.5% -14.3% 20.4% 5.4% 6.6% -18.5% 0.8% Service revenue – total $134,137 $134,789 $136,942 $140,292 $140,915 $140,990 $142,302 $143,901 % Change from previous Qtr. 1.6% 0.5% 1.6% 2.4% 0.4% 0.1% 0.9% 1.1% Constant currency total revenue quarterly growth rate – sequential quarters (6) 1.7% 0.7% 1.7% 2.5% 0.6% 0.2% -0.2% 0.7% Constant currency total revenue quarterly growth rate – year over year quarters (6) 5.8% 5.4% 6.0% 6.8% 5.6% 5.1% 3.1% 1.2% Excise Taxes included in service revenue $3,391 $3,191 $3,998 $4,334 $3,743 $3,298 $3,902 $4,144 % Change from previous Qtr. 4.9% -5.9% 25.3% 8.4% -13.6% -11.9% 18.3% 6.2% Network operations expenses (2) $53,970 $54,181 $54,971 $55,684 $55,669 $53,581 $54,173 $54,513 % Change from previous Qtr. -2.6% 0.4% 1.5% 1.3% -% -3.8% 1.1% 0.6% GAAP gross profit (3) $59,724 $60,403 $61,683 $64,300 $65,486 $67,208 $66,164 $66,617 % Change from previous Qtr. 7.7% 1.1% 2.1% 4.2% 1.8% 2.6% -1.6% 0.7% GAAP gross margin (3) 44.5% 44.8% 45.0% 45.8% 46.5% 47.7% 46.5% 46.3% Non-GAAP gross profit (4) (6) $80,167 $80,608 $81,971 $84,608 $85,246 $87,409 $88,129 $89,388 % Change from previous Qtr. 4.6% 0.6% 1.7% 3.2% 0.8% 2.5% 0.8% 1.4% Non-GAAP gross margin (4) (6) 59.8% 59.8% 59.9% 60.3% 60.5% 62.0% 61.9% 62.1% Selling, general and administrative expenses (5) $32,568 $33,503 $31,456 $31,884 $34,852 $34,061 $33,546 $33,713 % Change from previous Qtr. 12.2% 2.9% -6.1% 1.4% 9.3% -2.3% -1.5% 0.5% Depreciation and amortization expense $20,263 $19,979 $20,006 $20,002 $19,508 $19,896 $21,619 $22,455 % Change from previous Qtr. -3.3% -1.4% 0.1% -% -2.5% 2.0% 8.7% 3.9% Equity-based compensation expense $3,434 $5,289 $4,797 $4,940 $5,075 $6,083 $6,522 $5,846 % Change from previous Qtr. -22.1% 54.0% -9.3% 3.0% 2.7% 19.9% 7.2% -10.4% Operating income $24,400 $22,022 $25,799 $28,033 $25,850 $27,574 $26,036 $27,384 % Change from previous Qtr. 9.4% -9.7% 17.2% 8.7% -7.8% 6.7% -5.6% 5.2% Interest expense $13,456 $13,595 $15,191 $15,211 $15,220 $15,499 $15,760 $16,007 % Change from previous Qtr. -0.4% 1.0% 11.7% 0.1% 0.1% 1.8% 1.7% 1.6% Net income (loss) $9,217 $7,136 $13,701 $7,465 $9,227 $8,564 $(4,955) $(6,620) Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on 2024 Euro Notes $- $177 $6,128 $(4,068) $2,908 $(873) $(17,315) $(19,170) Basic net income (loss) per common share $0.20 $0.16 $0.30 $0.16 $0.20 $0.19 $(0.11) $(0.14) Diluted net income (loss) per common share $0.20 $0.16 $0.30 $0.16 $0.20 $0.18 $(0.11) $(0.14) Weighted average common shares – basic 45,223,157 45,354,327 45,438,656 45,553,727 45,658,565 45,754,880 45,815,718 45,904,943 % Change from previous Qtr. -0.1% 0.3% 0.2% 0.3% 0.2% 0.2% 0.1% 0.2% Weighted average common shares – diluted 45,644,236 45,912,291 46,019,691 46,145,970 46,391,066 46,686,665 45,815,718 45,904,943 % Change from previous Qtr. -0.3% 0.6% 0.2% 0.3% 0.5% 0.6% -1.9% 0.2% EBITDA (6) $47,561 $47,105 $50,515 $52,724 $50,394 $53,348 $54,583 $55,675 % Change from previous Qtr. -% -1.0% 7.2% 4.4% -4.4% 5.9% 2.3% 2.0% EBITDA margin 35.5% 34.9% 36.9% 37.6% 35.8% 37.8% 38.4% 38.7% Gains on asset related transactions $536 $185 $87 $251 $39 $205 $99 $10 EBITDA, as adjusted (6) $48,097 $47,290 $50,602 $52,975 $50,433 $53,553 $54,682 $55,685 % Change from previous Qtr. 0.9% -1.7% 7.0% 4.7% -4.8% 6.2% 2.1% 1.8% EBITDA, as adjusted, margin 35.9% 35.1% 37.0% 37.8% 35.8% 38.0% 38.4% 38.7% Net cash provided by operating activities $28,637 $40,632 $33,443 $46,097 $28,458 $41,311 $32,980 $37,571 % Change from previous Qtr. -29.7% 41.9% -17.7% 37.8% -38.3% 45.2% -20.2% 13.9% Capital expenditures $13,288 $11,720 $12,051 $9,899 $12,866 $13,930 $13,296 $15,860 % Change from previous Qtr. 21.5% -11.8% 2.8% -17.9% 30.0% 8.3% -4.6% 19.3% Principal payments of capital (finance) lease obligations $3,030 $1,976 $2,029 $2,056 $6,167 $3,716 $9,509 $4,598 % Change from previous Qtr. 42.4% -34.8% 2.7% 1.3% 200.0% -39.7% 155.9% -51.6% Dividends paid $26,565 $27,741 $28,565 $29,776 $30,557 $31,738 $32,657 $34,460 Purchases of common stock $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $- $270 $4,225 Gross Leverage Ratio 4.28 5.08 4.97 4.86 4.78 5.08 5.10 5.14 Net Leverage Ratio 2.92 2.93 2.92 2.86 2.92 3.07 3.24 3.40 Customer Connections – end of period















On-Net 71,066 72,415 73,870 74,554 75,163 75,927 76,338 77,305 % Change from previous Qtr. 3.3% 1.9% 2.0% 0.9% 0.8% 1.0% 0.5% 1.3% Off-Net 11,138 11,321 11,503 11,660 11,721 11,846 11,849 11,970 % Change from previous Qtr. 1.5% 1.6% 1.6% 1.4% 0.5% 1.1% 0.0% 1.0% Non-Core (1) 318 318 319 325 329 339 322 325 % Change from previous Qtr. -12.2% -% -0.3% 1.9% 1.2% 3.0% -5.0% 0.9% Total customer connections 82,522 84,054 85,692 86,539 87,213 88,112 88,509 89,600 % Change from previous Qtr. 3.0% 1.9% 1.9% 1.0% 0.8% 1.0% 0.5% 1.2% On-Net Buildings – end of period















Multi-Tenant office buildings 1,746 1,751 1,757 1,767 1,769 1,771 1,783 1,792 Carrier neutral data center buildings 908 933 960 980 1,000 1,029 1,047 1,068 Cogent data centers 52 53 54 54 54 54 54 54 Total on-net buildings 2,706 2,737 2,771 2,801 2,823 2,854 2,884 2,914 Total carrier neutral data center nodes 1,071 1,101 1,128 1,153 1,175 1,203 1,225 1,252 Square feet – multi-tenant office buildings – on-net 949,486,923 951,031,709 954,013,024 957,173,183 961,154,384 962,049,183 968,355,695 976,813,678 Network – end of period















Intercity route miles 57,426 57,426 57,426 57,600 58,009 58,009 58,142 58,285 Metro fiber miles 33,664 34,163 34,985 35,526 36,079 36,438 36,725 37,567 Connected networks – AS's 6,668 6,762 6,844 6,954 7,042 7,133 7,222 7,338 Headcount – end of period















Sales force – quota bearing 501 519 530 548 542 572 597 569 Sales force - total 639 656 667 686 684 716 740 712 Total employees 997 1,026 1,036 1,055 1,052 1,083 1,110 1,083 Sales rep productivity – units per full time equivalent sales rep ("FTE") per month 5.1 4.9 4.4 4.1 4.5 4.0 3.7 4.2 FTE – sales reps 464 478 488 502 522 533 563 542





(1) Consists of legacy services of companies whose assets or businesses were acquired by Cogent. (2) Network operations expense excludes equity-based compensation expense of $180, $226, $282, $306, $252, $305, $346 and $316 in the three month periods ended March 31, 2019 through December 31, 2020, respectively. Network operations expense includes excise taxes, including Universal Service Fund fees of $3,391, $3,191, $3,998, $4,334, $3,743, $3,298, $3,902 and $4,144 in the three month periods ended March 31, 2019 through December 31, 2020, respectively. (3) GAAP gross profit is defined as total service revenue less network operations expense, depreciation and amortization and equity based compensation included in network operations expense. GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. (4) Non-GAAP gross profit represents service revenue less network operations expense, excluding equity-based compensation and amounts shown separately (depreciation and amortization expense). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. Management believes that non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross profit margin are relevant metrics to provide investors, as they are metrics that management uses to measure the margin available to the company after network service costs, in essence a measure of the efficiency of the Company's network. (5) Excludes equity-based compensation expense of $3,254, $5,063, $4,515, $4,634, $4,823, $5,778, $6,176 and $5,530 in the three month periods ended March 31, 2019 through December 31, 2020, respectively. (6) See Schedules of Non-GAAP measures below for definitions and reconciliations to GAAP measures.

Schedules of Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA and EBITDA, as adjusted

EBITDA represents net cash flows provided by operating activities plus changes in operating assets and liabilities, cash interest expense and cash income tax expense. Management believes the most directly comparable measure to EBITDA calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, is net cash provided by operating activities. The Company also believes that EBITDA is a measure frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in their evaluation of issuers. EBITDA, as adjusted, represents EBITDA plus net gains (losses) on asset related transactions.

The Company believes that EBITDA, and EBITDA, as adjusted, are useful measures of its ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures and expand its business. EBITDA, and EBITDA, as adjusted are an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information. EBITDA, and EBITDA, as adjusted are not recognized terms under GAAP and accordingly, should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of results as reported under GAAP, but rather as a supplemental measure to GAAP. For example, these metrics are not intended to reflect the Company's free cash flow, as it does not consider certain current or future cash requirements, such as capital expenditures, contractual commitments, and changes in working capital needs, interest expenses and debt service requirements. The Company's calculations of these metrics may also differ from the calculations performed by its competitors and other companies and as such, its utility as a comparative measure is limited.



EBITDA, and EBITDA, as adjusted, are reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities in the table below.



Q1

2019 Q2

2019 Q3

2019 Q4

2019 Year

2019 Q1

2020 Q2

2020 Q3

2020 Q4

2020 Year

2020 ($ in 000's) – unaudited



















Net cash provided by operating activities $28,637 $40,632 $33,443 $46,097 $148,809 $28,458 $41,311 $32,980 $37,571 $140,320 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 6,727 (5,729) 3,785 (6,557) (1,949) 5,325 $(3,232) $6,255 $1,920 $12,780 Cash interest expense and income tax expense 12,197 12,202 13,287 13,184 51,045 16,611 15,269 15,348 16,184 60,895 EBITDA $47,561 $47,105 $50,515 $52,724 $197,905 $50,394 $53,348 $54,583 $55,675 $213,995 PLUS: Gains on asset related transactions 536 185 87 251 1,059 39 205 99 10 352 EBITDA, as adjusted $48,097 $47,290 $50,602 $52,975 $198,964 $50,433 $53,553 $54,682 $55,685 $214,347 EBITDA margin 35.5% 34.9% 36.9% 37.6% 36.2% 35.8% 37.8% 38.4% 38.7% 37.7% EBITDA, as adjusted, margin 35.9% 35.1% 37.0% 37.8% 36.4% 35.8% 38.0% 38.4% 38.7% 37.7%







Constant currency revenue is reconciled to service revenue as reported in the tables below.

Constant currency impact on revenue changes – sequential periods

($ in 000's) – unaudited Q1

2019 Q2

2019 Q3

2019 Q4

2019 Year

2019 Q1

2020 Q2

2020 Q3

2020 Q4

2020 Year

2020 Service revenue, as reported – current period $134,137 $134,789 $136,942 $140,292 $546,159 $140,915 $140,990 $142,302 $143,901 $568,103 Impact of foreign currencies on service revenue 135 260 176 88 5,286 184 202 (1,616) (621) (1,492) Service revenue - as adjusted for currency impact (1) $134,272 $135,049 $137,118 $140,380 $551,445 $141,099 $141,192 $140,686 $143,280 $566,611 Service revenue, as reported – prior sequential period $132,049 $134,137 $134,789 $136,942 $520,193 $140,292 $140,915 $140,990 $142,302 $546,159 Constant currency (decrease) increase $2,223 $912 $2,329 $3,438 $31,252 $807 $277 $(304) $978 $20,452 Constant currency percent (decrease) increase 1.7% 0.7% 1.7% 2.5% 6.0% 0.6% 0.2% (0.2)% 0.7% 3.7%





(1) Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is determined by translating the service revenue for the current period at the average foreign currency exchange rates for the prior sequential period. The Company believes that disclosing quarterly sequential revenue growth without the impact of foreign currencies on service revenue is a useful measure of sequential revenue growth. Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information.







Constant currency impact on revenue changes – prior year periods

($ in 000's) – unaudited Q1

2019 Q2

2019 Q3

2019 Q4

2019 Year

2019 Q1

2020 Q2

2020 Q3

2020 Q4

2020 Year

2020 Service revenue, as reported – current period $134,137 $134,789 $136,942 $140,292 $546,159 $140,915 $140,990 $142,302 $143,901 $568,103 Impact of foreign currencies on service revenue 2,078 1,505 1,058 683 5,286 746 674 (1,141) (1,891) (1,492) Service revenue - as adjusted for currency impact (2) $136,215 $136,294 $138,000 $140,975 $551,445 $141,661 $141,664 $141,161 $142,010 $566,611 Service revenue, as reported – prior year period $128,706 $129,296 $130,139 $132,049 $520,193 $134,137 $134,789 $136,942 $140,292 $546,159 Constant currency increase $7,509 $6,998 $7,861 $8,926 $31,252 $7,524 $6,875 $4,219 $1,718 $20,452 Percent increase 5.8% 5.4% 6.0% 6.8% 6.0% 5.6% 5.1% 3.1% 1.2% 3.7%





(2) Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is determined by translating the service revenue for the current period at the average foreign currency exchange rates for the comparable prior year period. The Company believes that disclosing year over year revenue growth without the impact of foreign currencies on service revenue is a useful measure of revenue growth. Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information.







Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin

Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin are reconciled to GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin in the table below.



Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Year

2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Year

2020 ($ in 000's) – unaudited



















Service revenue total $134,137 $134,789 $136,942 $140,292 $546,159 $140,915 $140,990 $142,302 $143,901 $568,103 Minus - Network operations expense including equity-based compensation and including depreciation and amortization expense 74,413 74,386 75,259 75,992 300,050 75,429 73,782 76,138 77,284 302,633 GAAP Gross Profit (1) $59,724 $60,403 $61,683 $64,300 $246,109 $65,486 $67,208 $66,164 $66,617 $265,470 Plus - Equity-based compensation – network operations expense 180 226 282 306 994 252 305 346 316 1,219 Plus – Depreciation and amortization expense 20,263 19,979 20,006 20,002 80,247 19,508 19,896 21,619 22,455 83,477 Non-GAAP Gross Profit (2) $80,167 $80,608 $81,971 $84,608 $327,350 $85,246 $87,409 $88,129 $89,388 $350,166 GAAP Gross Margin (1) 44.5% 44.8% 45.0% 45.8% 45.1% 46.5% 47.7% 46.5% 46.3% 46.7% Non-GAAP Gross Margin (2) 59.8% 59.8% 59.9% 60.3% 59.9% 60.5% 62.0% 61.9% 62.1% 61.6%





(1) GAAP gross profit is defined as total service revenue less network operations expense, depreciation and amortization and equity-based compensation included in network operations expense. GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. (2) Non-GAAP gross profit represents service revenue less network operations expense, excluding equity-based compensation and amounts shown separately (depreciation and amortization expense). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. Management believes that non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin are relevant metrics to provide to investors, as they are metrics that management uses to measure the margin and amount available to the Company after network service costs, in essence these are measures of the efficiency of the Company's network.

Gross and Net Leverage Ratios

Gross leverage ratio is defined as total debt divided by the trailing last 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted. Net leverage ratio is defined as total net debt (total debt minus cash and cash equivalents) divided by the trailing last 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted. Cogent's gross leverage ratio and net leverage ratio are shown below.

($ in 000's) – unaudited As of September 30, 2020 As of December 31, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $393,293 $371,301 Debt



Capital (finance) leases – current portion 15,252 15,702 Capital (finance) leases – long term 197,688 203,438 Senior Secured 2022 Notes 445,000 445,000 Senior Unsecured Euro 2024 Notes 410,365 429,264 Note payable 10,404 7,712 Total debt 1,078,709 1,101,116 Total net debt 685,416 729,815 Trailing 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted 211,643 214,353 Gross leverage ratio 5.10 5.14 Net leverage ratio 3.24 3.40

Cogent's SEC filings are available online via the Investor Relations section of www.cogentco.com or on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.



COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019 (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)













2020

2019 Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 371,301

$ 399,422 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,921 and $1,771, respectively

44,185



40,484 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

40,851



35,822 Total current assets

456,337



475,728 Property and equipment:









Property and equipment

1,515,867



1,366,782 Accumulated depreciation and amortization

(1,085,532)



(997,853) Total property and equipment, net

430,335



368,929 Right-of-use leased assets

99,666



73,460 Deposits and other assets

14,139



14,007 Total assets $ 1,000,477

$ 932,124 Liabilities and stockholders' equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 9,775

$ 11,075 Accrued and other current liabilities

51,029



51,301 Current maturities, operating lease liabilities

11,151



10,101 Installment payment agreement, current portion, net of discount of $136 and $350, respectively

6,786



9,063 Finance lease obligations, current maturities

15,702



8,154 Total current liabilities

94,443



89,694 Senior unsecured 2024 Euro notes, net of unamortized debt

costs of $2,961 and $1,410, respectively and net of discount of

$1,142 and $0, respectively

425,160



150,001 Senior secured 2022 notes, net of unamortized debt costs of

$1,052 and $1,897 respectively and including premium of $544

and $985, respectively

444,492



444,088 Senior unsecured 2021 notes, net of unamortized debt costs of $857

—



188,368 Operating lease liabilities, net of current maturities

111,318



86,690 Finance lease obligations, net of current maturities

203,438



161,635 Other long-term liabilities

14,792



15,327 Total liabilities

1,293,643



1,135,803 Commitments and contingencies









Stockholders' equity:









Common stock, $0.001 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized;

47,214,077 and 46,840,434 shares issued and outstanding,

respectively

47



47 Additional paid-in capital

515,867



493,178 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,306)



(12,326) Accumulated deficit

(807,774)



(684,578) Total stockholders' deficit

(293,166)



(203,679) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,000,477

$ 932,124







COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND DECEMBER 31, 2019 (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)



Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2020

Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2019











Service revenue $ 143,901

$ 140,292

Operating expenses:







Network operations (including $316 and $306 of equity–

based compensation expense, respectively), exclusive

of amounts shown separately 54,829

55,990

Selling, general, and administrative (including $5,530

and $4,634 of equity–based compensation expense,

respectively) 39,243

36,518

Depreciation and amortization 22,455

20,002

Total operating expenses 116,527

112,510

Gains on equipment transactions 10

251

Operating income 27,384

28,033

Interest expense (16,007)

(15,211)

Unrealized foreign exchange (loss) gain on 2024 Euro Notes (19,170)

(4,068)

Interest income and other 529

2,012

(Loss) income before income taxes (7,264)

10,766

Income tax benefit (expense) 644

(3,301)

Net (loss) income $ (6,620)

$ 7,465











Comprehensive (loss) income:







Net (loss) income $ (6,620)

$ 7,465

Foreign currency translation adjustment 6,192

3,350

Comprehensive (loss) income $ (428)

$ 10,815











Basic net (loss) income per common share $ (0.14)

$ 0.16

Diluted net (loss) income per common share $ (0.14)

$ 0.16











Dividends declared per common share $ 0.73

$ 0.64











Weighted–average common shares—basic 45,904,943

45,553,727











Weighted–average common shares—diluted 45,904,943

46,145,970









COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR EACH OF THE THREE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)



















2020

2019

2018 Service revenue $ 568,103

$ 546,159

$ 520,193 Operating expenses:















Network operations (including $1,219,

$994 and $895 of equity-based

compensation expense, respectively),

exclusive of amounts shown separately

219,157



219,801



219,526 Selling, general, and administrative

(including $22,306, $17,466 and

$16,813 of equity-based compensation

expense, respectively)

158,476



146,913



133,858 Depreciation and amortization

83,477



80,247



81,233 Total operating expenses

461,110



446,961



434,617 Gains on equipment transactions

352



1,059



982 Losses on lease terminations

(423)



—



— Operating income

106,922



100,257



86,558 Interest expense

(62,486)



(57,453)



(51,056) Realized foreign exchange gain on 2024 Euro Notes

2,533



—



— Unrealized foreign exchange (loss) gain on 2024 Euro Notes

(36,997)



2,271



— Loss on debt extinguishment and redemption – 2021 Notes

(638)



—



— Interest income and other

978



7,599



5,880 Income before income taxes

10,312



52,674



41,382 Income tax expense

(4,096)



(15,154)



(12,715) Net income $ 6,216

$ 37,520

$ 28,667

Comprehensive income:















Net income $ 6,216

$ 37,520

$ 28,667 Foreign currency translation adjustment

11,020



(1,398)



(6,328) Comprehensive income $ 17,236

$ 36,122

$ 22,339

Basic net income per common share $ 0.14

$ 0.82

$ 0.63 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.13

$ 0.81

$ 0.63

















Dividends declared per common share $ 2.78

$ 2.44

$ 2.12

















Weighted-average common shares—basic

45,947,772



45,542,315



45,280,161

















Weighted-average common shares—diluted

46,668,198



46,080,395



45,780,954







COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND DECEMBER 31, 2019 (IN THOUSANDS)



Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2020

Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2019











Cash flows from operating activities:







Net (loss) income $ (6,620)

$ 7,466

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization 22,455

20,001

Amortization of debt discount and premium 468

479

Equity–based compensation expense (net of amounts capitalized) 5,846

4,940

Gains—equipment transactions and other, net (115)

(263)

Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss on 2024 Euro notes 19,170

4,068

Deferred income taxes (1,818)

2,873

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable (1,600)

1,110

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 482

1,132

Deposits and other assets (245)

599

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other long–term liabilities (452)

3,692

Net cash provided by operating activities 37,571

46,097

Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of property and equipment (15,860)

(9,899)

Net cash used in investing activities (15,860)

(9,899)

Cash flows from financing activities:







Dividends paid (34,460)

(34,460)

Principal payments of capital lease obligations (4,598)

(2,056)

Principal payments of installment payment agreement (2,692)

(2,659)

Purchases of common stock (4,225)

—

Proceeds from exercises of common stock options 207

367

Net cash used in financing activities (45,768)

(34,124)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 2,065

1,077

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (21,992)

3,151

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 393,293

396,271

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 371,301

$ 399,422









COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR EACH OF THE THREE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 (IN THOUSANDS)



















2020

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income $ 6,216

$ 37,520

$ 28,667 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

83,477



80,247



81,233 Amortization of debt discount and premium

1,894



1,807



1,533 Equity-based compensation expense (net of amounts capitalized)

23,525



18,460



17,708 Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss (gain) on 2024 Euro Notes

36,997



(2,271)



— Realized foreign currency exchange gain on 2024 Euro Notes

(2,533)



—



— Loss on extinguishment of 2021 notes

638



—



— Gains—equipment transactions and other, net

(546)



(358)



(1,109) Deferred income taxes

282



12,158



11,117 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable

(2,702)



1,067



(3,204) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(2,771)



(3,730)



(438) Deposits and other assets

(873)



(1,131)



(1,490) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities

(3,284)



5,040



(96) Net cash provided by operating activities

140,320



148,809



133,921 Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchases of property and equipment

(55,952)



(46,958)



(49,937) Net cash used in investing activities

(55,952)



(46,958)



(49,937) Cash flows from financing activities:















Net proceeds from issuance of senior 2024 Euro

Notes, net of debt costs of $2,137 and $1,556,

respectively

240,285



152,134



— Net proceeds from issuance of 2022 Notes, net of debt costs of $1,364

—



—



69,861 Redemption and extinguishment of 2021 Notes

(189,225)



—



— Dividends paid

(129,412)



(112,647)



(97,887) Principal payments of finance lease obligations

(23,990)



(9,097)



(10,286) Principal payments of installment payment agreement

(10,547)



(10,007)



(9,437) Purchases of common stock

(4,495)



—



(6,564) Proceeds from exercises of common stock options

1,382



1,637



1,768 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(116,002)



22,020



(52,545) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

3,513



(542)



(2,357) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(28,121)



123,329



29,082 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

399,422



276,093



247,011 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 371,301

$ 399,422

$ 276,093

Except for historical information and discussion contained herein, statements contained in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Cogent's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related government policies; future economic instability in the global economy or a contraction of the capital markets which could affect spending on Internet services and our ability to engage in financing activities; the impact of changing foreign exchange rates (in particular the Euro to USD and Canadian dollar to USD exchange rates) on the translation of our non-USD denominated revenues, expenses, assets and liabilities; legal and operational difficulties in new markets; the imposition of a requirement that we contribute to the US Universal Service Fund on the basis of our Internet revenue; changes in government policy and/or regulation, including net neutrality rules by the United States Federal Communications Commission and in the area of data protection; increasing competition leading to lower prices for our services; our ability to attract new customers and to increase and maintain the volume of traffic on our network; the ability to maintain our Internet peering arrangements on favorable terms; our reliance on an equipment vendor, Cisco Systems Inc., and the potential for hardware or software problems associated with such equipment; the dependence of our network on the quality and dependability of third-party fiber providers; our ability to retain certain customers that comprise a significant portion of our revenue base; the management of network failures and/or disruptions; and outcomes in litigation as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31,2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020. Cogent undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time.

