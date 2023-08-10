Cogent Communications Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results Including the Sprint Wireline Business, Records a $1.2 Billion Gain on Bargain Purchase, Records Basic Earnings per Share of $23.84 and Increases its Regular Quarterly Dividend on its Common Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.

10 Aug, 2023, 06:58 ET

Financial and Business Highlights

  • On May 1, 2023 Cogent completed its acquisition of the U.S. long-haul fiber network (including the non-U.S. extensions thereof) of the wireline business of Sprint Communications and its subsidiaries ("Sprint", or the "Wireline Business") from T-Mobile (TMUS).
  • Cogent approved an increase of $0.01 per share to its regular quarterly dividend for a total of $0.945 per share for Q3 2023 as compared to $0.935 per share for Q2 2023 – Cogent's forty-fourth consecutive quarterly dividend increase.
    • The Q3 2023 $0.945 dividend per share represents an annual increase of 4.4% from the dividend per share of $0.905 for Q3 2022.
  • Service revenue increased from Q1 2023 to Q2 2023 by 56.1% to $239.8 million and increased from Q2 2022 to Q2 2023 by 61.5%.
    • Service revenue, on a constant currency basis, increased from Q1 2023 to Q2 2023 by 55.9% and increased from Q2 2022 to Q2 2023 by 61.4%.
    • Service revenue from the Wireline Business was $78.0 million from May 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023.
  • The gain on bargain purchase from the Sprint acquisition was $1.2 billion for Q2 2023.
    • Included in the gain on bargain purchase was the discounted present value of a $700.0 million IP Transit Services Agreement totaling $620.4 million.
  • Basic and fully diluted earnings per share for Q2 2023 were $23.84 and $23.65, respectively.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities increased by 130.7% from Q1 2023 to $82.7 million for Q2 2023 and increased from Q2 2022 to Q2 2023 by 140.3%.
  • Sprint acquisition costs were $0.7 million for Q2 2023.
  • EBITDA was $24.2 million for Q2 2023
    • EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and $29.2 million of a cash payment received under an IP Transit Agreement with T-Mobile for Q2 2023 was $54.1 million
    • Amounts billed and amounts paid under an IP Transit Services Agreement with T-Mobile were $58.3 million and $29.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.
  • EBITDA margin for Q2 2023 was 10.1%.
    • EBITDA, as adjusted margin for Sprint acquisition costs and cash received under an IP Transit Agreement with T-Mobile for Q2 2023 was 22.5%.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) ("Cogent") today announced service revenue of $239.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of 56.1% from the three months ended March 31, 2023 and an increase of 61.5% from the three months ended June 30, 2022. Foreign exchange rates positively impacted service revenue growth from the three months ended March 31, 2023 to the three months ended June 30, 2023 by $0.4 million and positively impacted service revenue growth from the three months ended June 30, 2022 to the three months ended June 30, 2023 by $0.3 million. On a constant currency basis, service revenue increased by 55.9% from the three months ended March 31, 2023 to the three months ended June 30, 2023 and increased by 61.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 to the three months ended June 30, 2023. Service revenue from the Wireline Business was $78.0 million from May 1, 2023 (the closing date of the Sprint acquisition) to June 30, 2023.

On-net service is provided to customers located in buildings that are physically connected to Cogent's network by Cogent facilities. On-net revenue was $127.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023; an increase of 9.9% from the three months ended March 31, 2023 and an increase of 14.0% from the three months ended June 30, 2022.  On-net revenue from the Wireline Business was $4.1 million from May 1, 2023 (the closing date of the Sprint acquisition) to June 30, 2023.

Off-net customers are located in buildings directly connected to Cogent's network using other carriers' facilities and services to provide the last mile portion of the link from the customers' premises to Cogent's network. Off-net revenue was $102.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023; an increase of 173.5% from the three months ended March 31, 2023 and an increase of 181.1% from the three months ended June 30, 2022.  Off-net revenue from the Wireline Business was $63.9 million from May 1, 2023 (the closing date of the Sprint acquisition) to June 30, 2023.

In connection with the Cogent's Sprint acquisition, Cogent expanded its offerings of optical wavelength services and optical transport services over its fiber network. Cogent is selling these wavelength services to its existing customers, Sprint customers and to new customers who require dedicated optical transport connectivity without the capital and ongoing expenses associated with owning and operating network infrastructure. Wavelength revenue was $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023.  Wavelength revenue from the Wireline Business was $1.6 million from May 1, 2023 (the closing date of the Sprint acquisition) to June 30, 2023.

Non-core services are legacy services, which Cogent acquired and continues to support but does not actively sell.  Non-core revenue was $8.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023.  Non-core revenue from the Wireline Business was $8.4 million from May 1, 2023 (the closing date of the Sprint acquisition) to June 30, 2023.

GAAP gross profit is defined as total service revenue less network operations expense, depreciation and amortization and equity-based compensation included in network operations expense.  GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue. GAAP gross profit decreased by 27.7% from the three months ended June 30, 2022 to $49.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and decreased by 28.7% from the three months ended March 31, 2023. GAAP gross margin was 20.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Non-GAAP gross profit represents service revenue less network operations expense, excluding equity-based compensation and amounts shown separately (depreciation and amortization expense). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as Non-GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue.  Non-GAAP gross profit increased by 11.4% from the three months ended June 30, 2022 to $102.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and increased by 7.8% from the three months ended March 31, 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin was 42.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased by 140.3% from the three months ended June 30, 2022 to $82.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and increased by 130.7% from the three months ended March 31, 2023. Net cash provided by operating activities from the Wireline Business was $57.9 million from May 1, 2023 (the closing date of the Sprint acquisition) to June 30, 2023.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), decreased by 58.7% from the three months ended June 30, 2022 to $24.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and decreased by 56.9% from the three months ended March 31, 2023.  EBITDA margin was 10.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

EBITDA, as adjusted, excluding Sprint acquisition costs of $0.7 million and including $29.2 million for cash paid under the IP Transit Services Agreement (discussed below) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $54.1 million which was a decrease of 7.5% from the three months ended June 30, 2022 and a decrease of 4.2% from the three months ended March 31, 2023.  EBITDA as adjusted margin, excluding Sprint acquisition costs and including $29.2 million for cash paid under the IP Transit Services Agreement, was 22.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Amounts billed and amounts paid under the IP Transit Services Agreement were $58.3 million and $29.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.

Basic net income per share was $23.84 for the three months ended June 30, 2023.  Diluted net income per share was $23.65 for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Basic and diluted income per share include the impact of the $1.2 billion bargain purchase gain from the Sprint acquisition.

Total customer connections increased by 58.1% from June 30, 2022 to 151,430 as of June 30, 2023 and increased by 55.4% from March 31, 2023. Total customer connections from the Sprint acquisition were 46,212 as of June 30, 2023.  On-net customer connections increased by 12.8% from June 30, 2022 to 92,846 as of June 30, 2023 and increased by 11.5% from March 31, 2023. On-net customer connections from the Sprint acquisition were 2,546 as of June 30, 2023.  Off-net customer connections increased by 194.5% from June 30, 2022 to 38,762 as of June 30, 2023 and increased by 181.2% from March 31, 2023. Off-net customer connections from the Sprint acquisition were 24,243 as of June 30, 2023. Wavelength customer connections were 414 as of June 30, 2023.  Wavelength customer connections from the Sprint acquisition were 402 as of June 30, 2023.  Non-core customer connections from the Sprint acquisition were 19,021 as of June 30, 2023. 

The number of on-net buildings increased by 132 from June 30, 2022 to 3,227 as of June 30, 2023 and increased by 37 from March 31, 2023. Technical buildings acquired in the Sprint acquisition were 482 buildings.

Gain on bargain purchase and IP Transit Services Agreement

The estimated gain on bargain purchase from the Sprint acquisition was $1.2 billion as shown below. The amounts presented are provisional and are subject to change as Cogent refines its estimates and inputs used in the calculations of the assets acquired and liabilities assumed.

(In thousands)

Gain on bargain purchase


Fair value of net assets acquired

$559,905

Total net consideration to be received from Seller, net of discounts



595,814

Gain on bargain purchase

$1,155,719

IP Transit Services Agreement

On the closing date of the Sprint acquisition, Cogent and T-Mobile USA, Inc. ("TMUSA"), a Delaware corporation and direct subsidiary of T-Mobile US, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("T-Mobile") , entered into an agreement for IP transit services (the "IP Transit Services Agreement"), pursuant to which TMUSA will pay Cogent an aggregate of $700.0 million, consisting of (i) $350.0 million in equal monthly installments during the first year after the closing date of the Sprint acquisition and (ii) $350.0 million in equal monthly installments over the subsequent 42 months. Amounts billed and amounts paid under the IP Transit Services Agreement were $58.3 million and $29.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.

Cogent accounted for the transaction as a business combination under ASC Topic 805 Business Combinations ("ASC 805"). Cogent evaluated what elements are part of the business combination and the consideration exchanged to complete the acquisition.  Under ASC 805, Cogent has concluded that the $700 million of payments to be made represent consideration received from T-Mobile to complete the acquisition of a distressed business.  The $700.0 million IP Transit Services Agreement was recorded in connection with the Sprint acquisition at its discounted present value resulting in a discount of $79.6 million. The discounted amount totaling $620.4 million was included as a component of the gain on bargain purchase. As a result, revenue was not recognized under the IP Transit Services Agreement.

Quarterly Dividend Increase Approved

On August 2, 2023, Cogent's Board approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.945 per share payable on September 8, 2023 to shareholders of record on August 24, 2023. This third quarter 2023 regular dividend represents an increase of $0.01 per share, or 1.1%, from the second quarter 2023 regular dividend of $0.935 per share and an annual increase of 4.4% from the third quarter 2022 dividend of $0.905 per share. 

The payment of any future dividends and any other returns of capital will be at the discretion of the Board and may be reduced, eliminated or increased and will be dependent upon Cogent's financial position, results of operations, available cash, cash flow, capital requirements, limitations under Cogent's debt indentures and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

Residual Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Corporate Results

Cogent witnessed a deteriorating real estate market in and around the buildings it serves in central business districts in North America, largely attributable to businesses continuing remote work policies instituted during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of the rising vacancy levels and falling lease initiations or renewals, Cogent experienced a slowdown in new sales to its corporate customers, which negatively impacted its corporate revenue results. More recently, as the option to fully or partially work from home becomes permanently established at many companies, Cogent's corporate customers are integrating some of the new applications that became part of the remote work environment, which benefits Cogent's corporate business as these customers upgrade their Internet access infrastructure to higher capacity connections. During the three months ended June 30, 2023, Cogent slowly began to see declining vacancy rates and rising office occupancy rates, and to see positive trends in its corporate business. If and when companies eventually return to the buildings in which Cogent operates, Cogent believes it will present an opportunity for increased sales. However, the exact timing and path of these positive trends remains uncertain, and Cogent may continue to see increased corporate customer turnover, fewer upgrades of existing corporate customer configurations and fewer new tenant opportunities, which would negatively impact Cogent's corporate revenue growth.

These and other risks are described in more detail in Cogent's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023.

Conference Call and Website Information

Cogent will host a conference call with financial analysts at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on August 10, 2023 to discuss Cogent's operating results for the second quarter of 2023 and expectations for full year 2023. Investors and other interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the earnings call in the "Events" section of Cogent's website at www.cogentco.com/events. A replay of the webcast, together with the press release, will be available on the website following the earnings call.  A downloadable file of Cogent's "Summary of Financial and Operational Results" and a transcript of its conference call will also be available on Cogent's website following the conference call.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ: CCOI) is a multinational, Tier 1 facilities-based ISP.  Cogent specializes in providing businesses with high-speed Internet access, Ethernet transport, and colocation services. Cogent's facilities-based, all-optical IP network backbone provides services in 227 markets globally.

Cogent Communications is headquartered at 2450 N Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20037. For more information, visit www.cogentco.com. Cogent Communications can be reached in the United States at (202) 295-4200 or via email at [email protected].

#  #  #

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC., AND SUBSIDIARIES

Summary of Financial and Operational Results

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Metric ($ in 000's, except share
and per share data) – unaudited





On-Net revenue (1)

$112,634

$111,975

$113,219

$114,949

$116,143

$127,665

 % Change from previous Qtr.

1.7 %

-0.6 %

1.1 %

1.5 %

1.0 %

9.9 %

Off-Net revenue (2)

$36,387

$36,282

$36,611

$36,873

$37,283

$101,984

 % Change from previous Qtr.

0.2 %

-0.3 %

0.9 %

0.7 %

1.1 %

173.5 %

Wavelength revenue (3)

-

-

-

-

-

$1,585

 % Change from previous Qtr.

-

-

-

-

-

NM

Non-Core revenue  (4)

$154

$193

$170

$157

$162

$8,572

 % Change from previous Qtr.

-0.6 %

25.3 %

-11.9 %

-7.6 %

3.2 %

NM

Service revenue – total

$149,175

$148,450

$150,000

$151,979

$153,588

$239,806

 % Change from previous Qtr.

1.3 %

-0.5 %

1.0 %

1.3 %

1.1 %

56.1 %

Constant currency total revenue
quarterly growth rate –
sequential quarters (5)

1.7 %

0.4 %

2.0 %

1.3 %

0.2 %

55.9 %

Constant currency total revenue
quarterly growth rate – year over
year quarters (5)

2.9 %

2.7 %

4.3 %

5.5 %

4.0 %

61.4 %

Constant currency and excise tax
impact on total revenue quarterly
growth rate – sequential quarters
(5)

2.1 %

0.6 %

1.6 %

1.3 %

0.1 %

51.4 %

Constant currency and excise tax
impact on total revenue quarterly
growth rate – year over year
quarters (5)

3.5 %

3.6 %

4.7 %

5.7 %

3.7 %

56.2 %

Excise Taxes included in service
revenue (6)

$3,742

$3,448

$4,118

$4,086

$4,193

$11,040

 % Change from previous Qtr.

-13.7 %

-7.9 %

19.4 %

-0.8 %

2.6 %

163.3 %

Corporate revenue (7)

$86,116

$85,177

$85,495

$85,783

$85,627

$110,998

 % Change from previous Qtr.

-0.8 %

-1.1 %

0.4 %

0.3 %

-0.2 %

29.6 %

Net-centric revenue (7)

$63,060

$63,274

$64,506

$66,196

$67,961

$87,582

  % Change from previous Qtr.

4.4 %

0.3 %

1.9 %

2.6 %

2.7 %

28.9 %

Enterprise revenue (7)

-

-

-

-

-

$41,227

  % Change from previous Qtr.

-

-

-

-

-

NM

Network operations expenses (6)

$57,305

$56,369

$57,044

$56,884

$58,489

$137,271

 % Change from previous Qtr.

1.8 %

-1.6 %

1.2 %

-0.3 %

2.8 %

134.7 %

GAAP gross profit (8)

$69,038

$68,865

$69,883

$71,444

$69,790

$49,793

 % Change from previous Qtr.

1.2 %

-0.3 %

1.5 %

2.2 %

-2.3 %

-28.7 %

GAAP gross margin (8)

46.3 %

46.4 %

46.6 %

47.0 %

45.4 %

20.8 %

Non-GAAP gross profit (5) (9)

$91,870

$92,081

$92,956

$95,095

$95,099

$102,535

 % Change from previous Qtr.

1.0 %

0.2 %

1.0 %

2.3 %

0.0 %

7.8 %

Non-GAAP gross margin (5) (9)

61.6 %

62.0 %

62.0 %

62.6 %

61.9 %

42.8 %

Selling, general and
administrative expenses (10)

$34,715

$33,624

$33,079

$37,713

$38,646

$77,640

 % Change from previous Qtr.

3.5 %

-3.1 %

-1.6 %

14.0 %

2.5 %

100.9 %

Depreciation and amortization
expense

$22,688

$23,071

$22,897

$23,563

$25,160

$52,511

 % Change from previous Qtr.

0.5 %

1.7 %

-0.8 %

2.9 %

6.8 %

108.7 %

Equity-based compensation
expense

$6,056

$5,907

$6,211

$6,264

$6,581

$6,249

 % Change from previous Qtr.

0.0 %

-2.5 %

5.1 %

0.9 %

5.1 %

-5.0 %

Operating income (loss)

$28,784

$29,566

$28,095

$27,311

$24,312

$(34,604)

 % Change from previous Qtr.

-20.4 %

2.7 %

-5.0 %

-2.8 %

-11.0 %

NM

Interest expense (11)

$14,168

$13,478

$17,948

$21,990

$19,005

$28,653

 % Change from previous Qtr.

3.3 %

-4.9 %

33.2 %

22.5 %

-13.6 %

50.8 %

Non-cash change in valuation –
Swap agreement

$21,271

$7,510

$16,923

$(2,590)

$(1,847)

$1,305

Gain on bargain purchase (12)

-

-

-

-

-

$1,155,719

Net income (loss)

$1,137

$11,164

$(8,007)

$851

$6,148

$1,123,863

Foreign exchange gains (losses)
on 2024 Euro Notes

$8,014

$23,547

$-

$-

$-

$-

Basic net income (loss) per
common share

$0.02

$0.24

$(0.17)

$0.02

$0.13

$23.84

Diluted net income (loss) per
common share

$0.02

$0.24

$(0.17)

$0.02

$0.13

$23.65

Weighted average common
shares – basic

46,575,848

46,691,142

46,736,742

46,885,512

47,037,091

47,137,822

 % Change from previous Qtr.

0.3 %

0.2 %

0.1 %

0.3 %

0.3 %

0.2 %

Weighted average common
shares – diluted

46,929,191

47,029,446

46,736,742

47,196,890

47,381,226

47,526,207

 % Change from previous Qtr.

-0.1 %

0.2 %

-0.6 %

1.0 %

0.4 %

0.3 %

EBITDA (5)

$57,155

$58,457

$57,873

$57,138

$56,053

$24,156

 % Change from previous Qtr.

-0.4 %

2.3 %

-1.0 %

-1.3 %

-1.9 %

-56.9 %

EBITDA margin (5)

38.3 %

39.4 %

38.6 %

37.6 %

36.5 %

10.1 %

Sprint acquisition costs (18)

$-

$-

$2,004

$244

$400

$739

Cash payments under IP Transit
Services Agreement (13)

$-

$-

$-

$-

$-

$29,167

EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint
acquisition costs and cash
payments under IP Transit
Services Agreement (5) (13)

$57,155

$58,457

$59,877

$57,382

$56,453

$54,062

 % Change from previous Qtr.

-0.4 %

2.3 %

2.4 %

-4.2 %

-1.6 %

-4.2 %

EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint
acquisition costs and cash
payments under IP Transit
Services Agreement, margin (5)
(13)

38.3 %

39.4 %

39.9 %

37.8 %

36.8 %

22.5 %

Net cash provided by operating
activities

$49,411

$34,403

$53,570

$36,323

$35,821

$82,654

  % Change from previous Qtr.

37.3 %

-30.4 %

55.7 %

-32.2 %

-1.4 %

130.7 %

Capital expenditures

$18,121

$17,288

$23,971

$19,591

$23,204

$37,449

 % Change from previous Qtr.

18.5 %

-4.6 %

38.7 %

-18.3 %

18.4 %

61.4 %

Principal payments of capital
(finance) lease obligations

$5,863

$5,236

$9,859

$24,514

$9,450

$7,797

 % Change from previous Qtr.

-5.9 %

-10.7 %

88.3 %

148.6 %

-61.5 %

-17.5 %

Dividends paid

$41,298

$41,855

$42,729

$43,975

$45,311

$44,907

Gross Leverage Ratio (5) (13)

4.94

5.22

5.32

5.39

5.47

5.63

Net Leverage Ratio (5) (13)

3.58

3.70

3.93

4.20

4.46

4.56

Customer Connections – end of
period (14) (15)







On-Net customer connections
(14)

81,627

82,277

82,614

82,620

83,268

92,846

 % Change from previous Qtr.

1.1 %

0.8 %

0.4 %

0.0 %

0.8 %

11.5 %

Off-Net customer connections
(14)

12,922

13,160

13,359

13,531

13,785

38,762

 % Change from previous Qtr.

2.0 %

1.8 %

1.5 %

1.3 %

1.9 %

181.2 %

Wavelength customer
connections (3) (14)

-

-

-

-

-

414

% Change from previous Qtr.

-

-

-

-

-

NM

Non-Core customer
connections (4) (14)

335

340

348

363

374

19,408

 % Change from previous Qtr.

0.3 %

1.5 %

2.4 %

4.3 %

3.0 %

NM

Total customer connections (14)

94,884

95,777

96,321

96,514

97,427

151,430

 % Change from previous Qtr.

1.2 %

0.9 %

0.6 %

0.2 %

0.9 %

55.4 %

Corporate customer connections
(14)

45,393

45,103

45,176

44,844

44,570

61,284

  % Change from previous Qtr.

-0.1 %

-0.6 %

0.2 %

-0.7 %

-0.6 %

37.5 %

Net-centric customer
connections (14)

49,491

50,674

51,145

51,670

52,857

66,711

  % Change from previous Qtr.

2.5 %

2.4 %

0.9 %

1.0 %

2.3 %

26.2 %

Enterprise  customer
connections (14)

-

-

-

-

-

23,435

  % Change from previous Qtr.

-

-

-

-

-

NM

On-Net Buildings – end of period 





Multi-Tenant office buildings

1,824

1,826

1,832

1,837

1,841

1,844

Carrier neutral data center buildings

1,187

1,216

1,240

1,264

1,294

1,327

Cogent data centers

54

53

54

54

55

56

Total on-net buildings

3,065

3,095

3,126

3,155

3,190

3,227

Total carrier neutral data center
nodes

1,383

1,409

1,433

1,458

1,490

1,526

Square feet – multi-tenant office
buildings – on-net

992,336,259

993,590,499

995,522,774

1,000,044,418

1,001,382,577

1,001,491,002

Total Technical Buildings Owned
(15)

-

-

-

-

-

482

Square feet – Technical
Buildings Owned (15)

-

-

-

-

-

1,603,569

Network  – end of period (16)





Intercity route miles – Leased
(16)

60,869

61,024

61,065

61,292

61,300

72,694

Metro route miles – Leased  (16)

16,614

16,822

17,477

17,616

17,826

22,556

Metro fiber miles – Leased (16)

40,113

40,529

42,212

42,491

42,863

75,577

Intercity route miles – Owned
(16)

2,748

2,748

2,748

2,748

2,748

21,883

Metro route miles – Owned (16)

445

445

445

445

445

1,704

Connected networks – AS's

7,625

7,685

7,766

7,792

7,864

7,891

Headcount – end of period (17)





Sales force – quota bearing  (17)

479

477

522

548

562

647

Sales force – total (17)

620

619

669

698

714

841

Total employees (17)

987

988

1,041

1,076

1,107

2,020

Sales rep productivity – units per
full time equivalent sales rep
("FTE") per month

4.7

4.9

4.6

3.8

4.0

9.2

FTE – sales reps

453

449

465

503

539

567


(1)

On-net revenue from Sprint for the period from the closing date of the acquisition (May 1, 2023) to June 30, 2023 was $4.1 million.

(2)

Off-net revenue from Sprint for the period from the closing date of the acquisition (May 1, 2023) to June 30, 2023 was $63.9 million.

(3)

In connection with the Cogent's Sprint acquisition, Cogent began to provide optical wavelength services and optical transport services over its fiber network.  Wavelength revenue from Sprint for the period from the closing date of the acquisition (May 1, 2023) to June 30, 2023 was $1.6 million

(4)

Consists of legacy services of companies whose assets or businesses were acquired by Cogent. Non-core revenue from Sprint for the period from the closing date of the acquisition (May 1, 2023) to June 30, 2023 was $8.4 million.

(5)

See Schedules of Non-GAAP measures below for definitions and reconciliations to GAAP measures.

(6)

Network operations expense excludes equity-based compensation expense of $144, $145, $176, $88, $149 and $231 in the three month periods ended March 31, 2022 through June 30, 2023, respectively.  Network operations expense includes excise taxes, including Universal Service Fund fees of $3,742, $3,448, $4,118, $4,086, $4,193 and $11,040 in the three month periods ended March 31, 2022 through June 30, 2023, respectively.  Excise taxes related to the Wireline Business totaled $7.0 million for the period from May 1, 2023 (the Sprint acquisition closing date) to June 30, 2023.

(7)

In connection with the Sprint acquisition, Cogent classified $12.9 million of Sprint monthly recurring revenue and 17,823 customer connections as corporate revenue and corporate customer connections, respectively, $6.5 million of monthly recurring revenue and 5,711 customer connections as net-centric revenue and customer connections, respectively, and $20.1 million of monthly recurring revenue and 23,209 customer connections as enterprise revenue and enterprise customer connections, respectively. Conversely, Cogent reclassified $0.3 million of monthly recurring revenue and 387 customer connections of legacy Cogent monthly recurring revenue to enterprise revenue and enterprise customer connections, respectively ($0.3 million of corporate monthly recurring revenue and 363 corporate customer connections and $0.02 million of net-centric monthly recurring revenue and 24 net-centric customer connections).

(8)

GAAP gross profit is defined as total service revenue less network operations expense, depreciation and amortization and equity based compensation included in network operations expense.  GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue.

(9)

Non-GAAP gross profit represents service revenue less network operations expense, excluding equity-based compensation and amounts shown separately (depreciation and amortization expense). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue.  Management believes that non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin are relevant measures to provide investors. Management uses them to measure the margin available to the company after network service costs, in essence a measure of the efficiency of the Company's network.

(10)

Excludes equity-based compensation expense of $5,912, $5,762, $6,035, $6,176, $6,432 and $6,018 in the three month periods ended March 31, 2022 through June 30, 2023, respectively and excludes $2,004, $244, $400 and $739 of Sprint acquisition costs for the three month periods ended September 30, 2022, December 31, 2022, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively. 

(11)

As of June 30, 2023, the Cogent was party to an interest rate swap agreement (the "Swap Agreement") that has the economic effect of modifying the fixed interest rate obligation associated with its Senior Secured 2026 Notes to a variable interest rate obligation based on the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") so that the interest payable on the 2026 Notes effectively became variable based on overnight SOFR. Interest expense includes $(1.2 million), $3.3 million and $9.5 million of interest (income) expense for the three month periods ended June 30, 2022, December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023, respectively related to the  Swap Agreement.

(12)

The estimated gain on bargain purchase from the Sprint acquisition was $1.2 billion as shown below. The amounts presented are provisional and are subject to change as Cogent refines its estimates and inputs used in the calculations of the assets acquired and liabilities assumed.

(In thousands)

Gain on bargain purchase


Fair value of net assets acquired

$559,905

Total net consideration to be received from Seller, net of discounts



595,814

Gain on bargain purchase

$1,155,719


(13)

Includes cash payments under an IP Transit Services Agreement, as discussed above, of $29.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. On the Closing Date, Cogent and TMUSA, Inc. entered into an IP Transit Services Agreement, pursuant to which TMUSA will pay Cogent an aggregate of $700 million, consisting of (i) $350 million in equal monthly installments during the first year after the Closing Date and (ii) $350 million in equal monthly installments over the subsequent 42 months. Amounts billed and amounts paid under the IP Transit Services Agreement were $58.3 million and $29.2 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.

(14)

Total customer connections from the Sprint acquisition were 46,212 as of June 30, 2023.  On-net customer connections from the Sprint acquisition were 2,546 as of June 30, 2023.  Off-net customer connections from the Sprint acquisition were 24,243 as of June 30, 2023. Wavelength customer connections from the Sprint acquisition were 402 as of June 30, 2023.  Non-core customer connections from the Sprint acquisition were 19,021 as of June 30, 2023.  Enterprise customer connections from the Sprint acquisition were 23,034 as of June 30, 2023. Corporate customer connections were 17,571 as of June 30, 2023.  Net-centric customer connections were 5,607 as of June 30, 2023.

(15)

In connection with the Cogent's Sprint acquisition, Cogent acquired 482 technical buildings.  One of those buildings was converted to a Cogent Data Center.

(16)

Leased intercity route miles of dark fiber include 11,376 former Sprint route miles and 61,318 Cogent route miles.  Leased metro route miles of dark fiber include 4,527 former Sprint route miles and 18,029 Cogent route miles.  Leased metro fiber miles of dark fiber include 32,346 Sprint fiber miles and 43,231 Cogent fiber miles.  In connection with the Cogent's Sprint acquisition, Cogent acquired 19,135 owned intercity route miles of dark fiber and 1,259 owned metro route miles of dark fiber.

(17)

In connection with the Cogent's Sprint acquisition Cogent hired 942 total employees, including 75 quota bearing sales employees and 114 sales employees.

(18)

In connection with the acquisition of the Wireline Business and negotiation of the Purchase Agreement, the Company incurred $2.2 million of professional fees in the year ended December 31, 2022, $0.4 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023, and $0.7 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023.


NM

Not meaningful

Schedules of Non-GAAP Measures 

EBITDA, EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Services Agreement , EBITDA margin and EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Services Agreement , margin

EBITDA represents net cash flows provided by operating activities plus changes in operating assets and liabilities, cash interest expense and cash income tax expense.  Management believes the most directly comparable measure to EBITDA calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, is net cash provided by operating activities. The Company also believes that EBITDA is a measure frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in their evaluation of issuers.  EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments under the IP Transit Services Agreement with T-Mobile, represents EBITDA plus costs related to the Company's acquisition of Sprints Wireline Business and cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Agreement. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by total service revenue. EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Agreement margin is defined as EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Agreement, divided by total service revenue.

The Company believes that EBITDA, EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Services Agreement, EBITDA margin and EBITDA as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Services Agreement margin are useful measures of its ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures, pay dividends and expand its business.  The company believes its EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Services Agreement, is a useful measure because it includes recurring cash flows stemming from the IP Transit Services Agreement that are of the same type as contracted payments under commercial contracts.  The measurements are an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information. EBITDA, EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Agreement, EBITDA margin and EBITDA as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Agreement margin are not recognized terms under GAAP and accordingly, should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of results as reported under GAAP, but rather as a supplemental measure to GAAP. For example, these measures are not intended to reflect the Company's free cash flow, as it does not consider certain current or future cash requirements, such as capital expenditures, contractual commitments, and changes in working capital needs, interest expenses and debt service requirements. The Company's calculations of these measures may also differ from the calculations performed by its competitors and other companies and as such, its utility as a comparative measure is limited.

EBITDA, and EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments made to the Company under the IP Transit Services Agreement, are reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities in the table below.


Q1
2022

Q2
2022

Q3
2022

Q4
2022

Q1
2023

Q2
2023

($ in 000's) – unaudited





Net cash provided by operating
activities

$49,411

$34,403

$53,570

$36,323

$35,821

$82,654

Changes in operating assets and
liabilities

$(6,294)

$5,108

$(13,017)

$4,152

$1,435

$(90,373)

Cash interest expense and income tax
expense

14,038

18,946

17,320

16,663

18,797

31,875

EBITDA

$57,155

$58,457

$57,873

$57,138

$56,053

$24,156

PLUS: Sprint acquisition costs

-

-

$2,004

$244

$400

$739

PLUS: Cash payments made to the
Company under IP Transit Services
Agreement

-

-

-

-

-

29,167

EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint
acquisition costs and cash
payments made to the Company
under IP Transit Services
Agreement

$57,155

$58,457

$59,877

$57,382

$56,453

$56,042

EBITDA margin

38.3 %

39.4 %

38.6 %

37.6 %

36.5 %

10.1 %

EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint
acquisition costs and cash
payments made to the Company
under IP Transit Services
Agreement, margin

38.3 %

39.4 %

39.9 %

37.8 %

36.8 %

22.5 %

Constant currency revenue is reconciled to service revenue as reported in the tables below.

Constant currency impact on revenue changes – sequential periods

($ in 000's) – unaudited

Q1
2022

Q2
2022

Q3
2022

Q4

2022

Q1

2023

Q2

2023

Service revenue, as reported – current
period

$149,175

$148,450

$150,000

$151,979

$153,588

$239,806

Impact of foreign currencies on service
revenue

516

1,350

1,486

(92)

(1,292)

(417)

Service revenue - as adjusted  for
currency impact (1)

$149,691

$149,800

$151,486

$151,887

$152,296

$239,389

Service revenue, as reported – prior
sequential period

$147,208

$149,175

$148,450

$150,000

$151,979

$153,588

Constant currency increase

$2,483

$625

$3,036

$1,887

$317

$85,801

Constant currency percent increase

1.7 %

0.4 %

2.0 %

1.3 %

0.2 %

55.9 %


(1)

Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is determined by translating the service revenue for the current period at the average foreign currency exchange rates for the prior sequential period. The Company believes that disclosing quarterly sequential revenue growth without the impact of foreign currencies on service revenue is a useful measure of sequential revenue growth. Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information.

Constant currency impact on revenue changes – prior year periods

($ in 000's) – unaudited

Q1
2022

Q2
2022

Q3
2022

Q4

2022

Q1

2023

Q2

2023

Service revenue, as reported – current
period

$149,175

$148,450

$150,000

$151,979

$153,588

$239,806

Impact of foreign currencies on service
revenue

1,914

3,417

4,246

3,371

1,553

(277)

Service revenue - as adjusted for
currency impact  (2)

$151,089

$151,867

$154,246

$155,350

$155,141

$239,529

Service revenue, as reported –
prior year period

$146,777

$147,879

$147,927

147,208

149,175

148,450

Constant currency increase

$4,312

$3,988

$6,319

8,142

5,966

91,079

Constant currency percent increase

2.9 %

2.7 %

4.3 %

5.5 %

4.0 %

61.4 %


(2)

Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is determined by translating the service revenue for the current period at the average foreign currency exchange rates for the comparable prior year period. The Company believes that disclosing year over year revenue growth without the impact of foreign currencies on service revenue is a useful measure of revenue growth. Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact, is an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information.

Revenue on a constant currency basis and adjusted for the impact of excise taxes is reconciled to service revenue as reported in the tables below.

Constant currency and excise tax impact on revenue changes – sequential periods

($ in 000's) – unaudited

Q1
2022

Q2
2022

Q3
2022

Q4

2022

Q1

2023

Q2

2023

Service revenue, as reported –
current period

$149,175

$148,450

$150,000

$151,979

$153,588

$239,806

Impact of foreign currencies on
service revenue

516

1,350

1,486

(92)

(1,292)

(417)

Impact of excise taxes on service
revenue

594

294

(670)

32

(107)

(6,847)

Service revenue - as adjusted  for
currency and excise taxes impact
(3)

$150,285

$150,094

$150,816

$151,919

$152,189

$232,542

Service revenue, as reported –
prior sequential period

$147,208

$149,175

$148,450

$150,000

$151,979

$153,588

Constant currency and excise
taxes increase

$3,077

$919

$2,366

$1,919

$210

$78,954

Constant currency and excise tax
percent increase

2.1 %

0.6 %

1.6 %

1.3 %

0.1 %

51.4 %


(3)

Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact and the impact of excise taxes, is determined by translating the service revenue for the current period at the average foreign currency exchange rates for the prior sequential period and adjusting for the changes in excise taxes recorded as revenue between the periods presented. The Company believes that disclosing quarterly sequential revenue growth without the impact of foreign currencies and excise taxes on service revenue is a useful measure of sequential revenue growth. Service revenue, as adjusted for the impact of foreign currency and excise taxes, is an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information.

Constant currency and excise tax impact on revenue changes – prior year periods

($ in 000's) – unaudited

Q1
2022

Q2
2022

Q3
2022

Q4

2022

Q1

2023

Q2

2023

Service revenue, as reported –
current period

$149,175

$148,450

$150,000

$151,979

$153,588

$239,806

Impact of foreign currencies on
service revenue

1,914

3,417

4,246

3,371

1,553

(277)

Impact of excise taxes on service
revenue

786

1,363

695

250

(451)

(7,592)

Service revenue - as adjusted  for
currency and excise taxes impact
(4)

$151,875

$153,230

$154,941

$155,600

$154,690

$231,937

Service revenue, as reported –
prior year period

$146,777

$147,879

$147,927

$147,208

$149,175

$148,450

Constant currency and excise
taxes increase

$5,098

$5,351

$7,014

$8,392

$5,515

$83,487

Constant currency and excise tax
percent increase

3.5 %

3.6 %

4.7 %

5.7 %

3.7 %

56.2 %


(4)

Service revenue, as adjusted for currency impact and the impact of excise taxes, is determined by translating the service revenue for the current period at the average foreign currency exchange rates for the prior year period and adjusting for the changes in excise taxes recorded as revenue between the periods presented. The Company believes that disclosing quarterly sequential revenue growth without the impact of foreign currencies and excise taxes on service revenue is a useful measure of sequential revenue growth. Service revenue, as adjusted for the impact of foreign currency and excise taxes, is an integral part of the internal reporting and planning system used by management as a supplement to GAAP financial information.

Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin

Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin are reconciled to GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin in the table below.

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

($ in 000's) – unaudited





Service revenue total

$149,175

$148,450

$150,000

$151,979

$153,588

$239,806

Minus - Network operations expense
including equity-based compensation
and including depreciation and
amortization expense

80,137

79,585

80,117

80,535

83,798

190,013

GAAP Gross Profit (1)

$69,038

$68,865

$69,883

$71,444

$69,790

$49,793

Plus  - Equity-based compensation –
network operations expense

144

145

176

88

149

231

Plus – Depreciation and amortization
expense

22,688

23,071

22,897

$23,563

$25,160

$52,511

Non-GAAP Gross Profit (2)

$91,870

$92,081

$92,956

$95,095

$95,099

$102,535

GAAP Gross Margin (1)

46.3 %

46.4 %

46.6 %

47.0 %

45.4 %

20.8 %

Non-GAAP Gross Margin (2)

61.6 %

62.0 %

62.0 %

62.6 %

61.9 %

42.8 %


(1)

GAAP gross profit is defined as total service revenue less network operations expense, depreciation and amortization and equity-based compensation included in network operations expense.  GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue.

(2)

Non-GAAP gross profit represents service revenue less network operations expense, excluding equity-based compensation and amounts shown separately (depreciation and amortization expense). Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by total service revenue.  Management believes that non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin are relevant measures to provide to investors, as they are measures that management uses to measure the margin and amount available to the Company after network service costs, in essence, these are measures of the efficiency of the Company's network.

Gross and Net Leverage Ratios

Gross leverage ratio is defined as total debt divided by the trailing last 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments under IP Transit Services Agreement.  Net leverage ratio is defined as total net debt (total debt minus cash and cash equivalents) divided by the trailing last 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and cash payments under IP Transit Services Agreement.  Cogent's gross leverage ratio and net leverage ratio are shown below.

($ in 000's) – unaudited

As of June 30, 2023

As of March 31, 2023

Cash and cash equivalents & restricted cash

$243,953

$234,422

Debt

Capital (finance) leases – current portion

20,114

19,782

Capital (finance) leases – long term

311,405

300,600

Senior Secured 2026 Notes

500,000

500,000

Senior Unsecured 2027 Notes

450,000

450,000

Total debt

1,281,519

1,270,382

Total net debt

1,037,566

1,035,960

Trailing 12 months EBITDA, as adjusted for Sprint acquisition costs and
cash payments from IP Transit Services Agreement

227,774

232,169

Gross leverage ratio

5.63

5.47

Net leverage ratio

4.56

4.46

Cogent's SEC filings are available online via the Investor Relations section of www.cogentco.com or on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF JUNE 30, 2023 AND DECEMBER 31, 2022

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)



June 30, 

2023

December 31, 

2022


(Unaudited)


Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$

192,366

$

223,783

Restricted cash

51,587

52,129

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $4,882 and $2,303, respectively

89,207

44,123

Due from T-Mobile, IP Transit Services Agreement, current portion, net of discount of $32,391



291,160

Due from T-Mobile, Transition Services Agreement



7,015

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

81,854

45,878

Total current assets

713,189

365,913

Property and equipment:





Property and equipment

2,856,108

1,714,906

Accumulated depreciation and amortization

(1,248,667)

(1,170,476)

Total property and equipment, net

1,607,441

544,430

Right-of-use leased assets

415,602

81,601

Intangible assets, net

56,070

Deposits and other assets

22,169

18,238

Due from T-Mobile, IP Transit Services Agreement, net of discount of $39,550



307,732

Due from T-Mobile, Purchase Agreement, net of discount of $16,526



40,534

Total assets

$

3,162,737

$

1,010,182

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable

$

30,278

$

27,208

Accrued and other current liabilities

117,612

63,889

Due to T-Mobile – Transition Services  



118,777

Due to T-Mobile – Purchase Agreement 



3,492

Current maturities, operating lease liabilities

125,551

12,005

Finance lease obligations, current maturities

20,114

17,182

Total current liabilities

415,824

120,284

Senior secured 2026 notes, net of unamortized debt costs of $776 and $905, respectively, and discount
     of $1,032 and $1,203, respectively

498,192

497,892

Senior unsecured 2027 notes, net of unamortized debt costs of $1,059 and $1,173, respectively, and
     discount of $2,218 and $2,456, respectively

446,723

446,371

Operating lease liabilities, net of current maturities

455,713

94,587

Finance lease obligations, net of current maturities

311,405

287,044

Deferred income tax liabilities

424,507


Other long-term liabilities

71,173

82,636

Total liabilities

2,623,537

1,528,814

Commitments and contingencies:





Stockholders' equity (deficit):





Common stock, $0.001 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized; 48,617,162 and 48,013,330 shares issued
     and outstanding, respectively

49

48

Additional paid-in capital

589,573

575,064

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(15,627)

(19,156)

Accumulated deficit

(34,795)

(1,074,588)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

539,200

(518,632)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$

3,162,737

$

1,010,182

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND JUNE 30, 2022

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Service revenue

$

239,806

$

148,450

Operating expenses:





Network operations (including $231 and $145 of equity-based compensation expense, respectively,
     exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)

137,502

56,514

Selling, general, and administrative (including $6,018 and $5,762 of equity-based compensation
     expense, respectively)

83,658

39,386

Acquisition costs – Sprint Wireline Business



739

Depreciation and amortization

52,511

23,071

Total operating expenses

274,410

118,971

Gains on lease terminations



87

Operating (loss) income

(34,604)

29,566

Interest expense

(28,653)

(13,478)

Gain on bargain purchase – Sprint Wireline Business

1,155,719

Change in valuation – interest rate swap agreement

(1,305)

(7,510)

Unrealized foreign exchange gain on 2024 Euro Notes



23,547

Loss on debt extinguishment and redemption – 2024 Euro Notes



(11,885)

Interest income – IP Transit Services Agreement



7,669

Interest income – Purchase Agreement



506

Interest income and other, net

200

(522)

Income before income taxes

1,099,532

19,718

Income tax benefit (expense)

24,331

(8,554)

Net income

$

1,123,863

$

11,164







Comprehensive income:





Net income

$

1,123,863

$

11,164

Foreign currency translation adjustment

1,741

(7,493)

Comprehensive income

$

1,125,604

$

3,671







Net income per common share:





Basic net income per common share

$

23.84

$

0.24

Diluted net income per common share

$

23.65

$

0.24

Dividends declared per common share

$

0.935

$

0.88







Weighted-average common shares - basic

47,137,822

46,691,142







Weighted-average common shares - diluted

47,526,207

47,029,446

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND JUNE 30, 2022

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)



Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Service revenue

$

393,395

$

297,622

Operating expenses:





Network operations (including $380 and $289 of equity-based compensation expense, respectively,
     exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)

196,140

113,963

Selling, general, and administrative (including $12,450 and $11,674 of equity-based compensation
     expense, respectively)

128,736

80,013

Acquisition costs – Sprint Wireline Business



1,139

Depreciation and amortization

77,669

45,762

Total operating expenses

403,684

239,738

Gains on lease terminations



460

Operating (loss) income

(10,289)

58,344

Interest expense

(47,658)

(27,648)

Gain on bargain purchase – Sprint Wireline Business

1,155,719

Change in valuation – interest rate swap agreement

542

(28,781)

Unrealized foreign exchange gain on 2024 Euro Notes



31,561

Loss on debt extinguishment and redemption- 2024 Euro Notes



(11,885)

Interest income – IP Transit Services Agreement



7,669

Interest income – Purchase Agreement



506

Interest income and other, net

3,695

(195)

Income before income taxes

1,110,184

21,396

Income tax benefit (expense)

19,827

(9,095)

Net income

$

1,130,011

$

12,301







Comprehensive income :





Net income

$

1,130,011

$

12,301

Foreign currency translation adjustment

3,529

(9,658)

Comprehensive income

$

1,133,540

$

2,643







Net income per common share:





Basic net income per common share

$

23.97

$

0.26

Diluted net income per common share

$

23.79

$

0.26

Dividends declared per common share

$

1.860

$

1.735







Weighted-average common shares - basic

47,142,074

46,705,088







Weighted-average common shares - diluted

47,508,334

47,050,911

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND JUNE 30, 2022

(IN THOUSANDS)



Three Months

Ended

June 30, 2023

Three Months

Ended

June 30, 2022


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income

$

1,123,862

$

11,164

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization

52,511

23,071

Amortization of debt discount and premium

328

412

Amortization of discounts, Due from T-Mobile, IP Transit Services & Purchase Agreements

(8,175)

Equity-based compensation expense (net of amounts capitalized)

6,249

5,907

Gain on bargain purchase – Sprint Wireline Business

(1,155,719)

Gains – lease transactions



Gains - equipment transactions and other, net

7

1,155

Loss on debt extinguishment and redemption – 2024 Euro Notes



11,885

Unrealized foreign currency exchange gain on 2024 Euro Notes



(23,547)

Deferred income taxes

(28,080)

3,196

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable

(4,058)

(3,605)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(11,221)

(2,197)

Change in valuation – interest rate swap agreement

1,305

7,510

Due to T-Mobile – Transition Services Agreement 



118,777

Due from T-Mobile – Transition Services Agreement

(7,015)

Unfavorable lease liabilities

(6,469)

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities

255

(1,809)

Deposits and other assets

97

1,261

Net cash provided by operating activities

82,654

34,403

Cash flows from investing activities:







Cash payments - IP Transit Services Agreement – T-Mobile

29,167

Acquisition of Sprint Wireline Business, net of $47.1 million of cash acquired

(14,034)

Purchases of property and equipment

(37,449)

(17,288)

Net cash used in investing activities

(22,316)

(17,288)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Dividends paid

(44,907)

(41,855)

Redemption and extinguishment – 2024 Euro Notes



(375,354)

Net proceeds from issuance of senior unsecured 2027 Notes - net of debt costs of $1,290



446,010

Proceeds from exercises of stock options

240

130

Principal payments on installment payment agreement



(219)

Principal payments of finance lease obligations

(7,797)

(5,236)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(52,464)

23,476

Effect of exchange rates changes on cash

1,657

(2,515)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

9,531

38,076

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

234,422

311,771

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

243,953

$

349,847

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND JUNE 30, 2022

(IN THOUSANDS)



Six Months

Ended

June 30, 2023

Six Months

Ended

June 30, 2022


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income

$

1,130,011

$

12,301

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





  Depreciation and amortization

77,669

45,762

  Amortization of debt discount and premium

652

829

  Amortization of discounts, Due from T-Mobile, IP Transit Services & Purchase Agreements

(8,175)

  Equity-based compensation expense (net of amounts capitalized)

12,830

11,963

  Gain on bargain purchase – Sprint Wireline Business

(1,155,719)

  Gains - equipment transactions and other, net

(608)

1,308

  Loss on debt extinguishment and redemption – 2024 Euro Notes



11,885

  Unrealized foreign currency exchange gain on 2024 Euro Notes



(31,561)

Deferred income taxes

(27,190)

3,138

  Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





  Accounts receivable

(4,918)

(3,529)

  Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(14,140)

(5,150)

  Change in valuation – interest rate swap agreement

(542)

28,781

  Due to T-Mobile – Transition Services Agreement  



118,777

  Due from T-Mobile – Transition Services Agreement

(7,015)

  Unfavorable lease liabilities

(6,469)

  Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities

3,179

8,233

  Deposits and other assets

133

(146)

  Net cash provided by operating activities

118,475

83,814

Cash flows from investing activities:







Cash payments - IP Transit Services Agreement – T-Mobile

29,167

Acquisition of Sprint Wireline Business, net of $47.1 million of cash acquired

(14,034)

Purchases of property and equipment

(60,653)

(35,409)

Net cash used in investing activities

(45,520)

(35,409)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Dividends paid

(90,218)

(83,153)

Redemption and extinguishment – 2024 Euro Notes



(375,354)

Net proceeds from issuance of senior unsecured 2027 Notes - net of debt costs of $1,290



446,010

Proceeds from exercises of stock options

385

334

Principal payments on installment payment agreement



(790)

Principal payments of finance lease obligations

(17,247)

(11,099)

Net cash used in financing activities

(107,080)

(24,052)

Effect of exchange rates changes on cash

2,166

(3,130)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(31,959)

21,223

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

275,912

328,624

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

243,953

$

349,847

Except for historical information and discussion contained herein, statements contained in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions.  The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Cogent's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties.  Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.  Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including the impact of our acquisition of the Wireline Business, including our difficulties integrating our business with the acquired Wireline Business, which may result in the combined company not operating as effectively or efficiently as expected; transition services required to support the acquired Wireline Business and the related costs continuing for a longer period that expected,; transition related costs associated with the acquisition; the COVID-19 pandemic and the related government policies; future economic instability in the global economy, including the risk of economic recession, recent bank failure and liquidity concerns at certain other banks or a contraction of the capital markets, which could affect spending on Internet services and our ability to engage in financing activities; the impact of changing foreign exchange rates (in particular the Euro to USD and Canadian dollar to USD exchange rates) on the translation of our non-USD denominated revenues, expenses, assets and liabilities; legal and operational difficulties in new markets; the imposition of a requirement that we contribute to the US Universal Service Fund on the basis of our Internet revenue; changes in government policy and/or regulation, including net neutrality rules  by the United States Federal Communications Commission and in the area of data protection; cyber-attacks or security breaches of our network; increasing competition leading to lower prices for our services; our ability to attract new customers and to increase and maintain the volume of traffic on our network; the ability to maintain our Internet peering arrangements and right-of-way agreements on favorable terms; our reliance on a few equipment vendors, and the potential for hardware or software problems associated with such equipment; the dependence of our network on the quality and dependability of third-party fiber and right-of-way providers; our ability to retain certain customers that comprise a significant portion of our revenue base; the management of network failures and/or disruptions; our ability to make payments on our indebtedness as they become due and outcomes in litigation, risks associated with variable interest rates under our interest rate swap agreement, and outcomes in litigation as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and our Form 10-Q for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023.  Cogent undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time.

###

SOURCE Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.

