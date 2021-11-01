Cogent Communications Selects DRFortress to Deliver Internet Service in Hawaii

"We selected DRFortress because it is a major technology leader and the best-equipped data center facility in Hawaii." Tweet this

With the addition of Cogent, one of the world's largest internet service providers, the DRFortress ecosystem grows to an impressive roster of 23 high-caliber carriers and communication providers. DRFortress offers the largest choice of networks in Hawaii allowing customers to easily and directly connect with every major network, internet service provider and content provider around the world.

"DRFortress is committed to expanding opportunities for Hawaii businesses by reaching more customers with high-bandwidth and low latency connections," said Rosa White, DRFortress Co-founder and Chief Financial Officer. "It is a critical time for the Hawaii business community to be able to access their data remotely, safely, and to remain competitive. Adding Cogent as a new carrier in our Honolulu data center will connect our customers closer to the edge with fast, reliable and cost-efficient internet service."

For more information about enhanced connectivity options for Hawaii businesses, click here to contact the DRFortress team or visit www.drfortress.com .

About DRFortress

DRFortress is the largest and the only carrier-neutral data center and cloud marketplace operating in Hawaii. For 14 years, our company has been meeting the data center needs of Hawaii's enterprises, content companies, system integrators, carriers, wireless service providers, cable companies and ISPs. DRFortress provides customers with customized high-end, resilient, reliable, environmental-friendly, next-generation solutions to meet their data-intensive business requirements, enabling them to focus on their core business. As Hawaii's Digital Hub and largest business network, DRFortress houses the densest concentration of IP carriers and networks in Hawaii and is the only commercial Internet Exchange in the state to provide flexibility, cost-efficiency and scalability for customers. Our world-class data center facility is located well outside the island's extended flood and tsunami zones, ensuring your mission-critical data and systems are well-protected and your business' IT operations are uninterrupted during an emergency or natural disaster. For more information, please visit www.drfortress.com .

Media Contact

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

+1 866.695.3629 ext. 11

[email protected]

SOURCE DRFortress

Related Links

http://www.drfortress.com

