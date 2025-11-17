Cogent Communications to Resume Stock Repurchase Program

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. ("Cogent") (NASDAQ: CCOI) one of the largest Internet service providers in the world, today announced that it has determined to allow management to resume the company's stock repurchase program. The company may purchase shares from time to time depending on market, economic, and other factors. Cogent's stock repurchase program does not obligate the company to acquire any specific number of shares, and there can be no guarantee as to the amount of shares that may be repurchased pursuant to the program, if any.

About Cogent

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ: CCOI) is a multinational, Tier 1 facilities-based ISP. Cogent specializes in providing businesses with high-speed Internet access, Ethernet transport, and colocation services. Cogent's facilities-based, all-optical IP network backbone provides services in 302 markets globally.

Cogent is headquartered at 2450 N Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20037. For more information, visit www.cogentco.com. Cogent can be reached in the United States at (202) 295-4200 or via email at [email protected].

