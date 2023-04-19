Cogent Infotech Announces the Appointment of a New Advisory Board Member, The Honorable George Allen, former Governor of Virginia and US Senator

Cogent Infotech welcomes former Governor and US Senator George Allen to its Advisory Board, bolstering strategic guidance and expertise.

PITTSBURGH, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogent Infotech, a global, award-winning technology consulting firm, announced the appointment of The Honorable George Allen, former Governor of Virginia and US Senator, to its advisory board. With over three decades of experience in public service, Mr. Allen brings a wealth of experience in government operations and services to Cogent Infotech. He has advocated policies to position America as a leader in innovation and technology. His efforts to improve the quality of learning in public schools in Virginia were exemplary.

Cogent Infotech

"We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Allen to our advisory board," said Manu Mehta, President of Cogent Infotech. "His extensive experience in public service and his passion for technology and government service make him an invaluable addition to our team. Mr. Allen's leadership and insights will be tremendous assets as we continue to drive innovation and growth at Cogent Infotech."

On this appointment with Cogent Infotech, Mr. Allen commented, "I am honored to join the Advisory board of Cogent, a company focused on digitally transforming the state and federal government by providing top-notch technology solutions to better and more efficiently serve the people. I look forward to working with the team to help drive the company's continued success."

About Cogent Infotech

Cogent Infotech is a global, award-winning technology consulting firm headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA., USA. The ISO-certified company, appraised at CMMI level 3, works with 120+ Federal, State and local agencies, 65+ Fortune 500's and system integrators to solve complex problems with innovative tech and people. The company empowers enterprises to digitally transform through its expertise in Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, and AI. In 2022-23 they were awarded 13 best workplace awards, including Best Company for Women, Diversity, Culture, and Outlook.

Learn more about Cogent Infotech: www.cogentinfo.com

(877) 71-USA

(412) 835-2700

[email protected]

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Cogent Infotech