Cogent Infotech Launches CWS Health (www.CWSHealth.com) to provide Healthcare Technology and Workforce Solutions

ARLINGTON, Texas, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogent Infotech, a leader in IT Consulting and Workforce solutions, proudly launches CWS Health, a new entity aimed at driving innovation within the healthcare industry. By offering customized Health IT and innovative Workforce solutions, this company will empower Federal, State & Local, and Commercial organizations to overcome their most pressing challenges related to patient care, clinician burnout, employee attrition, and operational excellence.

CWS Health offers a comprehensive suite of services, including:

HealthIT Solutions: Customized Health IT solutions, including AI-driven tools for mitigating clinician burnout and improving patient care & outcomes.

Clinical Staffing: Providing top-notch talent in the areas of Nursing, Behavioral Health, Telehealth, Allied and Clinical Health.

Operational Support: Regulatory compliance, administrative support, facilities management, supply chain and inventory management.

Leadership and Crisis Management: Healthcare executive search, Crisis and disaster response management.

This strategic move addresses the growing demand for advanced technology and expert personnel, enabling providers to lead the industry forward, enhance patient outcomes, and set new standards for patient care.

"The growing demand for Health IT and healthcare-related talent led us to create CWS Health, a company focused on healthcare, powered by Cogent Infotech. With an innovative problem-solving approach backed with 21+ years of industry experience, we address the most pressing needs of the healthcare industry, ultimately leading to improved patient care and operational excellence," said Manu Mehta, President of Cogent Infotech.

For more information on CWS Health, please visit www.CWSHealth.com or email [email protected]

About Cogent Infotech

Established in 2003, Cogent Infotech is a global, award-winning provider of IT consulting and workforce solutions to Federal, State & Local and Commercial entities. Headquartered in Pittsburgh and appraised at CMMI level 3, Cogent synergizes with 65+ Fortune 500s and 120+ Federal & SLED agencies to solve complex problems by leveraging cutting-edge technology and top talent. They were recently awarded 13 best workplace awards, including Best Company for Women, Diversity, Culture and Business outlook.

