Cogent Infotech Wins Three Best Places to Work Awards

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogent Infotech, a global, award winning IT Consulting firm, has won Comparably's Best Places to Work Awards for Happiness, Perks & Benefits and Compensation.

The Top 100 highest-rated companies across categories are based on anonymous employee feedback on comparably.com to a variety of questions regarding an employee's overall satisfaction with their compensation package (salary, raises, bonuses and perks) fair pay, work environment, coworkers and loyalty. The final data set was compiled from 15 million ratings across 70,000 U.S. companies.

The Pittsburgh, PA-headquartered organization has enjoyed an unstoppable streak of accolades this year. Earlier this year, Cogent Infotech won Comparably's award in four categories: Best CEOs for Women, Best Career Growth, Best Leadership Teams, and Best CEOs for Diversity.

The firm's President, Manu Mehta shares, "Since inception, we have adhered to the fact that employees are our most valuable asset and investing in their personal and professional growth is the best investment."

The company takes pride in its 2:3 employee gender ratio, 32% female leadership, and 60% of its total workforce belonging to minority groups. It believes in providing industry leading compensation, perks and benefits to its talent workforce.

The nearly two-decade-old company began its journey by providing IT consulting and innovative workforce solutions to Fortune 1000. Its founders leveraged their start-up experience and knowledge to create a workplace that prioritized hiring the best talent and nurturing employee mental health, work-life balance and productivity. The company is celebrated for acknowledging and appreciating talent. It thrives in a culture of meritocracy wherein top performers are well rewarded and receive the industry's best compensation, perks and benefits.

Cogent Infotech successfully serves 100+ state, local and federal agencies, and 65+ Fortune 500s from its global delivery centers, and employees from 16+ nationalities. Services include cloud computing, cybersecurity, application development, analytics & AI. Their L&D division, Cogent University, featured as one of America's best bootcamps for Java and Data Analytics by Newsweek. The firm is committed to high quality standards and holds certifications in ISO 9001, 20000 and 27001.

