Cogenuity Partners Closes Debut Fund with $425 Million in Committed Capital

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogenuity Partners ("Cogenuity" or the "Firm"), a lower middle market private equity firm investing in businesses operating within the advanced industrial economy, today announced the close of its inaugural fund, Cogenuity Fund I LP (the "Fund"), with $425 million in total capital commitments. Driven by strong investor interest and demand, Cogenuity formally commenced its fundraising process in August and received commitments from a diverse limited partner base that included a number of blue-chip investors, such as endowments and foundations, insurance companies, funds-of-funds and strategic investors.

Based in San Francisco and founded in 2024, Cogenuity invests in businesses providing critical products, services, and equipment across high-value manufacturing, infrastructure solutions, critical industrial services and industrial technology. Purpose-built for entrepreneurs, Cogenuity takes a collaborative, long-term, solutions-oriented approach to building and scaling businesses. The firm's Collaborative Operations ("CoOp") Program combines investing acumen and operating experience in an effort to identify and execute value creation opportunities and provide integrated support to companies and management teams.

The Cogenuity team comprises seasoned professionals with extensive experience investing in, operating and managing advanced industrial businesses. Cogenuity is led by Managing Partner and Founder Dan Delaney, a well-established investor with decades of experience investing in critical businesses.

"We are grateful for the support of our investors who share Cogenuity's conviction in building and supporting advanced industrial businesses essential to our shared future, along with our vision for combining collaboration and ingenuity to deliver attractive results," said Mr. Delaney. "I'm thrilled to have launched Cogenuity alongside a group of talented individuals with sector-specific knowledge and an established track record in both investing and operating. Together, we are building a next-generation private equity firm that embraces authenticity, innovation and a long-term orientation – along with the belief that positive impact for people and communities creates even greater value for our businesses and investors alike."

"At Cogenuity, we have built our team and our Cogenuity CoOp Program in an effort to support the unique needs of our partners – bringing a customized approach aimed at building industry-leading businesses and helping management teams meet their goals," added Daniel Niccum, Managing Partner. "Powered by our core values of partnership and humility, we are committed to delivering results through forward-thinking solutions, and we thank our investors for their support."

Cogenuity began deploying the Fund in 2024 with the completion of its first investment in United Safety & Survivability Corporation ("USSC"), a global manufacturer of innovative safety and survivability solutions. Cogenuity also assisted USSC management in the acquisition of Dafo Vehicle, a Sweden-based developer and manufacturer of fire suppression systems.

Cogenuity Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm investing in businesses operating within the advanced industrial economy. Taking a collaborative capital approach, the firm serves as a thought and investment partner to critical product and service companies with favorable growth tailwinds across high-value manufacturing, infrastructure solutions, critical industrial services and industrial technology. Cogenuity believes in the fundamental value of collaboration and the relentless application of ingenuity to enhance potential outcomes for its investors, management teams, employees and the communities in which it operates. For more information, please visit www.cogenuity.com.

