Coghlin Companies Takes an Innovative Approach to Corporate Culture Development

"Our Caring Associates are the most important asset we have," says Coghlin Companies President and CEO, Chris Coghlin. "We are unconditionally dedicated to driving a corporate culture that fosters trust, transparency, respect, and continuous improvement."

Through successful implementation of several unique programs, the company has had undeniable success in preserving and nurturing its close community of Caring Associates.

The first of these programs is their "Every One, Every Day" (EOED) initiative. In 2015, Coghlin Companies installed automated kiosks throughout all facilities where Caring Associates can submit suggestions for continuous improvement. These suggestions are reviewed by leadership team members including owners, and associates are rewarded for their suggestions based on organizational impact. The results have been exceptional, with more than 500 suggestions submitted and over 50% implemented. The EOED program serves as a line of communication between associates and company leaders and has improved areas including safety, production, quality, and engineering.

In addition, Coghlin Companies has created a Cultural Pillar program, where appointed associates act as cultural ambassadors with a responsibility to help spread a collaborative, team oriented culture throughout the organization. Coghlin Companies encourages community involvement through their 5C Program and other charitable initiatives, and has engaged in a wide range of community service projects. These projects include sponsorship of events that support the 15-40 Connection, United Way, Toys for Tots, Andy's Attic, and more.

ABOUT COGHLIN COMPANIES

Coghlin Companies, Inc. is a privately held Time to Market Services™ company providing world class engineering and manufacturing services to a diversified innovation client base through its wholly owned subsidiaries Columbia Tech and Cogmedix. Columbia Tech provides product development, manufacturing, global fulfillment, and aftermarket services through its Time to Market at WARP SPEED™ mission. Cogmedix is an FDA-registered, ISO 13485 certified design, manufacturing and services provider to medical device innovators focusing on electromechanical, laser-based, and electro-optical systems through its Medical Technology Brought to Life™ mission. Learn more about Coghlin Companies at www.CoghlinCompanies.com and sign up for the e-Newsletter.

