Cogitate Expands and Augments DigitalEdge Insurance Platform through Data Integration Partnership with e2Value

MARIETTA, Ga., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogitate Technology Solutions, a future-ready insurance technology innovator, launches a new partnership with e2Value to expedite and enhance the digital experience throughout the insurance value chain.

Cogitate and e2Value, a leading provider of web-based property valuation solutions assisting with Insurance-to-Value (ITV) and collateral value monitoring needs, begin a new partnership to source and integrate Personal Lines and Commercial Lines property data prefill to Cogitate's flagship solution DigitalEdge. This partnership signifies a true, adaptable API opening for insurers, MGAs, and Wholesalers.

With property valuation and collateral value solutions integrated into an open platform (DigitalEdge), the user experience meets the rapid technological change in insurance as well as enabling a digital foundation for the future. DigitalEdge does this with microservices, artificial intelligence and machine learning across functions, and low code/no code configuration (DIY with no IT help needed).

About e2Value®

e2Value®, as the leading provider of web-based property valuation solutions, can assist with all Insurance-to-Value (ITV) and collateral value monitoring needs. e2Value's online property valuation software is fast, cost-effective, accurate and offers an excellent user experience. e2Value currently provides web-based Insurance-to-Value and collateral value monitoring solutions for Residential, Commercial and Farm and Ranch properties. e2Value also offers Pronto®, the online residential and commercial estimator that produces instant valuations with only the property's address.

About Cogitate Technology Solutions®

Cogitate Technology Solutions, Inc., develops modern and innovative technology products and solutions for the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry. It helps insurance companies transform their business models to create a competitive advantage in a time of rapid industry change. Cogitate's next-generation technology products and solutions are helping insurance carriers, brokers, MGAs and agents to accelerate digitalization and expand their businesses.

Additional Resources

Cogitate DigitalEdge Insurance Platform

Cogitate Digital Insurance

Cogitate Distribution Management

Cogitate Intelligent Claims

Media Contact:

Michael Palmisano

954 Digital, Inc.

[email protected]

1904 Leland Drive, Marietta,

GA 30067 USA.

Web: https://www.cogitate.us/

Blog: https://cogitate.us/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cogitate-technology-solutions/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Cogitate-Technology-Solutions-313805012108651

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ctsimumbai

All other registered trademarks, trademarks, or service marks belong to their respective companies.

SOURCE Cogitate Technology Solutions, Inc.