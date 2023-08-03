Cogitate Expands Leadership Team to Drive Innovation and Delivery, Welcoming Niraj Trivedi and Siddharth Kotwal.

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogitate Technology Solutions welcomes two new leadership roles to the organization with the appointment of Niraj Trivedi, Chief Architect, and Siddharth Kotwal, Senior Vice President, Delivery & Quality. These two seasoned industry professionals bring a deep understanding of the Property & Casualty (P&C) domain and years of experience in product development and implementation of core Policy Administration, Billing, and Claims platforms to Cogitate, a provider of cloud-native solutions for P&C insurers and Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprises (DUAE).

Niraj Trivedi brings 3 decades of industry experience including growth from Technology Architect to CTO of Majesco, where he built, enhanced, and managed the P&C technology platforms, including product migration to SaaS and development of the API First platform. Niraj has also held roles as SVP & Chief Product Officer at NTT DATA, and VP of Architecture of Mastek. He joins Cogitate to oversee all aspects of product innovation and development with a personal passion for Low-Code/No-Code tools to speed implementations of core platforms in the P&C domain. Asked why he chose Cogitate, Niraj shares, "Cogitate is a fast-growing company, led by a team of people with extensive insurance domain knowledge. They have a strong, serious passion and desire to improve solutions for the industry, and that attracted me to the role."

Siddharth Kotwal (Sid), former VP of Product Delivery for Majesco, brings 2 decades of product delivery, support, and client management of tiers 1-4 carriers to his role at Cogitate. Sid's expertise is foundational to Cogitate's next phase of growth to scale and manage new and ongoing implementations. Sid sees an exciting future with Cogitate, "The culture of Cogitate resonates with me, and I see the opportunity to support the growth trajectory and build on the momentum they are experiencing."

These hires are the latest in a series of team expansions across product, marketing, sales, and delivery being made by Cogitate to meet the opportunity to serve insurers seeking innovative, digital solutions to business problems.

"We are thrilled to have Niraj and Sid join our team. They will have a critical impact on the development and delivery of Cogitate's DigitalEdge platform. We continue our focus on solutions that go beyond just speed to market, to provide long-term viable core platforms that integrate quickly with ecosystems for select carrier and DUAE markets. Expanding our leadership team with Niraj and Sid will accelerate our capabilities to deliver big strides in data science and artificial intelligence for our clients," explains Arvind Kaushal, CEO and Co-founder of Cogitate.

Cogitate Technology Solutions, Inc. delivers the most innovative insurance technology with an integrated ecosystem of third-party solutions for insurance carriers, program managers, MGAs, and wholesale brokers. The company's highly configurable and automated DigitalEdge platform creates unparalleled speed-to-market and accelerated growth with effortless implementation, no matter the complexity or ingenuity of the insurance product or business model. Cogitate is a trusted technology partner serving clients throughout the insurance value chain and maintains 100% client retention since it was established in 2015. For more information about Cogitate, please visit www.cogitate.us.

