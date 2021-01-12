Cogitate Hires Keith Lewis as Vice President of Sales

MARIETTA, Ga., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogitate Technology Solutions, a future ready P&C technology innovator, announced today the appointment of Keith Lewis as Vice President of Sales.

Lewis will spearhead our commitment to bring business transformation and accelerated digitalization to Insurance Carriers, MGAs, Wholesalers, Brokers and Agents. He will collaborate directly with Co-Founders Jacqueline Schaendorf and Arvind Kaushal.

Keith brings more than fifteen years of insurance, enterprise technology and SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) experience. Most recently, he served as Director of Sales and Marketing at KPA, a Workplace Compliance and Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) software provider, and Director of Sales at Vertafore, an insurance software provider.

Keith's knowledge in creating and leading high-energy and high-achieving sales teams will drive customer acquisition, enrich retention and growth strategies, and develop nuanced, future-ready customer experiences for Cogitate. He understands insurance and its challenges, and Keith's extensive involvement in the industry will be a great asset.

"Keith has a track record that provides him with deep insights into the future of the insurance industry, the benefits of technology and digital transformation," said Arvind Kaushal, Co-Founder and CEO. "We are confident he will drive effective growth for our Company and sales team."

Keith holds a Master of Education Degree from Belmont University and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English and Psychology from The University of Mississippi. He also served as guest lecturer and corporate liaison at The University of Toledo Schmidt School of Professional Sales. Keith also had a stint with the Chicago Cubs in their minor league system in the late 1990's.

About Cogitate Technology Solutions®

Cogitate Technology Solutions, Inc., develops modern and innovative technology products and solutions for the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry. It helps insurance companies transform their business models to create a competitive advantage in a time of rapid industry change. Cogitate's next-generation technology products and solutions are helping insurance carriers, brokers, MGAs and agents to accelerate digitalization and expand their businesses.

Additional Resources

Cogitate DigitalEdge Insurance Platform

Cogitate Digital Insurance

Cogitate Distribution Management

Cogitate Intelligent Claims

Media Contact:

Michael Palmisano

954 Digital, Inc.

[email protected]

1904 Leland Drive, Marietta,

GA 30067 USA.

Web: https://www.cogitate.us/

Blog: https://cogitate.us/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cogitate-technology-solutions/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Cogitate-Technology-Solutions-313805012108651

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ctsimumbai

All other registered trademarks, trademarks, or service marks belong to their respective companies.

SOURCE Cogitate Technology Solutions, Inc.